The time of the year that Louisa Mursell, executive director of Ontario By Bike, looks forward to most is when cycling season ramps up again after months of winter.
Ontario By Bike, a non-profit organization that promotes cycle tourism, is a popular resource that offers information on cycling across the province, including links to useful cycling maps, tools to plan cycling day trips or multiday itineraries, and links to more than 1,600 accommodations, cafes, restaurants and bike stores.
Cycling enthusiasts come in all forms. According to a 2021 survey of Ontario By Bike e-newsletter subscribers, 61 per cent identified themselves as experienced cyclists, and 74 per cent had been cycling for 10 or more years. Road cycling, followed closely by riding paved and unpaved, off-road trails are the preferred types of cycling, followed by gravel cycling, and then mountain biking and fat biking, which is riding on oversized tires.
Cyclists are always on the lookout for areas in which to indulge their two-wheel passion and one popular region is that of York Durham Headwaters, where there are many forests, countrysides and smaller communities.
“Many long-distance road cyclists pedal the distance to get to quieter roads and farmland stretches,” Mursell says. Routes from Toronto to Lake Simcoe or Toronto to Kleinburg and Schomberg are popular ones and have great spots to stop for a coffee or break at the turnaround point. “Off-road trails are being heavily used, including the Caledon Trailway. Mountain bikers are flocking to trails in Durham Region Forest,” she says.
Other highlights in York Durham Headwaters include resort cycling at Hockley Valley Resort, northeast of Orangeville, which has 10.5 kilometres of trails that wend through the resort and offer challenging climbs and exhilarating descents. The trails offer scenic views of the valley, meadows and forests, and four tunnels that allow riders to pass under golf cart paths.
Caledon, just northwest of Brampton, is a boon for road cyclists because of the Niagara Escarpment’s elevation changes, rolling countryside, charming hamlets and coffee shops for pitstops.
Gravel cycling with wider tires is growing in popularity, and Caledon has some great dirt or gravel backroads.
The Caledon Trailway is a 35-kilometre, multi-use crushed limestone rail trail that stretches from Terra Cotta to Palgrave and beyond into Tottenham.
Uxbridge, just over 30 kilometres north of Whitby, is a wonderful cycling hub, with Durham Regional Forest, Dagmar North and the historic Trestle Bridge being particularly popular destinations.
Perth County has just launched a new cycle map and has partnered with cycling experts to develop nine Signature Routes on their rural routes.
These include varied distances (ranging from 22 kilometres to 230 kilometres), elevations and surface types for both novice and experienced cyclists to explore, says Ashley Lansink, tourism officer for the Corporation of the County of Perth.
The county is at the halfway mark of the G2G Rail Trail, which runs from Goderich to Guelph. Cyclists undertaking the entire 132-kilometre trail can stop in Perth County for a meal, overnight stay or shopping excursion. A few favourite food stops include Anna Mae’s Bakery & Restaurant, Zehr’s Country Market, Karen’s Kitchen, The Lil Fry Pie Shoppe and Guenther’s Bakery.
“Cyclists love exploring Perth County and rural regions for our minimal traffic and incredible views,” Lansink says. “They also like stopping in charming small towns and villages along the way, as the communities are very welcoming.”
Resorts of Ontario is an organization that represents more than 100 Ontario resort vacation properties all over the province that offer numerous routes for cyclists to enjoy beautiful landscapes and rolling hills.
Tourism regions that are particularly popular for cycling are Niagara, York Durham Headwaters, Bruce Peninsula and Southern Georgian Bay, Kawarthas Northumberland, and the region of Muskoka, Parry Sound and Algonquin Park.
“Whether in the Peterborough region, Simcoe, Headwaters or Niagara, cycling can be enjoyed by the avid cyclist or the recreational cyclist,” says Grace Sammut, executive director of Resorts of Ontario.
