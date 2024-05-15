The drink of the

summer is here

Coffee isn’t just a drink; it’s a ritual – an experience.

And when warmer weather arrives, we tend to turn our tastes to a cool and refreshing version: iced coffee. But what if you could level it up this summer – all without leaving home?

That’s where Nespresso comes in. Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer, its exciting new collection, brings you the drink of the season. Best of all, each coffee is meticulously crafted specifically to be served iced for the ultimate refreshing sip.

This summer, the iconic coffee brand also enlisted the colour experts at Pantone Color Institute to create a sensorial palette for this collection that echoes iconic Mediterranean seaside towns. This most stylish of collabs has resulted in a selection of new and classic iced coffees as well as chic limited-edition ’70s-vibe Nespresso machines, travel tumblers and even ice trays and coasters.

This all pairs perfectly with Nespresso’s collection of iced coffee capsules.

There are the perennial favourites available all year round: Freddo Delicato, whose bright, fruity notes are made to be served in your favourite iced espresso drink and Freddo Intenso, its bolder, darker sibling for those who like a more intense flavour experience. If you love cold brew, there’s also their Cold Brew Style Intense. This serves up a smooth, silky and bold coffee with notes of caramel. Nespresso has reimagined the typical cold brew, which is traditionally a slow process, for a version that’s ready in minutes and boasts profound character with no bitterness. You also won’t want to miss their limited edition edition flavours, only available for a very short time. The indulgent Sunny Almond Vanilla Over Ice for Vertuo, a light-roast blend of Arabicas, is smooth and refreshing and has a flavour that will transport you right to that yacht deck. Coconut Flavour Over Ice and Tropical Coconut Flavour Over Ice will add an exotic spin to your day.

Even if you only enjoy your iced coffees on your own balcony this summer, you can still get a taste of the season abroad: Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer offers enough options to delight your palate all season long, with every sip being like a voyage in itself.