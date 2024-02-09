While private and independent schools come with a lot of benefits, such as smaller class sizes, attentive teachers and an array of courses and extracurriculars to choose from, a private-school education also comes with benefits that can follow a student throughout their lifetime.
From academic and future career success to social achievements and lifelong friendships, private schools have a lot to offer after graduation.
Being part of a small, tight-knit community that supports engagement within and beyond the classroom helps to reinforce a sense of belonging, says Vicky Boomgaardt, assistant head of community with Lakefield College School (LCS) in Lakefield, Ont. In addition, “being part of something permanent and long-lasting brings with it a sense of purpose and confidence.”
Home for many is people rather than place, but at LCS it’s both. “One of the benefits of being at Lakefield is that you can always return, we will always host you and we will always work to try and keep you connected to this community,” Boomgaardt says. “We will try to ensure you feel a sense of belonging here and we will try to ensure that we meet the variety of needs our alumni have.”
Along with small classes, every student at LCS – whether day or boarding – is part of a house community of about 40 students and eight to 10 staff. Through this house affiliation, students get to know each other outside of the classroom, forming strong bonds of friendship with students from around the world.
“Sharing experiences together creates connections that last long after students leave LCS,” Boomgaardt says.
With students from more than 40 countries in their houses and classes, students gain exposure to, and awareness and understanding of, different cultures and learn about issues from a multitude of different perspectives. “Learning to live with and work with students from diverse backgrounds from all over the world helps expand their perspectives and skills, and better understand the complexity of the world we live in,” says Jen Frickey, director of learning success at LCS.
After they graduate, LCS students are part of a broad community network that spans the globe. Sometimes those connections are related to work, such as mentors or colleagues who can connect with them about business, but sometimes those connections are related to community initiatives, sports, arts or culture.
In a study by The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS), boarding school grads identified three main benefits of attending a boarding school. The top benefit? Living in a diverse, close-knit community. Other benefits include small, challenging classes and the opportunity for deep friendships with students from around the world.
The TABS study found that 78 per cent of boarding school grads felt well-prepared for the non-academic aspects of college life, such as independence, social life and time management, compared with 23 per cent of public school students. It also found that 78 per cent of boarders reported they are motivated by success-oriented peers compared with 49 per cent of public school students.
“Lakefield intentionally fosters the development of lifelong friendships,” Boomgaardt says. After graduation, LCS works to provide support and structures to keep graduates connected to their peers and the greater Lakefield community.
“Whether through social events for alumni at the same university, or opportunities for mentorship from graduates already in the workforce, or reunions back at school, our students and alumni continue to deepen their connections with their peers and teachers,” Boomgaardt says.
“We have a strong sense of community that leads to lifelong friendships and relationships,” says Ryan Baker, director of academics with Holy Name of Mary College School. “These connections are valuable when it’s time for our students to embark on careers, as there is a strong institutional knowledge and social network upon which they can draw.”
Private schools also aspire to teach students to be postsecondary-ready and career-ready. “With our small classrooms we can develop a positive rapport with students that allows us to go beyond content to teach students the skills and strategies that create high-level, lifelong learners,” Baker says.
At Trafalgar Castle School, students are provided with opportunities to develop the future-ready competencies of “innovation, learning and unlearning, systems thinking, designing and collaboration and many others, both within the curriculum and our co-curricular program,” says Laurie Kuchirka, dean of academics at Trafalgar Castle School.
“By focusing on future-ready competencies, students will be able to adapt to whatever the future may bring,” she says. “They will possess the ability to take on challenges that require them to pivot, innovate and create the future they want to see for themselves and the world.”
Some Toronto private schools, including The Bishop Strachan School, The Rosedale Day School and Havergal College, have partnered with Future Design School (FDS), which develops “unique, personalized pathways” for schools, educators and students.
According to FDS, “in order to thrive in a rapidly changing world, individuals need to develop flexible, adaptable problem-solving skill sets and have the creative confidence to tackle complex challenges.”
“Future-ready competencies are life-saving approaches,” says Garth Nichols, vice-principal of experiential education and innovation at Havergal College. “We know that the world is, in many areas, speeding up and that industries, governments, news media and education will rarely be in a position to be ahead of the game.”
That’s why Havergal helps students develop competencies to thrive in a ‘V.U.C.A.’ world: turning volatility into vison, uncertainty into understanding, complexity into compassion and ambiguity into agility.
“Education policy is notoriously slow to change and the future is coming fast,” says Adam Caplan, director of HC-X with Havergal College. “It’s even a mistake to look back at how much things have recently changed and expect only that pace to continue.”
In addition to integrating future-ready competencies into the teaching of the standard curriculum, “these opportunities are springboards to help students develop the confidence to navigate the digital era and shape the future they desire,” he says.
At Trafalgar Castle School, there’s a strong emphasis on technology, but “we believe that future readiness also necessitates a focus on health and well-being,” says Kuchirka.
For example, the school’s “small-by-design community of care” prioritizes socioemotional learning (SEL). “The commitment to SEL is not an add-on at Trafalgar, but a fundamental part of our approach, woven into everything we do in our curricular and co-curricular programs, including our adviser and tutorial programs,” Kuchirka says. “We believe that providing students with future-ready competencies must include supporting students to develop the fortitude and skills to take on any challenge life has to offer.”
Aside from mandatory subjects, private schools typically offer an array of options for students to choose from, from arts and sciences to athletics. “The larger selection of choices available empowers students to try more things so they can dive more deeply into exploring what direction they may want to take in their future,” says LCS’s Frickey. “They build important life skills around self-reflection and self-awareness, and learn to manage a balanced lifestyle where they work hard and make time to take care of themselves and others.”
With the “small, supportive environment that exists at LCS,” students have more space and time to create their schedule through diverse academic opportunities and co-curricular experiences, Frickey says. “At Lakefield, we believe that teens thrive in an environment where they are given a balance of responsibility and freedom.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.