Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Kia EV9 - At the centre of sustainability, function and design
Sponsor Content

The Kia EV9: At the centre of sustainability, function and design

Sponsor Content

Design with drive: Three experts focus their creative eye on the Kia EV9 and discuss what stands out to them

Read now

Sponsor Content

Kia responds to Canadians’ need for power, size and sustainability with its EV9

Read now

Sponsor Content

Kia’s innovative tech in the EV9 transforms the driver experience

Read now

Related stories from the newsroom

Technology is changing how artists create and art enthusiasts engage with the work

Read more

With 3-D printing technology, this designer adds contemporary flare to traditional Inuit designs

Read more

One of tech’s latest trends is putting an analog touch on smart devices

Read more

Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Kia. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

Interact with The Globe