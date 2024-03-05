Home to Canada’s desert and the warmest lake in the country, Osoyoos in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley is a great getaway any time of year. But here’s the truth: Spring is really the best time to visit – when there are fewer crowds, plenty of shoulder-season savings and milder weather, too. From culinary adventure to exploring the area’s natural beauty, this weekend vacation guide highlights the best of Osoyoos when it’s in full springtime mode.
Day one
If you’re road tripping to Osoyoos from B.C. on Highway 97 or Alberta via Highway 3, you’ll pass dozens of vineyards and fruit orchards in full bloom. The warm spring weather – from March until June – kickstarts a spectacular show of delicate soft pink and white blossoms from the thousands of cherry, peach and apple trees.
Drop your bags at one of the excellent accommodation options in Osoyoos. There’s everything from luxury lakeside properties like Watermark Beach Resort to cozy family-run hotels à la Sandy Beach Suites to picturesque camping next to the beach at Brookvale Holiday Resort.
Then, rent a mountain bike or electric bicycle at Double O Bikes or Sessions Outdoor Sports to tackle one of the 30 cycling trails in and around Osoyoos. From beginner to expert, there’s a trail for every ability, like the mostly paved 22-kilometre International Hike and Bike Trail between Osoyoos and Oliver or the more challenging five-kilometre Moon Curser multi-use trail that affords excellent views of Lake Osoyoos and the town.
Stretch your legs on a scenic stroll along Lake Osoyoos on your way to dinner at La Marqueza Mexican Tacos and Market. This family-owned restaurant serves up authentic Mexican fare like pozole meat stew or carne asada, roasted chicken and al pastor tacos.
Day two
Today’s all about active and culinary adventure. Start out by exploring the watersport activities on Lake Osoyoos. Rent a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), kayak or a sleek eFoil a.k.a. electronic surfboard from WakePilot Osoyoos, to paddle or cruise the lake and soak in the scenery.
To have a more slow-moving start, especially with younger kids, head to the sandy beach, grassy lawn and landscaped flower beds at Cottonwood Park. Enjoy a sunny morning of shallow-water swimming, sandcastle building and picnicking at this family-friendly park with a paved stroller- and wheelchair-friendly walkway.
Next, head north of town to enjoy a kid-friendly patio lunch of Indian favourites like pakoras, biryani and tandoor clay-oven specialties at Masala Bistro, located at the family-owned Kismet Estate Winery.
After lunch, find your new favourite drink at District Wine Village, where there are 11 wineries, plus a craft brewer and distiller on site. If you prefer to leave the car behind, book a seat on the Coconut Express Shuttle that runs daily between downtown Osoyoos and the Village.
If you want the full vineyard experience, there are nearly 50 wineries in Osoyoos and the neighbouring region of Oliver. If you need help narrowing down your choices, half-day tours include visits to three or four wineries and cover some tasting fees.
Enjoy dinner at The Bear, The Fish, The Root and The Berry. Located at Spirit Ridge Resort, the restaurant serves locally sourced cuisine inspired by the Indigenous roots of the Okanagan Peoples. Savour grilled salmon or bison chili tacos while enjoying a glass of Nk’Mip Cellars’ merlot or pinot blanc wine, bottled from grapes grown on the nearby hillside.
Day three
End your Osoyoos weekend by exploring its unique desert ecology. Head to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre to learn about the people, animals and plants who’ve made the semi-arid desert environment their home. Walk along the one-and-a-half-kilometre outdoor trail through the Centre’s interpretive garden, reconstructed First Nations village and sculpture gallery.
Through the Centre, you can book a half-day morning tour of kłlilx’w (Spotted Lake). The tour of the protected saline lake, sacred to the Indigenous Syilx people, is conducted by a local elder.
For lunch, stop by Queen of the South for a tasty sandwich, fresh salad or shareable charcuterie platter.
Complete your desert appreciation at the Osoyoos Desert Centre. The 67-acre facility is dedicated to the conservation of Canada’s unique desert. Watch for birds and wildlife – like cottontail rabbits, coyotes and snakes – while strolling on the raised composite boardwalk through this rare and endangered environment. It’s an enchanting way to end your springtime stay in Osoyoos.
