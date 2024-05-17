Taste Ontario’s bounty right at your doorstep

Eating incredible food and drinking local wines, beers and ciders can form some of the most memorable moments of any trip.
When visiting some of the many unique communities of Ontario, one discovers a richness and celebration of locally sourced, sustainably produced, farm-to-table culinary options, all of which are produced with craftmanship and care.
Regional tourism boards, local hotels, bed and breakfasts, and resorts make it easy for the culinary tourist who is seeking out nutritious and flavourable food and drink that is infused with the spirit of the countryside to plan the perfect itinerary. Increasingly, vacationers want to experience how the locals live and partake in such things as vegetable, fruit and flower adventures, meat and cheese tours, syrup, jam and honey tours, and pick-your-own experiences, as well as to visit local eateries, wineries and craft breweries.
Consumers in general are wiser about nutrition and what they put into their bodies. They want to know where their food is coming from and eating local means less time from when the food was grown and raised to when it will be eaten. Nobody wants genetically engineered food from thousands of miles away that fell off the back of a delivery truck. And eating local also supports the livelihoods of local farmers and other food producers.
“That farm-to-fork experience is huge,” says Kerri King, executive director of Resorts of Ontario, which represents more than 100 Ontario resort vacation properties, such as resorts, lodges, boutique hotels and country inns.
“Wineries and cideries have popped up over the years. Almost every community it seems has winery or cidery tours. It really is the culinary elements that people are getting out and experiencing.”
According to Kelly Deeks-Johnson, tourism and economic development manager at the Town of St. Marys in Southwestern Ontario, most vendors at their outdoor markets are the actual growers or makers of the products they sell.
“The tourism board is planning special food events this year, including marketing Canada Food Day on Aug. 3,” she says.
St. Marys’ food scene is vibrant. Deeks-Johnson points to the Flour Mill as a particularly popular stop, with food on-the-go or eat-in options, featuring homemade items, gourmet products and other goods. “The Flour Mill is one of our most historic limestone buildings along the Thames River,” she says.
Perth County is renowned for its vibrant culinary scene, boasting an abundance of farmfresh ingredients and a rich agricultural heritage that sets it apart. When it comes to culinary attractions, the region shines with its commitment to showcasing the best of local produce through innovative dining experiences.— Maggie Kerr, Transit project co-ordinator, Corporation of the County of Perth
Another historic eatery is Broken Rail Brewing Junction Station, which was built in the late 1850s. This brewery blends tradition with modernity, offering craft beers in one of the town’s iconic landmarks. Originally part of the Grand Trunk Railway, the station now stands as a national historic site.
Also well-known in St. Marys for their culinary experiences, and highly recommended to tourists are: TuttCo Queen Street Eatery, with a menu focusing on local ingredients; Social Thirty-One, which is at the St. Marys Golf & Country Club and combines golf course views with a broad, craft- and local-based menu; the Westover Inn, which offers classic cuisine and a bucolic patio; and Hearn’s Ice Cream, a family-run business that has been serving homemade ice cream since 1967. The latest restaurant to open and a welcome addition to St. Marys’ food scene is Naina’s India Kitchen Bar & Grill.
Perth County has plenty of culinary options for this season, led by The Perth Farmhouse. Nestled amidst a picturesque landscape of vineyards, a tranquil pond and majestic willow trees, it beckons visitors with its genuine farm hospitality and unique tasting adventures.
According to Maggie Kerr, transit project co-ordinator at the Corporation of the County of Perth, guests of The Perth Farmhouse can explore the distinct flavours of carefully crafted wines and ciders through self-guided tastings, each sip serving as a testament to the region’s rich agricultural heritage. The experience also includes local community flavours with specially curated grazing boxes that feature delicious bites sourced from nearby farms.
Lynn River Farm is another popular spot in Perth, offering an immersive countryside dining experience, with the serene water and lush greenery of the surrounding area serving as a backdrop.
“Guests embark on a culinary journey through six tantalizing tasting plates crafted from the freshest produce of the farm and neighbouring local farms,” Kerr says.
“The experience is not just about indulging in exquisite flavours. It’s about connecting – with the land, with the farmers and with fellow diners. The ambience is enhanced by a scenic walk through the farm, a crackling fire and the warm glow of a heated tent.”
Perth is also famous for Black Donnellys Brewing Co. This craft brewery pays homage to the Black Donnellys, a family who lived just north of London in the mid-19th century and were known for their lawlessness and violence, ultimately meeting a bloody end at the hands of a mob. Their story has become Canadian legend.
You can find Black Donnellys beer in establishments all over Southwestern Ontario. There’s a retail and taproom at their Mitchell location, where they’ve been known to host concerts, crokinole tournaments and burger nights.
“Perth County is renowned for its vibrant culinary scene, boasting an abundance of farm-fresh ingredients and a rich agricultural heritage that sets it apart,” Kerr says. “When it comes to culinary attractions, the region shines with its commitment to showcasing the best of local produce through innovative dining experiences.”
Culinary trails are popular in the county as well and this year Stratford is bringing back its Savour & Sip Trail for a second year, running from May through October, says April Murray, destination brand manager at Destination Stratford.
The Savour & Sip Trail “aligns perfectly to the al fresco season and encourages visitors to explore local retailers and restaurants,” Murray says.
Along their journey, trail participants can collect sweet and savoury products to enjoy outdoors. The Savour & Sip Trail offers more than 20 stops and includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, locally made preserves, bread and baked goods, and more.
“It’s the perfect way to curate your own picnic before dining along the Avon River, in Market Square or on the iconic Tom Patterson Island,” Murray says. “Stratford is well-known for our robust culinary experiences and the new Savour & Sip Trail complements our culinary offerings, including our two year-round trails: Chocolate and Bacon & Ale.”
Al fresco dining has become a way of life in Stratford, allowing takeout alcoholic beverages to be enjoyed with food in Market Square and the downtown park system every summer and into the fall, from participating restaurants and bars. Visitors can pair their local takeout with wine, craft beer and cocktails.
“We receive daily inquires for hands-on experiences so people can feel connected to the destination and get a true taste for local life,” she adds. “We’ve seen this first-hand with record sales of our self-guided culinary trails and interest in workshops and tours happening throughout the city.”
Farming is the way of life in the western part of the province, says Rick Sickinger, economic development officer at Huron County Economic Development, with fruit production being part of that rich agricultural history. “A century ago, our backroads were lined with orchards laden with peaches, pears, plums and cherries,” he says. “You can taste this heritage in our exciting and innovative wines. Every richly textured, fruit-forward bottle of Huron County red, white or rosé will make you look at Ontario wine in a whole new way.”
Sickinger points to Huron County’s six family-owned wineries and six farm-to-tap craft breweries, and the bespoke vintages that come from that. Visitors will want to check out Square Brew in Goderich, whose brewery backs onto green space, with access to hiking trails right off the patio.
“Our breweries draw their inspiration from the same agricultural heritage,” he adds. “Crafting delicious and unique ales, stouts, lagers, pilsners and seltzers from grown-right-here ingredients with our clean fresh water to create innovative and authentic flavour profiles.”
“Our wineries and breweries are a perfect backdrop for connecting with friends or family, offering relaxed and social setting where guests can unwind and savour quality time together,” he says. “Our wineries and breweries are cultivating this relaxed social vibe in the programming they offer – live music, retro vinyl nights, yoga and craft workshops as examples.” Tourists can visit ontariowestcoast.ca to plan a tasting tour in Huron County with the Vine & Ale Trail.
In Southeastern Ontario, according to Steve Weir, senior marketing manager at Region 9 Regional Tourism Organization, brewery-driven travel and “beer-cations” are on the rise. “These are increasingly popular as people seek unique experiences and explore local craft beer scenes,” he says. “Southeastern Ontario, beyond the well-known Prince Edward County wineries, offers a diverse and growing craft beer landscape worth exploring.
“From Kingston to Cornwall, breweries are crafting a wide range of beers, from traditional styles to innovative brews, often using locally sourced ingredients and reflecting the region’s unique character and culture. Highlighting these breweries alongside the wineries can provide travellers with a more comprehensive taste of what the region has to offer in terms of craft beverages and culinary experiences.”
Rurban Brewing – the first brewery to plant itself in Cornwall in more than a century – and Beau’s Brewing Co., Broken Stick Brewing Company, 1000 Islands Brewing Co., MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Co., Arbru Solar Brewery and Daft Brewing are a few of the popular stopovers in the region for this.
Southwestern Ontario is another popular destination in the province for those seeking culinary excellence.
“Our region is known for its culinary delights for many reasons, including the dedicated agriculture sector, which is harvesting some of the best produce across Canada, creative producers and chefs who are experimenting and having fun with flavours, and the hosts who are creating one-of-a-kind experiences tying all these together,” says Joanne Wolnik, executive director, Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation.
Love cheese? Check out their Big Cheese Days. Have a sweet tooth? Try the guided Scratch Bakery & Patisserie Trail. Searching for something more unique? Try Snacks in the Patch, one of four picnic experiences at Berrylicious Farm and part of Ontario’s Southwest Signature Experiences.
Thanks to having Ontario’s longest growing season, intense summer heat balanced by cool Lake Erie and Lake Huron breezes, Ontario’s Southwest is the perfect breeding ground for cool climate wines, and some of the most charming wineries.
Ride the Bine is a local beer, wine and cider tour that’s popular. Tourists can grab a bike and sign on to a Wine Trail Ride cycling tour, where they meander through the farmlands and along Lake Erie’s coastlines, visiting multiple wineries for tastings and a meal. Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, near Windsor, is Ontario’s only beachfront winery, and offers wine-tasting talks and tours, and wine, chocolate and cheese pairing experiences.
Wolnik also points to Cheers to the Coast Trail, on which tourists can sample award-winning wine, craft-brewed beer, hard cider and mead throughout Lambton County, and the Toast the Coast Trail, a self-guided tour offering samplings of 20 different food and drink pairings from wine businesses in Elgin and Norfolk Counties. And, finally, the London Beer Fest, running in mid-June, has more than 20 craft brewers involved and is a must-stop for those who love beer.
