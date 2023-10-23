Sustainable-minded farmers and butchers are changing the face of Canada's beef industry

About 25 years ago, long before the eco-friendly trend kicked off, Doug and Linda Wray decided to invest in making their ranch more sustainable. They converted 1,000 acres of cropland to perennial pastures where the cattle can graze year-round. This led to healthier soil and animals. Plus, regenerative farming practices ensure the Wrays give back to the land more than they take from it. The cows graze the land and in turn, they recycle nutrients for the environment, and provide a high-quality, nutrient-dense food. Thanks to the Wray family’s efforts, the ranch, which the Wray family started more than a century ago near Irricana, Alta., is thriving.



“The grasslands are home to a huge diversity of wildlife, insects, birds and plants,” says Doug, a third-generation farmer who now works closely with his nephew, Tim.