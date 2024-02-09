Private schools aren’t just teaching coding anymore. With the rapidly evolving state of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and other emerging technologies, a new approach is needed. That’s why some schools are taking a slightly different tactic: providing students with future-ready skills and competencies, and even teaching them about the limitations of technology.
At Lakefield College School in Lakefield, Ont., the goal is to both integrate new technologies into students’ daily experiences and teach them how to intentionally choose to spend parts of their day without intrusion by technologies, says Dean Van Doleweerd, associate head – program at Lakefield.
For example, they’re removing certain technologies (such as phones) from classrooms in an effort to help students recognize where technology is an aid and where it’s a limitation. They also have tech-free zones in their boarding houses, to help students with their overall well-being.
“Removing tech from rooms at bedtime helps with their sleep, and our tech-free dining hall encourages students to develop their social engagement skills face-to-face, in real time,” Van Doleweerd says.
The school is also exploring ways in which new and emerging technologies could help students complete their best work – such as finding opportunities to make use of current AI tools – while at the same time helping them measure the boundary between work that is reflective of them and work that is done by something else.
Havergal College in Toronto is also helping students develop technology skills, while equipping them to navigate an increasingly digital world. Havergal’s innovation hub, called HC-X, centres on developing future-ready teaching and learning through a variety of programs, including the Digital Wisdom course and Digital Microcredential program.
The Digital Wisdom course, for students in Grade 5 to Grade 8, is designed to help them understand how the digital technologies around them, including smartphones, social media algorithms and AI, impact their lives and their identities. The course is delivered over four years “and the ultimate goal is to prepare students for the ever-changing world by equipping them with the skills to navigate and thrive in a digitally mediated world,” says Adam Caplan, director of HC-X with Havergal.
Students learn and practise skills and strategies across six key Digital Wisdom domains and, by Grade 7 and into Grade 8, they’re actively experimenting with AI, questioning and critically thinking about the role that technologies play in their own lives and in society – and extending that to the future they want to build.
The Digital Wisdom course isn’t specifically about technology skills or internet safety (though it embeds these elements); rather, it’s a course about “how students can maintain and sustain a healthy identity development in this digitally mediated world,” says Garth Nichols, vice-principal of experiential education and innovation at Havergal.
In Havergal’s Digital Microcredential program, senior school students learn with and from Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) about what AI is, the ethics surrounding its development and implementation, as well as learning to code their own AI. Upon completion of a particular learning outcome, they receive a blockchain-based digital credential.
At Holy Name of Mary College School in Mississauga, Ont., teaching students “to do what machines can’t to make them marketable in the future” is part of the academic strategic plan, says Ryan Baker, director of academics with Holy Name of Mary. This ranges from having students critically interact with GenAI to performing creative and innovative assignments, which helps to “foster habits of mind that make our students comfortable with change so that they can adapt to technology as it evolves.”
Technology and future-ready teaching approaches are embedded “in much of what we do on a daily basis,” he says. In this way, preparing students for the future of technology is done more organically instead of as a separate program that treats technology as somehow outside of daily life.
This is important, Baker says, because technology is either replacing or becoming a major component of many jobs, both blue collar and white collar. “[By] teaching students to interact with technology and to have a growth mindset when it comes to technological innovation, our students develop the intellectual capacity to adapt to what employers need beyond what technology can do.”
The Bishop Strachan School (BSS), a day and boarding school for girls located in Toronto, also takes a “whole school approach.” Even in English and language classes, students are engaged in building their digital literacy competencies, including ethics, to be able to work in a diverse and global environment currently influenced by GenAI.
“Technology continues to be a field dominated by men and we are taking long strides to not only ensure that our students have the digital skills they need now, but also the confidence and vision to influence the future so that digital spaces and technologies can be more accessible and representative,” says Kristen Clarke, dean of teaching and learning with BSS.
In Grade 9 to Grade 12, the student-led Rocketry Club has a goal of not just designing and launching rockets, but also breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of young women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). And they’re doing just that: The students in this club have qualified for a university-level competition in Timmins, Ont., as the first all-girls high-school team.
At Toronto’s Bayview Glen Independent School, students are preparing for the technology of the future by learning good digital citizenship and general digital literacy – rather than focusing on learning specific tech tools.
“AI and machine learning can assist with low-level tasks, but the area where it is still outpaced by humans is anything to do with empathy or understanding user needs,” says Greg Ryerson, director of teaching and learning at Bayview’s Prep School.
“Being able to harness new tech by leveraging their digital citizenship and digital literacy means that they can use that tech to assist where it can,” he says, “but will still be able to understand its limits and leverage their own skills in those areas.”
Trafalgar Castle School in Whitby, Ont., takes a scaffolded approach to technology for students from Grade 4 to Grade 12. For example, students engage with computational and design thinking through increasingly complex coding languages, using hands-on robotics and microprocessors, such as Sphero Bolt, Lego Spike, Micro:Bits, Arduinos and Vex Robots, depending on their age and stage.
“Over the past year, our teachers have been engaged with intentional and thoughtful professional learning with a variety of future-facing educational industry leaders such as Future Design School,” says Laurie Kuchirka, dean of academics at Trafalgar. “These opportunities have centred on using artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively as a community, and teaching students the skills they need to ethically, critically and productively engage with artificial intelligence.”
In Trafalgar’s senior school co-curricular program, students build Vex Robots that compete with schools across Ontario. They also have the opportunity to create their own unique underwater robots with a variety of electrical, mechanical and computerized components, using their own 3-D printed elements to compete in a regional Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) competition in Newfoundland each May.
In addition, the school’s experiential education program provides opportunities for students to visit STEM-centred organizations and learn from experts in the field who offer invaluable insights into new and diverse career paths.
When it comes to building future-ready competencies, The Rosedale Day School (RDS) in Toronto is also partnering with Future Design School, an international community of institutions on the forefront of student-centred education. This provides future-ready competency development through personalized inquiry so students can demonstrate measurable results that meet rigorous academic standards.
According to RDS, this framework fosters both resilience and perseverance, and includes dynamic career readiness, critical-thinking skills and future-ready adaptability, so its graduates are able to adapt confidently and engage responsibly in an ever-changing world.
“Technology evolves rapidly, and it is imperative to help students develop future-ready competencies to ensure they remain adaptable and proficient in leveraging emerging technologies,” says Paul McLellan, head of school at Rothesay Netherwood School, an independent day and boarding university-preparatory school for Grade 6 to Grade 12 in Rothesay, N.B.
That includes teaching students how to use AI as a tool. “Our faculty is showing students how to effectively engineer prompts to enhance their learning experiences, problem-solving skills and overall educational outcomes,” McLellan says. Preparing students with these skills “enhances their career prospects and equips them to address the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly digitalized society.”
However, one of the schools’ core values is character. “While we provide a technology-rich learning environment,” he adds, “we also remember the importance of human values in leveraging technology to solve problems that contribute to the greater good.”
