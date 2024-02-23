Toronto’s Humber College is heeding the call from communities to lead transformation to build healthier populations and address complex health challenges.
The Centre for Innovation in Health & Wellness (CIHW) is a catalyst for change, brought about through applied research projects, student-led initiatives and health and wellness programs on campus.
As one of the college’s five Centres of Innovation (COIs), CIHW harnesses Humber’s expertise in innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as the excellence of its programming in the Faculty of Health Sciences & Wellness. Its mandate is to foster “bold thinking and innovative ideas” to “support a healthier tomorrow for all.” Like all the COIs, CIHW forges partnerships with community organizations and private companies to help develop priorities and enable progress.
The pandemic brought health and wellness issues to the forefront like never before, says Vanita Varma, the director of CIHW. “As a result, even more community partners are stepping up to work with us on innovative health strategies and programs.”
Dr. Varma, who has more than 20 years’ experience leading community health organizations, regularly consults the sector about service gaps and needs. “One pressing need is to address chronic diseases, especially type 2 diabetes, which has become an epidemic in our communities.”
The future of health care is in community health with a focus on prevention and wellness.— Dr. Vanita Varma, Director of the Centre for Innovation in Health & Wellness at Humber College
Hospital systems will struggle to manage surging numbers of patients with complications from chronic diseases, she says. “The future of health care is in community health with a focus on prevention and wellness. That fuels our efforts to find new and innovative ways to prevent diabetes as well as help people who have diabetes manage it to reduce serious damage to their long-term health.”
With a large and diverse community of students, the college sees value in engaging youth in diabetes prevention and management. “What a great opportunity to move the needle on prevention strategies and improve the future outlook for type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Varma.
One initiative is the Health Innovation Challenge. In collaboration with the Longo Centre for Entrepreneurship and LAMP Community Health Centre, CIHW challenges interdisciplinary student teams to come up with novel ways to change people’s behaviours and knowledge to prevent or manage type 2 diabetes. In its first year, students in programs including health sciences, nutrition, multimedia design and electrical engineering came up with impressive new tools and resources for all age groups.
“This year, the number of students who’ve signed up has nearly doubled. We are asking teams to make magic happen again, but this time to focus on solutions for their own generation,” Dr. Varma explains. “Break the mould in terms of innovatively engaging your peers in healthy behaviours to prevent diabetes.”
Applied research projects include diabetes prevention in the South Asian population, Black health and health equity, and assessment of the pandemic’s impacts on the mental health of young adults in North Etobicoke.
CIHW is also promoting health and wellness on campus through various pilot projects, including the Healthy Break program. A team of students called “Healthy Break Leaders” visit classrooms to lead students, staff and faculty in taking a short break from prolonged sitting for stretching or mindfulness to enhance focus and productivity and reduce anxiety.
Last year, students led 88 “Mindfulness@Humber” sessions to boost mental well-being among students and staff, and students in the postgraduate Wellness Coaching Program delivered 130 wellness coaching sessions across campus.
These initiatives are not only laying the foundation for healthier communities but are also helping students learn about their health and wellness as well as become career-ready graduates, she says. “We are helping students develop skills like leadership, communication and critical thinking that will help them enter the job market and build successful careers.”
Dr. Varma adds that the CIHW is actively seeking industry and community partners that are looking to collaborate on innovative solutions to health and wellness issues affecting our communities.
