Sustainable-minded farmers and butchers are changing the face of Canada's beef industry
How regenerative farming and responsible sourcing can help save the environment
About 25 years ago, long before the eco-friendly trend kicked off, Doug and Linda Wray decided to invest in making their ranch more sustainable. They converted 1,000 acres of cropland to perennial pastures where the cattle can graze year-round. This led to healthier soil and animals. Plus, regenerative farming practices ensure the Wrays give back to the land more than they take from it. The cows graze the land and in turn, they recycle nutrients for the environment, and provide a high-quality, nutrient-dense food. Thanks to the Wray family’s efforts, the ranch, which the Wray family started more than a century ago near Irricana, Alta., is thriving.
“The grasslands are home to a huge diversity of wildlife, insects, birds and plants,” says Doug, a third-generation farmer who now works closely with his nephew, Tim.
This year, the ranch was recognized by Alberta Beef Producers with the 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award. Tim is proud of what he, Doug and their family have accomplished, but more than that, he’s encouraged by what the award means for the industry.
“If we can figure out how to unleash the natural forces at play, we can become better at enabling the beef cow to be a positive force on the environment,” he says, adding that he’s also focused on building a better future for his children. “We’re committed to trying to do the right thing while maintaining a vibrant farm.”
Just like consumers, most farmers and butchers are becoming more aware of the growing need for sustainability when it comes to our food, especially where meat is concerned. Livestock, including cows, release greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere through manure and gas — about 32 per cent of all human-caused methane emissions each year. Providing cattle with nutritious feed doesn’t just cut back on these emissions, it also keeps animals healthy. That’s why the Canadian beef industry is becoming more proactive with sustainable solutions.
Left: Doug Wray, a third-generation cattle farmer, and his nephew, Tim, work closely to run Wray Ranch. Right: The Wrays' cattle graze the land, then recycle nutrients for the environment and eventually provide high-quality, nutrient-dense food.
And it’s not just ranchers. At Stock in Trade Butcher and Kitchen in Toronto, butcher and owner Jason Becker agrees that sustainability is a must, not an option. His parents had a farm where he grew up watching cows happily munch on grass. Today, he ensures Stock in Trade works with local farms (most of them no more than a three-hour drive away) to supply the best 100-per-cent grass-fed beef to his own customers.
“Our main goal is to get to know the farmers we work with,” Becker says.
He asks about key facts that are important to him, including acreage per cow, feeding practices and whether the cattle are given preventative antibiotics. He also looks for farms that prioritize animal welfare, free-range grazing and hormone-free diets, adding that he especially loves working with Blackview Farm in Listowel, Ont., Tamarack Farms in Northumberland County, Ont., and Harley Farms in Keene, Ont.
Customers can stop by Stock in Trade for fresh cuts of grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and heritage pork ready for the barbecue, plus plenty of take-home family dinner options including tasty fried chicken or tri-tip steak with spicy salsa verde sauce. You can also book a dinner party for eight to 16 people to experience the best of what Stock in Trade offers. Becker and his staff can host guests (for $100 per person) inside a private room at Toronto’s 7 Numbers Restaurant, where a five-course meal featuring many products from the shop is served up family style. Dishes include homemade focaccia, steak tartare on bone marrow, and a steak tasting featuring a variety of beef from different farms.
At Toronto's Stock In Trade Butcher and Kitchen, butcher and owner Jason Becker looks to local farms (most of them within three hours of the city) to source the best 100-per-cent grass-fed beef.
Becker says grass-fed beef tastes better and has more health benefits, pointing to nutrients like iron, amino acids, and omega fatty acids. He believes responsible sourcing is the way forward.
“If we can push toward sustainable farming and properly raising cows, maybe we can do our little bit to help,” he says.
Like Becker, butcher Peter Sanagan believes in having close relationships with local farmers to ensure eco-friendly practices are in place.
“As we grow in population and density, enormous pressure is put upon our food system to keep up with demand,” Sanagan says. “In the last century, this has meant companies neglecting the proper care of animals and the earth in order to supply mass quantities of inexpensive protein.”
As the owner of Sanagan’s Meat Locker in Toronto, he sources beef exclusively from Ontario family farms. Having good relationships with farmers allows for transparency – not just for butchers like Sanagan, but for customers, too.
“At the end of the day, the difference is in the quality of life for the animal, and I believe the flavour of the beef is much better on the plate,” he says.
Sanagan’s butchers also try to use as many cuts from the animal as possible, looking for different steaks or chops that they can offer, to create more value. They regularly offer spider steaks, Delmonico steaks and Denver steaks – cuts that are rarely found at grocery stores.
According to butcher Peter Sanagan of Sanagan's Meat Locker in Toronto, having good relationships with local farmers allows for transparency, so he can ensure eco-friendly practices are in place.
“I believe this helps the consumer learn more about the food they eat, and it creates way more value for the animal,” Sanagan says.
Plus, he adds, the steaks are delicious. Customers can also find yummy take-home meals at Sanagan’s Meat Locker, including their famous tourtiere, and staples like beef stew and roast chicken. You can even pick up a roast beef dinner for up to six people, complete with a top sirloin roast, a jar of horseradish and demi glace, plus potatoes and carrots for sides. Or impress guests with Sanagan’s traditional Beef Wellington (tenderloin steaks wrapped with prosciutto and puff pastry). While you’re there, pick up pantry staples like marinades, cornichons, honey and coffee from other Canadian businesses. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t be afraid to ask for tips.
“Our staff are trained to help customers know how to prepare different muscles,” Sanagan says, “and that results in a rewarding and delicious meal.”
