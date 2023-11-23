Run The Winter
Elevate your cold weather workouts with Athleta's high-performance gear
Movement matters — whatever the weather.
Rather than dread the arrival of colder temperatures, we can choose to embrace them by bundling up for a stroll on a sunny, brisk afternoon, or hitting the trails when there’s freshly fallen snow. And runners, of course, know that there’s nothing like hitting the pavement for an invigorating mid-winter session.
There’s something exhilarating about the clarity of thought and sense of achievement that comes with overcoming the elements to meet your wellness goals.
That’s why Athleta is the go-to for all your outdoor fitness needs. The performance apparel brand is here to help you move every day, in any condition. Decked out in their comfortable and weather-proof essentials, you’ll be able to keep movement in your day-to-day life, from that early morning 5K to hitting the trail.
Not only is Athleta’s product offering practical for all of your outdoor fitness needs, it’s also sleek and stylish, which means you’ll look and feel good before and during your workout. The fabrics are innovative, the fits are thoroughly modern and the details are thoughtful, like a practical zip pocket to keep your keys safe or a cozy lining to keep you warm.
Start building your outdoor outfit with the Rainier Tight—the ultimate legging for medium and high-impact activities. Featuring a soft brushed interior, they’re made for the cold weather. Plus, the handy back pocket will keep your phone safe and secure, while the zip pocket along the thigh can hold a card or two. And the reflective details are great for runs at dawn or dusk —especially with winter’s shorter days.
Here, three ways to embrace cold-weather movement in style.
For a cold-weather run
Pair the Rainier Tight with an equally warming top. The Flurry Seamless Henley reduces chafing and discomfort thanks to its seamless design and ultra-soft fabric. The high neck silhouette is made for cold weather, although adding the Softshell Gaiter is a great additional protection against the wind chill. Finally, no outdoor running look is complete without the Flurry Force Insulated PrimaLoft® Jacket, that’s as sleek as it is warm. Combining stretchy details with padded panels, it’s guaranteed to keep up with you.
For a cozy, snowy stroll
Not all casual shirts are made equal. Elevate your go-to with the Flurry Half Zip Mock Neck Top, whose seamless construction maximizes comfort and keeps chafing away. Top it all off with a down jacket that’s as warm as it is lightweight. A sleek headband is the perfect practical finishing touch.
For snowshoeing up north
This winter activity is more strenuous than it looks—so it’s important to layer without adding too much bulk to your look. A brightly-hued insulated, wind-resistant vest layered over an essential fleece half-zip top is the ideal combo for keeping you warm while on the move. And you can’t hit the trail without a pair of sporty gloves—go for something water repellent and touch-screen compatible.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.