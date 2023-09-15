Stylish essentials for fall from Joe Fresh
Fall is one of the richest fashion seasons, offering a chance to try out a new trend, experiment with updated silhouettes and, of course, layer with gusto. This season, it’s all about relaxed refinement with staple pieces that feel both contemporary and timeless.
When it comes to stocking your closet with stylish essentials, you’ll want to seek out hero items that tick all the boxes: quality, wearability, versatility and style – without overspending.
Enter Joe Fresh, a brand that has long stood for affordable, quality fashion staples.
Whether you’re looking to pick up a new piece or eyeing a full wardrobe upgrade, Joe Fresh’s women’s fall collection is the perfect fit. Think: warm, neutral tones, fresh denim and classic shapes. All the pieces – from the Denim Skirt to the perfect Moto Jacket – were designed to complement one another, enabling a series of outfit combinations that suit the office and your weekend errands seamlessly.
A good fall wardrobe starts with essential base layers, like the Organic Cotton Turtleneck, which is made from 100 per cent organic cotton and comes in five classic shades, including a rich dark plum. Wear it on its own tucked into high-waist trousers, or layer it under a blazer.
Speaking of layering, the Pinstripe Vest is one of the season’s standouts. With a nod to menswear and classic tailoring, this vest can be worn on its own for a night out or buttoned up under a blazer for a power-suiting moment at work. No matter how you wear it, it will make the outfit.
Another key trend piece to consider picking up this season is a denim midi skirt. This Denim Skirt boasts all the versatility of your go-to pair of jeans, while elevating every look. Wear it with your favourite fall boots – from over-the-knee to ankle booties – or keep it more casual with a pair of loafers.
Of course, outerwear is an undisputed fall must-have, and it doesn’t get more classic than the Moto Jacket. This faux-leather option comes at a great price point and is endlessly wearable. Dress it up over a midi dress and heeled boots or keep it casual over a matching sweat suit and your favourite sneakers.
Suiting is another look that never goes out of style—and a skirt suit strikes the perfect balance between feminine and masculine. The best part of any matching set is that it can be worn together for maximum impact, or broken up with other pieces in your wardrobe. The Tweed Mini Skirt can be paired with a turtleneck and tights (when the weather turns cooler) while the Tweed Jacket can elevate a casual T-shirt and jeans look. The warm red hue is an exciting update to expected fall neutrals.
This fall, Joe Fresh is also serving men a collection of elevated staples with the Smart Essentials line.
This lineup of high-quality pieces brings style without the high price tag. Case in point? The Premium Dark Rinse Jean, a standout piece in the collection, this comfortable denim has a timeless dark Indigo wash, and it’s sustainably produced using Zero Blue Water Denim. The dark stitching adds a refined finish, and the touch of stretch ensures they’ll never feel stiff and uncomfortable.
Likewise, the Premium Quarter-Zip Merino Sweater is a modern essential, offering warmth and versatility. Classic and polished, this soft pullover is made with 100 per cent extra-fine merino yarn. It’s a lightweight, year-round piece you can return to season after season – and it looks luxe with any outfit.
Consider pairing the sweater with a perfectly crisp 100 per cent cotton Premium Pinpoint Dress Shirt, the final touch on the ultimate look for work or play. Other styling suggestions: Wear it open over the Premium Weight Crew Neck T-Shirt for a casual date night look, or pair it with that smart new denim for a smart-casual vibe that’s as polished as it is effortlessly cool.
Fall is the time to return to classic styles while subtly embracing current trends. With some new additions from Joe Fresh’s fall lineup, your closet will be stocked with timeless essentials that never feel boring, and can be endlessly remixed to get you through the entire season in style.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Joe Fresh. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.