St. Marys residents plan neighbourly acts of kindness
St. Marys, Ontario, is a small town with a big heart. Seven years ago, Cindy Taylor and Julie Docker Johnson started a GivingTuesday initiative with businesses raising funds and collecting goods to support charities and local organizations. In the first year, 18 businesses partnered to mark the event – by last year that number had grown to 70.
The residents of St. Marys are charitable and very generous, says Ms. Docker Johnson.
“Being part of something like GivingTuesday that is big and has an impact – it’s something people get excited about.”
Last year, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee felt that many of the town’s residents had not rejoined the community and were remaining isolated.
“In 2022 we called the initiative Pull up a Chair – the chair was symbolic to encourage people to invite others to pull up a chair and socialize,” says Ms. Docker Johnson, co-chair of the committee.
The group collected chairs of all kinds including a truckload that had been used for seating at a wedding reception. The chairs were then painted and decorated by St. Marys residents and auctioned by the town’s mayor, Al Strathdee. The $6,000 raised at the auction was donated to help support the monthly community dinners held at St. Marys United Church.
This year the GivingTuesday event – Won’t You Be My Neighbour – will focus on strengthening relationships within the community, says Ms. Docker Johnson, noting that at one time “everyone knew everyone,” but the small town is growing.
“When we would see people we didn’t know, we would just always assume they were tourists, but they’re not tourists anymore; lots of new people have moved here,” she says.
The idea for Won’t You Be My Neighbour was inspired by a visit to Portugal, where Ms. Docker Johnson came across residents gathering to decorate their streets and squares as part of the Festas de Lisboa held every year to celebrate St. Anthony’s Day.
The initiative encourages residents to participate by organizing neighbourly acts of kindness – everything from throwing a street party to starting a dog walking group, setting up a street library, decorating streets with fairy lights, hosting a hot chocolate event, or collecting food and clothing for local shelters.
Ms. Docker Johnson says this year the organizing committee is dedicating GivingTuesday to the memory of Sheila Greason who passed away earlier this year. Ms. Greason was a well-known volunteer who supported many people and organizations in the town.
