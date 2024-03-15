All articles in this series

Other articles in this series

Top tips for Gen Z when tackling their taxes

It pays to know how to file your side-hustle and student taxes

A guide to self-employed taxes

Moving within Canada? Save big with tax deductions

Should I do my own taxes or hire an expert

Tax deductions Canadian homeowners need to know about

Advice for newcomers filing their taxes in Canada for the first time

DIY investors need to track trades diligently to stay onside with CRA

Why the CRA cares so much about your relationship status

Tax efficient moves for the self employed

Tax filing for the retail trader is hands-on. Here’s what investors need to know

New job, new home, newborn: How do big life changes impact your taxes?

Tax filing for new Canadians made simple