Stressing about figuring out your financial goals?

For many young Canadians early in their financial journey, their current approach to saving looks something like: “Don’t think about it.”
While in the past, financial security might have been defined by being able to take lavish vacations or splurge without a second thought, for many Millennials and Gen Z, it’s about being able to pay every bill on time. Millennials struggled with a difficult post-recession job market; Gen Z are now facing rising inflation, post-pandemic. Add in student loan debt or supporting family members and it’s never been tougher to be a young person trying to save.
All these external factors can make creating a savings plan feel overwhelming or intimidating, so much so that it seems easier to avoid the subject altogether. But setting financial goals isn’t difficult if you know where to start.
Whether you’re dreaming of buying property, thinking ahead to retirement, or just want to save up for the cloud couch you saw on social media, you can create financial savings goals right now, no matter the number in your bank account.
“When you're starting to save and invest, it's not so much that dollar amount that counts in the beginning; what matters more is getting into the habit of saving and sticking to it.”
Giles advises starting with whatever dollar amount you can, even if that may feel small, “because developing that habit early can build a strong foundation of good financial health in the future.”
For a lot of Millennials and Gen Z, wariness around getting started on their financial goals comes down to a lack of confidence in their financial knowledge.
A recent survey TD found that nearly half of Canadians don’t feel confident with their level of investment knowledge, with 54 per cent saying they don’t have a personalized financial plan. Of those without a plan, nearly 40 per cent shared that they would feel more confident in their financial goals if they had a plan. And they’re onto something: 90 per cent of Canadians with financial plans say it’s helped them reach their goals. Getting there simply requires a little bit of financial literacy and some helpful advice.
“It's a myth that you need to have a certain dollar figure to start saving for your financial future,” says Pat Giles, Vice-President, Saving and Investing Journey at TD.
While Gen Z is more comfortable using technology for their everyday financial interactions, when it comes to making big decisions about finances, they want to have in-person conversations, according to DCM’s 2022 Canadian Banking Satisfaction & Engagement Survey. Gen Z craves authentic communication that helps them feel that they and their evolving needs are understood.
The best way to start is with one-on-one personalized financial advice and a conversation with a TD Personal Banker. A Personal Banker can help you go over the current state of your finances and create both short and long-term financial goals, personalized for you at no cost. Using TD Goal Builder, they will help you set your unique financial goals and map out a path toward reaching them.
Giles assures that asking questions about your finances is completely normal. "Many Canadians are likely curious as to how much they should save and may have questions as to how they do it. And while no two customer circumstances are the same, TD Personal Bankers meet with Canadians every day to discuss personal finances, money matters and investments,” Giles says. “If you have a question about saving and investing, chances are many others have similar questions, so it doesn't have to be an awkward conversation. You'll get that trusted advice to help you meet your financial goals.”
For those looking to start investing, Giles advises taking advantage of the various registered savings accounts available to Canadians.
A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a flexible option for shorter-term investments – say, to build an emergency fund, finance your upcoming wedding or to buy that cloud couch (yes, we can’t stop thinking about it!).
You can use your TFSA for just about any goal, at any stage in life, and withdraw funds at any time subject to products offered within the TFSA. You just need to ensure you don’t go over your contribution limit, which you can find through the Canada Revenue Agency website.
For those dreaming of a white picket fence (or simply owning their condo instead of renting), a First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is a great option. Introduced in 2023, it's a registered savings plan that allows qualifying first-time home buyers to contribute in the downpayment/purchase of a qualifying first home tax-free – with limits, of course. Contributions are generally tax-deductible, and when a qualifying withdrawal is made; the amount is not taxable. Many Canadians aspire to be homeowners, and a FHSA is a great vehicle to help make that dream more achievable.
And for those thinking ahead to retirement, you’ll want to consider a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). When you contribute money to a RRSP, your funds are "tax-advantaged", meaning that they're exempt from being taxed in the year you make the contribution. Any investment income earned from investments held within the RRSP can then grow tax-deferred, as long as the money remains within the RRSP, until it's withdrawn.
To figure out exactly which registered savings accounts are right for you, it's best to book an appointment with a TD Personal Banker.
At the end of the day, creating your financial goals isn’t about forcing yourself to fit the path your parents – or anyone else – followed. It’s about creating a path that suits you, today.
“Many young Canadians feel anxious about coming in and speaking to someone about money, but there's no better time to start than now,” Giles says. “What's more important when you're starting out is building and developing that habit of saving that will allow you to hit your long-term goals.”
