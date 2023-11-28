VSO invites donors to experience the joy of philanthropy
The emotional power of music has the potential to teach about the world’s most pressing issues in a way that stays with youth for the rest of their lives, says Angela Elster, president and CEO, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and VSO School of Music.
That’s why this year’s VSO GivingTuesday appeal is focused on a multimedia production composed by the VSO’s own composer, Marcus Goddard, associate principal, trumpet, exploring the effects of climate change in Antarctica and the Pacific Northwest.
“This moving piece was featured in our 2022-23 VSO season and is now being adapted for our school concerts complete with curriculum guides for teachers,” says Ms. Elster, adding that the VSO is deeply committed to bringing music to as many people as possible.
“We believe in the power of music to elevate the spirit, to unite community and to heal – more important now than ever,” she says. “Our mission ‘to create, curate and connect irresistible musical experiences’ is at the core of what we do, and we are able to do so largely due to the generosity of donors.”
Ms. Elster notes that the VSO is Canada’s largest arts organization west of Toronto. Now in its 105th season, the VSO is expanding its artistic programming to reflect Canada’s arc of diversity by including programming such as pops, films, classical, school concerts and kids programming.
The VSO is also one of a handful of orchestras in the world with its own music school fostering the next generation of musicians and music lovers.
“GivingTuesday provides an outstanding opportunity to remind our community – and beyond – to consider supporting the VSO to allow us to continue offering meaningful performances and profound positive impact through music education,” says Ms. Elster. “At a time when we are surrounded by the heartbreak of war, climate change and a slow recovery from COVID-19, I urge the public to consider experiencing the joy of philanthropy.”
