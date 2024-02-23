Canadore College students are championing the college’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2031 by being involved in a number of sustainability initiatives. The latest project is the creation of forest management and carbon sequestration plans for the forested land on the College Drive campus in North Bay, Ontario.
This is Canadore’s second project through the Colleges and Institutes Canada ImpAct-Climate Campus Living Labs project. As a signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Accord, Canadore College is committed to embedding the SDGs into its education, research, leadership, operations, administration and engagement activities.
Students have participated in all phases of the project: from inventory and data collection to planting more than 100 trees on campus.
“Our group planted 16 trees. It was a great opportunity to help build the Canadore forest and use an empty space at the college,” says second-year environmental technician student Ethan Johnston.
“A forest management plan for our institution’s extensive acreage is an excellent opportunity for students to apply their environmental studies skillset in a project with meaningful outcomes,” says Jeremy St. Onge, a professor in Canadore’s School of Environmental Studies. “Opportunities for students to engage in real-world environmental projects, such as the Campus Living Lab project, become stand-out resumé items, which place Canadore College graduates above their competition.”
The benefits of increasing tree cover are well recognized. They include bolstering air purification and climate change mitigation, stabilizing the ground and reducing erosion, increasing biodiversity, boosting human well-being through expanding spaces for recreation, and more.
For the students, employees and community members involved, this project provides them with an opportunity to connect with nature and to learn how it can help mitigate the effects of climate change.— Jesse Russell, Project Lead, Sustainable Canadore College
It’s no wonder activities to advance sustainability on campus and beyond have found wide resonance within the Canadore College community – and with learners enrolled in a variety of programs.
“I am not studying in an environmental program; I am pursuing avionics maintenance,” says Alex Mathew. “As a student who loves nature, it is my responsibility to learn how to take better care of the forest and to share this knowledge.”
Knowing about forest inventory and preservation are “everyone’s responsibility, and it is always good to learn and take part in such projects,” he adds.
“For the students, employees and community members involved, this project provides them with an opportunity to connect with nature and to learn how it can help mitigate the effects of climate change,” says Jesse Russell, Sustainable Canadore project lead. “Our goal for this project is that it is intergenerational and multicultural. Regardless of background, location or age, we hope to promote that our forests must be sustainably managed.”
By translating its commitment to sustainability into concrete action, Canadore College is effecting meaningful change in both its own and the wider community, today and for generations to come.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Colleges and Institutes Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.