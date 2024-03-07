The Kentucky Derby may be in Louisville, but Lexington is the real heart of American horse culture. The proof: three in every four Kentucky Derby champions were bred in the Lexington area and there are more than 450 thoroughbred farms on the lush fields and hills that surround the city.
If you love horses or are just curious about the vibrant culture surrounding the centuries-old passion, Lexington is a wonderful place to visit – and it’s only a day’s drive from most spots in southern Ontario. It could even work as a stopover for snowbirds on their way to or from Florida.
Price Bell, general manager of Mill Ridge Farm, says Lexington is the perfect area for horses due to its fertile land, mineral-rich natural springs, distinct seasons and bluegrass (interestingly, bluegrass isn’t actually blue, it’s just so lush that it can look that way). Mill Ridge Farm was initially founded by Bell’s grandmother who proudly impressed and befriended the late Queen Elizabeth II with her homebred Sir Ivor at the 1968 Epsom Derby in England.
Lexington is also blessed to have impeccable horse-raising expertise, thanks in particular to African-American breeders and jockeys who often cared for the animals personally. The Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf exhibit at the International Museum of the Horse details this history and shares stories of legendary jockeys like the late Isaac Burns Murphy, Oliver Lewis and James “Soup” Perkins.
Read on for what to do during a horse-filled weekend in Lexington.
Hit the track
Keeneland, a U.S. National Historic Landmark, is one of the world’s most cherished horse racetracks. “Keeneland is smaller and more intimate than Woodbine, but that’s like the difference between Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium for baseball fans… both unique and must-visits,” Bell says.
Keeneland hosts two annual race meets in April and October, both of which turn Lexington into one big jubilation. The track is also open year-round for guided tours, morning workouts, Track Kitchen breakfasts (where you eat next to jockeys and trainers) and live thoroughbred auctions at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.
“When you see one of the smaller farms sell a horse for millions of dollars and the pure joy and excitement it brings, that’s really special; and it’s fun for the public to be a part of the moments,” says Leslie Miller, vice-president of marketing at VisitLEX.
Immersive equine experiences and tours
Many of the privately owned farms around Lexington are open for tours, horseback riding and visits year-round. Drop-ins are sometimes allowed, but it’s always best to book ahead via a website like Visit Horse Country, a non-profit that helps you choose which farms are best suited to each kind of visitor.
Notable farms include Claiborne Farm, where Triple Crown winner Secretariat is buried, Stepping Stone Ranch, which has horseback-riding for all skill levels and Bell’s Mill Ridge Farm where you can meet horse mothers.
Or consider road-tripping along Kentucky’s Scenic Byways and visiting several farms, as well as touring Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, which is world-renowned for its expert horse care. “They are operating and caring for some of the best equine athletes in the world, so think of it like having LeBron James’ doctors there‚” Miller says.
Family fun galore
If you just have a day in Lexington and especially if you’re travelling with kids, you’re not going to want to miss the Kentucky Horse Park.
The Kentucky Horse Park is dedicated to humanity’s relationship with the horse. Nearly 50 breeds graze upon its 1,200 acres of lush pastures. Plus, there’s a campground, recreational facilities and an indoor arena that hosts some of the world’s most prestigious equine experiences like the four-star Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Schedules vary seasonally so be sure to check hours and availability beforehand.
It also includes three museums, the Hall of Champions, which houses elite horses, and Parade of Breeds, which tells the history of horsemanship with guides in period costumes. You even have the opportunity to ride a horse.
Start planning your horse-centric adventure to Lexington at VisitLEX.com.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.