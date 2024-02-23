When Ricardo Irivarren came up with the idea to produce gluten-free beer using quinoa, he turned to the Food & Beverage Innovation Centre (FBIC) at Niagara College to make his dream come true. He was so impressed with what the college’s team came up with that he hired two of the students who worked on the project, one as head brewer and the other as operations manager, to work in the 6,000-square-foot production facility he set up for Miski Brewing in Barrie last year.
For FBIC acting associate director Kristine Canniff, Miski Brewing is a perfect example of the contribution research and innovation at Niagara College is making to the economy of southern Ontario and to Canada as a whole. “Not only did the project help establish a new business in the region, but it also provided jobs for our students who were work-place ready on the day they were hired,” she says.
Under the direction of scientific manager Ana Cristina Vega lugo, the FBIC team helps mainly small and medium-sized food- and beverage-sector companies with their challenges, such as creating new products, addressing shelf-life issues or scaling up a beverage to sell into the market.
“It typically starts when a company comes to us with an idea. If we think it will work, we leverage government funding to cover much of the costs,” says Ms. Canniff. “We then put together a small team of experts and invite applications from students for paid positions on the team. With the expertise and equipment at our disposal, we are able to come up with solutions that would most often be beyond the ability of the companies on their own. At the same time, we provide students with hands-on experience of real workplace challenges.”
With food safety frequently in the news these days, Ms. Canniff says it’s a critical aspect of all the FBIC’s work. “Food safety underpins everything we do,” she says. “Every time we start a new product-development project, we do a preliminary food-safety risk assessment, and then it’s a consideration throughout the entire product-development process.”
Funding, mainly from federal government programs, is equally critical to the success of FBIC, adds Ms. Canniff. “Funding keeps us in business, helping our clients and our students. It allows companies to access services that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. It gives us state-of-the-art equipment that you can’t find anywhere else, such as what we have in our analytical labs and HACCP-certified beverage processing facility.”
Marc Nantel, Niagara College’s vice-president, Research, Innovation & Strategic Enterprises, says that while the college works with companies across Canada, its research and innovation focus is driven by four key business sectors in southern Ontario: advanced manufacturing; food and beverage; hospitality; and horticulture and environment.
“What gives us an edge is that we have great faculty and staff and great students at each of our innovation centres. In every project, we have a student, an industry partner and a college expert,” he says.
It’s an edge that has been consistently recognized every year since 2013, when Research Infosource Inc. began ranking Canada’s research colleges. In 2022, Niagara College was ranked number two nationally and number one in Ontario, and the college has ranked in the top 15 every year since 2013.
Excellence in research is what attracts many students to Niagara College, says Dr. Nantel. “Not every student gets to work on a research project, but nonetheless, from a branding point of view, our research ranking is an indication of quality, and that’s big.”
Apart from the college’s research capabilities, the quality of education tends to impress visitors, particularly companies looking to invest in the region, he says. “Of course, they are interested in the education and training of the workforce, but also in product development and research, and connection with higher technologies.”
Dr. Nantel agrees that funding, especially from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, the Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario and the Industrial Research Assistance Program, is crucial to the success of the college’s research programs.
However, Canada’s research colleges receive just less than three per cent of the funding available from the federal government’s three main research councils, with the rest going to universities and research hospitals.
“I definitely don’t want to take anything away from universities, but it really would be nice if the work we do and the pent-up capacity that we have was better recognized and there was more investment in the college applied research sector across Canada,” says Dr. Nantel.
