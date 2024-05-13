Stressing about figuring out your financial goals?

For many young Canadians early in their financial journey, their current approach to saving looks something like: “Don’t think about it.”

While in the past, financial security might have been defined by being able to take lavish vacations or splurge without a second thought, for many Millennials and Gen Z, it’s about being able to pay every bill on time. Millennials struggled with a difficult post-recession job market; Gen Z are now facing rising inflation, post-pandemic. Add in student loan debt or supporting family members and it’s never been tougher to be a young person trying to save.

All these external factors can make creating a savings plan feel overwhelming or intimidating, so much so that it seems easier to avoid the subject altogether. But setting financial goals isn’t difficult if you know where to start.

Whether you’re dreaming of buying property, thinking ahead to retirement, or just want to save up for the cloud couch you saw on social media, you can create financial savings goals right now, no matter the number in your bank account.

“When you're starting to save and invest, it's not so much that dollar amount that counts in the beginning; what matters more is getting into the habit of saving and sticking to it.”

Giles advises starting with whatever dollar amount you can, even if that may feel small, “because developing that habit early can build a strong foundation of good financial health in the future.”

For a lot of Millennials and Gen Z, wariness around getting started on their financial goals comes down to a lack of confidence in their financial knowledge.

A recent survey TD found that nearly half of Canadians don’t feel confident with their level of investment knowledge, with 54 per cent saying they don’t have a personalized financial plan. Of those without a plan, nearly 40 per cent shared that they would feel more confident in their financial goals if they had a plan. And they’re onto something: 90 per cent of Canadians with financial plans say it’s helped them reach their goals. Getting there simply requires a little bit of financial literacy and some helpful advice.