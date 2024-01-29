Winter can be a difficult time for many people. The excitement of the holidays is over, and the reality of financially overextending oneself, shorter days and a lack of sunshine, along with mental and physical fatigue, all combine to make a perfect recipe for the blues – feelings of a low mood and sadness for some, heartwrenching times for others.
For years, researchers for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have been studying the “winter blues” and a more severe type of depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD). They have learned about possible causes and found treatments that seem to help most people. Still, much remains unknown about these winter-related shifts in mood. The winter blues is not a medical diagnosis but rather a time in a person’s life when they feel sadness, anxiety or despair, usually linked to a specific event. SAD, on the other hand, is a medical diagnosis (a subset of “major depression”) that is triggered by the changing seasons and the shortening of daylight hours and can negatively impact a person day to day.
The most commonly reported symptoms of the winter blues and SAD can overlap. Signs you may be experiencing the winter blues or SAD may include:
- Sadness, feeling depressed most of the day, almost every day
- Anxiety
- Carbohydrate cravings and weight gain
- Extreme fatigue and a lack of energy
- Feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness
- Loss of interest in usually pleasurable activities (withdrawing from social activities)
- Sleeping problems (usually oversleeping)
Most people experience these symptoms to a certain extent. Traditional SAD treatment requires medical intervention and may include light therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), which helps one to develop skills to improve coping through the SAD season, and, if required, antidepressants.
Individuals who do not meet diagnostic criteria for clinical depression during the fall/winter months but who experience mild to moderate symptoms during the fall/winter are considered to have the winter blues. Managing the milder and temporary winter blues may not require medical intervention. With lifestyle changes and the inclusion of natural health remedies, such as supplements, relaxation skills, etc., one may find they not only manage their winter moods but also thrive in the winter months. Here are some helpful suggestions:
- Make a habit of getting outside. Even on the gloomiest of days, doing this can help elevate your mood.
- Get social with friends or family. Connecting with others, even for a brief time, can boost your mood.
- Keep moving and exercising. Even mild amounts of physical activity provide physical stimulation that can naturally increase endorphins that positively affect your mood.
- Consider supplements that can help improve your mood and reduce the symptoms of perceived stress, such as fatigue, weariness, and irritability, such as Natural Factors Stress-Relax Saffron Extract or Natural Factors Stress-Relax Ashwagandha with Organic KSM-66™ which can help increase resistance to stress and anxiety in individuals with a history of chronic stress.
- Temporarily promote relaxation relief of nervousness or acute stress with supplements such as Natural Factors Stress-Relax Pharma GABA™ or Natural Factors Stress-Relax Mental Calmness L -theanine to temporary relief symptoms of physical and mental stress.
- Most of all, get a good night’s sleep. Sleep-supportive supplements such as Natural Factors Stress-Relax Nighttime Magnesium Bisglycinate or Natural Factors Stress-Relax Tranquil Sleep to help speed up/reduce the time it takes to fall asleep.
These products may not be suitable for everyone. Always read and follow the label. The information provided in this article is not meant to treat or diagnose. It is for information purposes only. It’s also always a good idea to consult with your healthcare provider before trying out any new supplements or other dietary changes, as there’s always the possibility these compounds could have adverse interactions with your current medications, pre-existing medical conditions, etc. It is equally important to discuss any mental health concerns with your healthcare provider to rule out more serious forms of depression, such as SAD.
Learn more about these products here.
Advertising feature provided by Nutrition House. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.