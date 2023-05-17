For the last leg of the trip, head to the quaint town of Wasagaming just over an hour north of Brandon, where you’ll find Riding Mountain National Park, one of the province’s most popular destinations. Home to 40 plains bison that roam in a large enclosure, it’s the ideal spot for wildlife spotting. Stay at nearby Elkhorn Resort, which boasts a full-service mineral pool and spa, a nine-hole golf course, riding stables and year-round recreational activities. While you’re there, grab lunch at the resort’s restaurant, Buffalo Bar, which offers up hearty, delicious eats, including six different styles of burger. Or, book a room at Lakehouse, a rustic-chic boutique hotel for outdoor lovers. Grab a specialty coffee from the on-site coffee shop before heading out on an outdoorsy adventure. Upon your return, have an indulgent dinner at the hotel’s restaurant; don’t miss the goldeye dip, satisfying burgers or truffle mac and cheese.



When you head out to explore, consider renting canoes or kayaks at Clear Lake Marina. You can also book a sightseeing cruise on The Martese, a grand yacht that offers spectacular views of Clear Lake at both midday and sunset. Or, if you’d rather stay on land, rent fat bikes from Friends of Riding Mountain National Park. Follow that up with a little shopping in Wasagaming townsite, breakfast or lunch at local favourite Whitehouse Bakery (the cinnamon buns are a must) and dinner at TR McCoy’s for pasta or pizza. Finally, cap the night off with ice cream at the boardwalk back by Clear Lake, and reminisce about your wonderful week on the road.

Riding Mountain National Park is home to a herd of 40 bison.