When parents go onto a website of an independent school to research a potential destination for their child, typically what they’ll see is a breakdown of the curriculum into three main divisions – junior or lower school, middle school and senior or upper school.
The objective of these divisions is to tailor education to the needs of the students in those age groups, based on their developmental stages.
“We are privileged to work in a JK [junior kindergarten] to [Grade] 12 school, where you have the full spectrum of human development,” says Dr. Michael Simmonds, assistant head of school, academics, at Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School in Okotoks, Alta., south of Calgary.
“Because with human development, I’m talking about cognition, social, emotional capacity building. I’m talking about being with children who turn into young adults and seeing them grow in different ways, and at different rates through this transition. That is called education. It’s a real privilege to see that.”
JUNIOR OR LOWER SCHOOL
Typically, this is the level from kindergarten through primary grades – up to Grade 6 in the case of Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School.
This is the level where teachers build the child’s foundation – numeracy, basic literacy, social skills – and offer a place where they can cultivate a love of learning in the child. There’s more direct instruction at this level, but still open-ended opportunities in which children can explore passions and utilize strengths. Inquiry, exploring, collaborating and problem solving are all key at this level.
“It’s kind of a spiralling up,” says Heather Henricks, vice-principal at St. Clement’s School in Toronto, an independent girls’ school for Grade 1 through Grade 12.
“You are laying a foundation for a lot of that more complex, critical thinking, communication, creativity as they go up through the years. And you organize the learning in your teaching in various ways that strengthen those skills in kids.”
Patricia Alviano is head of lower school at Crescent School in Toronto, an all-boys’ school for Grade 3 to Grade 12. She says they look to build a nurturing environment that promotes curiosity, creating connections between the classroom and real-world experiences.
“Our boys learn who they are by reflecting on their learning, investigating, playing, being creative and understanding how building positive and meaningful relationships with friends and adults can enrich their lives,” she says. “The enriched lower school curriculum integrates academic experiences with character-infused competencies and core values.”
Every academic level is meant to complement the next. Having a relatively small staff of dedicated teachers helps accomplish that, making the lower teacher-to-student ratios at independent schools a distinct advantage. Students who graduate into middle and senior school will still have a connection with their kindergarten teacher.
“As a student, you have to trust the person that you’re with,” Dr. Simmonds says.
“You have to be vulnerable. You have to show somebody that you don’t understand something. There can be a lot of worry, concern and anxiety about that. The most important part of helping kids get through anything is creating a safe environment where kids know they have an adult who is in their corner. As they move on, we want them to feel like they can be their own advocates and agents for their own personal journeys.”
In junior school levels, the focus is on an “inquiry-based approach,” says Justin Medved, associate head of school, academics, at Toronto’s The York School, which is a fully accredited junior kindergarten to Grade 12 International Baccalaureate (IB) world school. Big questions are put in front of the students, and they are guided through an investigation in which the student can explore, rather than the teacher being the one with all the answers passing on the information.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Middle school typically covers Grade 7 through to Grade 9, bridging the foundational skills of junior school with the advanced subjects in senior school, in which students learn a wider range of subjects in a more structured and challenging environment.
According to Ryan Bell, head of middle school at Crescent School, boys at this level are provided with more opportunities to pursue their potential and develop greater independence and responsibility, helping them become resilient, curious and collaborative.
Mentorship among students is also important at this stage, says Kathryn Anderson, director of student life at Holy Name of Mary College School (HNMCS) in Mississauga, Ont., which is an independent Catholic school for girls in Grade 5 through Grade 12.
“We are very fortunate because we’re an independent school that has a teacher advisor program (TAP), and in a lot of that students are allowed to pair up with younger grades to be mentors, to take part in activities where they’re sort of shadowing and getting to see what comes next,” she says.
In middle school, educators focus on creating an environment that develops a growth mindset. This is achieved through small, friendly and open classrooms, with dynamic and caring teachers, and a greater focus on individual learning needs. Literacy and mathematics are the foundation of the middle school program at HNMCS.
Their junior leadership program helps students in Grade 7 and Grade 8 develop their sense of self and their leadership capabilities. The school has an awards program that mimics the Duke of Edinburgh Award program, so students work toward different criteria such as service, the arts, academics and athletics.
It’s about “getting them to be well-rounded and see all the opportunities that are out there, take risks,” Anderson says.
“They are encouraged by these criteria to try different things that might not be their favourite things to do. But it gives them exposure, so when they are in high school, they might try something like robotics, or go on an international trip because it’s associated with a science club,” Anderson says.
“There is student government in our middle school so there are also lots of leadership opportunities there.”
Mentorship is a large part of the program at St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School (SMLS) as well, says Brad Read, associate head of school, learning and innovation.
The school’s Global Citizenship Signature Program intentionally brings students across various grades and divisions together on excursions and overnight trips, giving students an opportunity to interact with one another in less formal atmospheres.
“This creates relationships and bonds that serve our school community in many ways,” Read says. “It creates built-in role models, fosters a positive culture and lends itself to mentorship and connections that last beyond a students’ time at the school.”
SMLS makes a point from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 of creating an interconnected path through each grade, he adds.
SENIOR OR UPPER SCHOOL
Covering Grade 9 through Grade 12, senior school is a critical phase as schools are preparing students for higher education or the workforce. More leadership opportunities, both inside and outside the school, and independent travel are staples at this level. Students are prepared to take more ownership of their education and choose opportunities that are suited for them.
“One of our central tenets at our school is for kids to come to understand themselves as learners,” says Elissa Kline-Beber, associate head of well-being at The York School. “Who they are, what matters to them, what values they have, and for us to support that at varying levels of developmental stages.”
Medved points to the unique Integrated Canadian Experience (ICE) program in Grade 9, in which the study of Canadian history, geography, civics and literature are taught by the same teacher, combining field research with classroom living. York stresses learning via experience.
“That inquiry lens is something that finds its way throughout our school fabric,” he says.
Richard Prosser, head of upper school at Crescent School, says students at this level have more independence to develop executive functioning skills such as self-regulation, organization, planning and prioritizing as they prepare for their post-secondary studies, along with being offered numerous local, national and international experiential learning opportunities so they become more global-minded and engaged citizens.
“Crescent offers many co-curricular programs and opportunities for students to discover new passions and interests and hone their leadership skills in teams, clubs and on student executive committees,” he adds.
At Strathcona-Tweedsmuir, another fully IB world school, students by Grade 10 can choose a combination of IB Diploma Programme courses and Alberta Education courses, or they can pursue the full IB Diploma Programme. Again, it’s about promoting inquiry, optimizing technology and preparing them for university and beyond.
“It’s really focused on economics, or biology, or physics,” Dr. Simmonds says. “Students do a deep dive in what is interesting about those joint disciplines. We have a common IB learner profile. And these are characteristics that are habits of mind or qualities that students can lean into and develop over time. And there are shared understandings by kindergarten to Grade 12 teachers about how we talk about students.
“Is this one student a risk taker? Does he or she interrupt students? Does he interrupt his colleagues? Does he listen before he interrupts? Is he principled? Is he a person of integrity? Where we see that play itself out in a child’s life is what we get to do throughout the school, not only in the classroom, but outside of that, too. What you get here is a sense of community and belonging. All our kids have a purpose; they feel connected.”
