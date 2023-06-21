BLUETTI’s new AC60 portable power station can provide electricity for all your needs when camping, hiking or boating
Every summer, Canadians head outside to explore the country’s tremendous natural beauty by hiking, camping, or visiting one of the country’s many national parks.
But even while roughing it in the great outdoors, we don’t need to be disconnected or without the comforts and conveniences of home. Imagine waking up to the sounds of nature while enjoying a cup of fresh coffee, without having to start a campfire or deal with a propane camping stove. Or, having your phone charged throughout your trip so that you can capture pictures of all the sights. All it takes is a portable, reliable source of electricity.
As important as any camping gear, an outdoor power station can reliably supply the electrical power that you need. The BLUETTI AC60 is the perfect adventure companion that is surprisingly light and compact, available in Canada this summer.
It’s fully functional in all kinds of weather. For instance, it’s dustproof, which means you don’t have to worry about sand when you’re on the beach. It’s also water-resistant, with its plugs and patented AC outlets sealed from the inside out with rubber plugs, meaning it’s perfect for meeting power needs while kayaking, fishing or yachting. Its air ducting system is independent and vacuum coated with a protective layer to prevent both liquids and dust from getting inside the unit.
The BLUETTI AC60 is tiny but mighty. No larger than a small cooler or tool box and weighing less than 19 pounds, it can fit into tight spaces and be moved around easily thanks to its folding handle. Featuring 600-watt continuous AC power and up to 1,200-watt lifting power, the AC60 can power various outdoor appliances, such as ice makers, blenders, car fridges, fans and more, not to mention small devices such as lamps, phones and laptops.
The AC60 has plenty of charging options, with three charging modes: silent mode (160W), standard mode (255W) and turbo mode (600W). It can be fully charged at 600W super-fast charging within 1 hour. No adapter is required; just set it up on the BLUETTI app. In silent charging mode, the unit reduces its sound to less than 45dB so that it can hardly be heard even in confined spaces such as a room or tent – truly delivering the peace and quiet which many outdoor enthusiasts seek. The AC60 also supports solar charging up to 200W and is widely compatible with most solar panels, making it an environmentally friendly power source. It also supports car or lead-acid battery charging, you can always find a charging option for your most convenience.
To pack an even greater power punch, the AC60 comes with a 403Wh lithium ion phosphate battery that can power numerous devices in a row and, with two B80 expansion batteries, 806Wh per pack, the AC60 can have a maximum capacity of 2,015Wh. When the B80 works as a stand-alone DC power source, it can charge a phone up to 43 times, a laptop up to 10 times and power a light for more than 60 hours. More handy features of the AC60 include lights on the back and a wireless charging pad on top, and the unit can be controlled using an easy-to-connect app.
The uses of the AC60 are practically endless. It can power just about anything from drones to cordless tools. And because during any vacation, it’s always best to prepared, it’s indispensable as a backup power source for emergencies.
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
The AC60 is available for order now, with a special early bird price of $799. As a special bonus, The Globe and Mail readers can get an extra discount of $20 by using the code PRAC60 during the debut price period – June 20 to July 5.
To learn more about BLUETTI AC60 and more green energy storage solutions, visit www.bluettipower.ca
