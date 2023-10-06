Remote locations are turning out to be distinct advantages for Canada’s private schools as they renew and refocus efforts to support student and staff well-being in the aftermath of a global pandemic. Nestled in smaller rural communities on massive acreages, a sense of calm and community pervades these schools and gives way to authentic learning and enlightenment.
Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School (STS) is a private university preparatory school in the town of Okotoks, Alta., south of Calgary. Located in the Sheep River Valley, Okotoks is a 10-minute drive from STS.
“There is a strong sense of community here,” says Lara Unsworth, head of community relations. “We’re all out here together.”
Unsworth says students feel safe at the school. “The local community looks out for our them.”
The school is a hub of activity with day students arriving as early as 7 a.m. for athletics or band and not leaving until 5 p.m. or later, Unsworth says.
“It’s a destination for them. It is where they can pursue their passions and interests outside of school as well.”
For students in kindergarten to Grade 12, the school’s sprawling 220-acre nature campus with state-of-the-art facilities is their classroom. “There are so many things the students can learn here because of our unique proximity to nature,” Unsworth says.
Through its specialized outdoor education program, students at STS embrace challenges and build their confidence. Experienced faculty prepare students for wilderness trips that promote teamwork and problem-solving skills. Students can monitor and track wildlife on the school’s cameras, collect water samples from the nearby pond for biology class or learn lessons from Na’a (Mother Earth) on nature walks guided by Kainai Elder Saa’kokoto, the school’s First Nation elder-in-residence and knowledge keeper.
As a teacher, historian, storyteller and visual artist, Saa’kokoto offers students a deep understanding and appreciation of Indigenous culture. He shares traditional stories, songs, poetry, visual arts lessons and teachings with students in all grades.
He also guides them in developing graphic novels telling traditional Blackfoot stories and sharing lessons from the campus’s natural surroundings in science class.
According to Dean Van Doleweerd, assistant head of learning at Lakefield College School, research suggests the positive benefits of learning and working in a beautiful outdoor natural setting for students and staff are significant, including increased personal development, emotional well-being and better academic performance.
Lakefield College School is a private day and boarding school for students in Grade 9 to Grade 12 located north of the village of Lakefield, Ont.
“We have 430 students, and we’ve very intentionally designed a school schedule and program, small class sizes (averaging 14 students), and small house groups, so that our students have the time and space to develop meaningful, trusting relationships with peers and teachers,” Van Doleweerd says. “This type of learning environment is essential to their success; feeling known and safe helps our students develop the confidence and resilience to fail, and to find fulfilment in the challenge of learning with their friends.”
Lakefield College School has two extensive waterfront campuses set on 315 acres of lush land featuring sports fields, forests, a school farm, outdoor skating rink, and more than 12 kilometres of Nordic and cross-country trails. The school’s Northcote Campus is a 160-acre farm, located north of the original campus, that was generously donated to Lakefield College School in 2007 by alumni Gretchen and Donald Ross. The campus sits on a drumlin that extends from beyond Clear Lake to Chemong Lake and is rich in historical significance for both settler and Indigenous peoples of the area.
The Northcote farm offers a rare opportunity for students to work and learn valuable lessons about sustainability. The expansive farm has 7,000 feet of shoreline on Lake Katchewanooka, five acres of winter rye seeded fields, mixed regenerated forest, and kilometres of established trails. Students in the From Seed to Table: Adventures in Eco-Farming course learn first-hand about regenerative farming and the business of agriculture as they tend to a half-acre vegetable garden.
“Our students and staff are able to unplug from technology, go outside and connect with each other while actively engaging and learning from their environment,” Van Doleweerd says.
“We believe our campus ecosystems and programs inspire students to be committed to environmental responsibility and to take care of each other, their learning and our planet.”
Private schools set in remote communities are creating communities of their own where students and staff can breathe the fresh air, connect with nature and each other.
