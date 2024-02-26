Take control of your home energy bill
As Albertans weather price volatility, it pays to know your plan
When Alberta temperatures plummeted in January and electricity use skyrocketed, an emergency provincial alert urged consumers to turn off their lights and their space heaters to avoid rolling power outages. Residents quickly complied and the province avoided planned blackouts.
But long before the deep freeze, energy costs and reliability had been top-of-mind for Alberta households.
“In recent years, home energy prices in Alberta have become unpredictable, unstable and significantly higher. This is especially true in winter months and summer months,” says Matthew Coad, ATCOenergy’s vice president of strategy.
A report from Statistics Canada found that 15 per cent of households across the country – and 24 per cent in Alberta – had to make changes in 2023 to pay their energy bills. That included keeping the temperatures of their homes at uncomfortably hot or cold levels, and cutting back on other basic expenses.
“We know that some customers are experiencing price volatility. That can catch a lot of Albertans off guard,” Mr. Coad says.
At a time of rising food and housing costs, home energy costs further contribute to stretching many household budgets. The good news is that Alberta consumers have a variety of options to explore if they aren’t satisfied, Mr. Coad says.
Unlike some other provinces, Albertans are able to choose their electricity and gas provider. This gives them the opportunity to select an energy retailer based on factors important to them, including price, term lengths, fees and customer service. Albertans who don’t make a choice remain on the Regulated Rate Option, where a government retailer only provides a monthly variable rate. This can be unpredictable during times of energy price volatility.
If consumers feel frustrated or confused by a bill, or if they’re shopping around, Mr. Coad says to start with the right questions. Ask a customer representative to walk through the rate options. A variable rate will go up and down according to any number of factors, while a guaranteed or fixed-rate plan could provide customers with the budget certainty they need. There can be big differences between competing offers.
“The type of agreement or plan you’re on, and the duration of your plan, are all going to have a huge impact on your household,” he says.
As part of making smart home-energy decisions, Mr. Coad says Albertans should investigate whether their provider has any usage caps, whether it charges them extra to cancel their energy plan mid-contract, whether it imposes added fees to pay with a credit card or receive a paper bill, or whether it has any other administrative fees.
Mr. Coad notes that ATCOenergy has no cancellation fees, caps or hidden fees. “We live by our values of transparency in our billing costs.” He also encourages ATCOenergy customers to contact the company’s call centre, which is local. “The people the customers are talking to are dealing with the same challenges as them.”
There’s more to home-energy costs than just rates. Maintenance is another way Albertans can take charge. A furnace that hasn’t been serviced, or ducts or dryer vents that haven’t been cleaned, could be making a home less efficient, Mr. Coad says.
“When it comes to home energy use, about 75 per cent comes from your furnace, air conditioning unit, water heater or dryer.”
Investing in home services that repair, clean or upgrade appliances, water heaters or HVAC units could uncover opportunities for savings. While doing so, ATCOenergy customers can find other ways to save.
Rümi, a new addition to the ATCO family of companies, partners with a range of home-service professionals in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Red Deer and their surrounding areas. Albertans who switch to ATCOenergy and complete a Rümi home service can currently receive up to $250 off their energy bill as part of a promotional offer. Customers also have access to home protection plans, which ATCOenergy and Rümi are proud to bring to Alberta.
“That $250 credit will go directly onto an ATCOenergy invoice, which is a fantastically positive impact to a customer’s bottom line in these challenging times,” Mr. Coad says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with ATCOenergy. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.