Mark your calendars: B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024, and there have been some important changes since residents hit polling stations four years ago. Here’s what you need to know as the election approaches.
New electoral districts
There are several new electoral districts across the province. This is largely due to 9-per-cent population growth since 2020, as well as a standard review by the non-partisan B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission that happens every eight years. The changes include the creation of six brand-new districts, adjustments to the boundaries of 72 districts, and changes to the names of 41 districts.
The new districts are in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley, Langford and Kelowna. For example, the new Burnaby-New Westminster district now includes the New Westminster neighbourhood of Connaught Heights (previously in the Burnaby South riding), and Victory Heights (formerly of the Burnaby East riding). Northern B.C. ridings remain unchanged as they are more sparsely populated.
Eligible voters – Canadian citizens who are 18 years or older and have been a resident of B.C. for six months prior to election day – can enter their addresses at elections.bc.ca/mydistrict to find out their district prior to Oct. 19.
Shorter wait times (thanks to technology)
British Columbians will also experience a faster and more efficient voting process. Thanks to changes in the B.C. Election Act electronic tabulators will be on-site to count paper ballots. It’s a secure, proven model that has been used in municipal elections across B.C. and in general elections in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick.
The amendments are part of the most significant change to B.C.’s voting process in more than 25 years. “This technology will allow Elections BC to more quickly and accurately count paper ballots,” says Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman.
Paper ballots remain the gold standard for election administration. Voters will still mark them behind a voting screen, then feed them into vote-counting tabulators and place them in the ballot box. As in past elections, ballots will be retained in case of a recount.
In addition to the vote-counting machines, election officials will use laptops to check voter information, which should speed up the process for people who vote in person. (You can also vote by mail.) This new process will make it easier for officials to check who has already cast a ballot.
Ballot printers will also be placed at some polling stations, adding convenience for voters. For those who need to cast their vote at a polling station that’s not their own (due to professional or personal commitments on the day of the election, for example), the printers will produce a ballot listing the candidates for the voter’s electoral district. Elections BC plans to deploy the new voting technology to about 80 per cent of all polling stations in the province, serving around 95 per cent of all voters.
“The new model modernizes B.C. elections while maintaining the fundamental principles of democracy,” Boegman says. “And for many voters, their experience is going to [still] feel very familiar.”
Disinformation and foreign interference
As a result of the changes to the provincial election law, several measures to combat election disinformation and foreign interference have been implemented. “Election integrity is at the core of what we do at Elections BC,” Boegman says.
This year, deliberate disinformation – about voter eligibility or the location and times of polling stations – is now prohibited. Elections BC is able to enforce removal of false statements from digital platforms. The impersonation of election officials, candidates or party leaders can be penalized.
Voters can also play a role. They should fact-check information before sharing it, and if they encounter false information that they believe violates the Election Act, they can report it to Elections BC. Elections BC has scheduled a public education and social media campaign later this year with tips on how to spot misinformation and disinformation.
Regarding threats of foreign interference, Elections BC has formed an election integrity working group with provincial and federal partner agencies. Further, staff on an ongoing basis are reviewing financial reports submitted by political parties to ensure the foreign funding prohibitions in B.C.’s Election Act are adhered to and that no illegal contributions are made. Boegman adds that Elections BC has a robust ability to investigate public complaints and will “follow up on every allegation filed” with the office.
Election date: Sat. Oct. 19, 2024
Who can vote: Must be a Canadian citizen, 18+ years old, resident of B.C. for the six months prior to the election
Find your electoral district: elections.bc.ca/mydistrict
For more information: elections.bc.ca
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Elections BC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.