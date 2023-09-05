Last fall, Gary Su noticed a few strange symptoms.
“I would go upstairs and have to sit down because my heart was pounding so fast,” says Su, who lives in Calgary. “My routine was to go for a walk every day, and in the second half of [the walk], I just couldn’t catch my breath.”
Still, Su didn’t think too much of it: He was 33, after all, and managing a full-time job as a clinical counselor and social worker. He thought his shortness of breath was because of the crisp fall air or that a cold was coming on.
It wasn’t until he visited a friend, who happened to work in oncology, that Su realized it might be more serious than he’d imagined. “He saw that I was really off, [and that] it wasn’t typical tiredness or a cold,” Su recalls.
The friend recommended Su seek medical attention, where blood tests eventually led to a startling diagnosis: acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that would require immediate treatment.
Feeling shocked and knowing nothing about the disease, Su went straight to the internet.
“I Googled it right away on my phone, and there were lots of mixed messages. Some [websites] said, ‘Oh, the death rate is super high,’ and others said, ‘There’s a new treatment for it.’ It was just confusing.”
The perils of misinformation
Su’s quest for answers – and subsequent confusion – is something that hematologist Dr. Versha Banerji sees frequently in people who are newly diagnosed with a blood cancer.
“Everyone is super shocked when they come in,” says Dr. Banerji, a clinician scientist at the Paul Albrectsen Research Institute at CancerCare Manitoba. She says patients usually want to hear from her, the medical expert, first. Then, like Su, they head to the internet.
While people are typically more internet-savvy than they were 10 years ago, Dr. Banerji says, online misinformation can have serious consequences when it comes to decision-making. People may decide to pursue an alternative therapy rather than a traditional treatment path because of what they’ve read on social media or watched on YouTube, delaying proper treatment and resulting in worse outcomes, she says.
“We’ve had some patients leave [treatment] to get high-dose Vitamin C therapy in Mexico,” she says. “We’ve had people who will pay a lot of money for things that don’t work.”
Dr. Banerji notes that this is more likely to happen with “watch and wait” patients who have certain blood cancers that doctors monitor until a point where treatment is necessary. “That group is at risk for being financially targeted to buy into things that don’t have any evidence behind them,” she says.
When a newly diagnosed patient arrives at her clinic, Dr. Banerji makes a point of directing them to reliable sources of information, such as the website of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC), and other organizations.
Su says the LLSC website, bloodcancers.ca, was a key component of his cancer journey. In addition to reading about AML on the website, Su accessed the LLSC’s First Connection Peer Support program and was matched with a trained volunteer who had survived another blood cancer, and had a stem transplant, in his 30s.
That connection was particularly important in the weeks leading up to Su’s own stem cell transplant, which he had just a few weeks ago.
“I was able to talk with [him] before I had my transplant, and that gave me a lot of courage and hope,” says Su. “I felt understood.”
Comfort in a difficult time
Like Su, Toronto radio host Kolter Bouchard’s first stop when he was diagnosed with a blood cancer was the internet, specifically Reddit, his social media platform of choice.
“It’s my go-to anytime I want to know something: How to connect a fridge to the house water supply, the best can opener, Hodgkin lymphoma treatment,” he says wryly.
Bouchard was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) in 2020 at age 29, just a few months after his daughter was born. LH is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, where white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control.
Bouchard’s subsequent quest for information about his illness was “obsessive,” he says. “I thought if I could crack some sort of Da Vinci Code about my condition, I would survive.”
While he found value in a “serious cancer Subreddit” – an online forum dedicated to that topic – Bouchard says it soon became challenging to relate to his online community of “Lymphomies.” While others went into remission after only four or six chemotherapy treatments, Bouchard required further treatment and a stem cell transplant.
That’s another hazard of getting information from unreliable online sources, notes Dr. Banerji. People may read about treatments or outcomes that aren’t relevant to their cancer experience. In addition, cancer treatment and management may differ depending on where someone lives in the world.
For example, just because someone reads about a treatment on a hospital website in the U.S. or the U.K. doesn’t mean it’s available to them in Canada, she adds. “That is often a shock to patients that Canadian care is very specific to Canada, mainly because the therapies are funded by our governments and not patient payers,” Dr. Banerji says.
Bouchard says that “the quality and the breadth” of resources offered by the LLSC were invaluable to him as we went through cancer treatment. He remembers searching the LLSC website to find out whether HL might be hereditary and affect his baby daughter.
“It said it right there on the LLSC website: This is not your fault. You didn’t catch it from a parent, and it’s not hereditary, so you’re not going to spread it to your children,” he says. It was a comforting moment in a difficult time.
‘Knowledge is power’
Holly Ewanyshyn felt similarly helped by LLSC resources. As a trained physiotherapist living in Victoria, Ewanyshyn knew the “red flags” to look out for when it comes to blood cancer. So, when she began experiencing night sweats, bone pain and unexplained weight loss, she strongly suspected that she might have some form of the disease.
As an otherwise healthy 42-year-old woman, however, she struggled to find a doctor who would take her seriously. “My symptoms were initially dismissed or attributed to stress, anxiety, and a few doctors mentioned fibromyalgia,” she says.
It took a year – and a ten-day hospital stay – for Ewanyshyn to receive her diagnosis: Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a rare, slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) characterized by an excess of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow.
The LLSC was an integral source of support following this diagnosis, says Ewanyshyn.
Like Bouchard, Ewanyshyn was able to connect with individuals who had her type of cancer. The LLSC provided information such as financial aid for transportation. Plus, she appreciated the up-to-date factsheets and online videos at a time when she needed clear, accurate information.
“I really felt like [the LLSC] sincerely wanted to help in any way that they can, and this kind of support is so important when you’re navigating a new diagnosis,” she says. “Knowledge is power for me, so I feel it’s a vital component of healing.”
Dr. Banerji says there’s one last misconception about blood cancers that she’d like to correct. It’s not always the death sentence you might have seen in the movies, or what may have been the experience of someone you knew decades ago, she says.
“Blood cancers range on a spectrum. There are some that are extremely lethal, there are many that are curable or treatable,” Dr. Banerji says. “The rate that people are dying directly from blood cancers is decreasing with time as we have newer types of treatment.”
As the LLSC website puts it on each individual blood cancer info page: “Research is advancing,” and “There is hope.”
