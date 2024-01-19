The vision? Optimal eye health at every age
Taking care of your eye health is a lifelong pursuit. Just ask the independent optometrists who have clinics in Specsavers stores across Canada.
From a toddler’s first eye exam to a senior’s latest reading glasses prescription, they support their clients through all of the vision changes that can crop up over a lifetime.
That’s why we polled eight of these eye experts for their answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about eye health at every age.
How to spot - and treat - vision problems in children
In the early years, spotting vision issues early is crucial to reducing the chances of a negative impact on a child’s school years and development.
Here, optometrists Dr. Merchant and Dr. Maegan Folk address some of the most common childhood eyecare concerns.
At what age should children first visit the optometrist?
We recommend starting eye exams very early. There are tests that can be used on infants and preschool children, using images of shapes for kids who can’t read yet.
We recommend visiting around six months old, again at about 18 months old, and then annually after that. If you have any concerns about your child’s vision you should find a local optometrist who will test their vision as soon as possible. When children reach school age it’s worth taking them for an eye exam to ensure that there aren’t any issues with their vision that are likely to affect their early school years.
Treatment for common eye conditions in children can begin early and in some cases, correct vision.
What are the signs of eye problems in children? How can they learn good eye health habits?
Poor vision can lead to learning and behavioural problems, which might be blamed on other things. This is especially true for young children, who might not be aware of any difficulties they’re having or find it hard to explain.
It’s often difficult to tell if your child has vision problems, because either they may not notice it themselves, or they may not be able to verbalize the problem. This is why regular eye exams are so important. Here are some things to look out for: straining their eyes or tilting their head to see better; frequent eye rubbing; complaining of headaches or tired eyes; consistently sitting too close to the TV, holding a book too close, or closing one eye to see better.
Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Your child should look away from their screen every 20 minutes, and look at something 20 feet away, for at least 20 seconds. You should encourage your child to follow this rule as it will relax their eye muscles and help to reduce the risk of many symptoms of digital eye strain.
We say below the age of two years old there shouldn’t be any screen time, but we recognize that’s not realistic. Try to limit exposure to screens and encourage activities that get them outside or looking in the distance more often.
What women need to know about their eye health
Did you know that eye health looks different for women than men? Optometrists Dr. Natalia Nowakowska and Dr. Neeru Johal explain why.
How do biological factors like hormonal changes, pregnancy and menopause affect women’s eye health?
Hormones play a big part in the eye’s lubrication system, so when there are fluctuations, this can lead to dry eyes, blurred or distorted vision, or spots in your vision. During pregnancy and menopause, patients may notice these changes. It’s important to visit the optometrist if you experience any of these symptoms.
Why are women more likely to experience visual changes?
There are several medical conditions that can affect females, which can also result in eye conditions. These include a range of thyroid disorders (which can lead to thyroid eye disease), Sjogren’s syndrome and gestational diabetes.
With women typically living longer, they are also more at risk of developing macular degeneration and cataracts as they age. Solutions to prevent these include diet changes, UV protection and healthy life habits, such as avoiding smoking.
Top tips for eye health
in middle age
As you hit midlife, vision care becomes even more important. Here, optometrists Dr. Stephanie Kwan and Dr. Sunaina Sond break it down.
Is screen time affecting my eyes?
Countless people spend their days – and much of their nights – sitting in front of a computer screen. Spending so much time in front of a screen may cause digital eye strain; symptoms include eye strain, headaches, ocular discomfort, dry eye, diplopia (double vision) or blurred vision.
If you are experiencing eye problems in front of a screen, it may be because you require vision correction and need to get your eyes tested, regardless of the time you spend with computers.
It’s easier said than done, but remember to take regular breaks away from the screen, even if it’s only to get up and talk to a colleague instead of emailing them. You can also check that your posture and monitor are correct, and try to get into a habit of blinking regularly.
Distance is also essential when it comes to screen time. Farther from the screen is always better. Position your screen about an arm’s length from your eyes and 20 degrees below eye level. Where possible, set colour and contrast tones to suit your eyes and match the brightness of your screen with your surroundings.
What are the warning signs of diabetic retinopathy?
The challenge with diabetic retinopathy is that it develops without noticeable symptoms. Some patients may notice vision fluctuations but often there are no apparent signs. Patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes must have a yearly comprehensive eye exam, so their optometrist can monitor their eye health. Technology such as OCT allows the optometrist to see the structures of the back of the eye and catch the disease in its earliest stages so treatment can prevent vision loss. Patients with diabetes in their family should share this with their optometrist.
What seniors need to know about eye health
As we get older, many things change and evolve – including our eyes. Here are optometrists Dr. Darshan Singh Matharu and Dr. Justin Snell to answer some of your most common questions.
Why is my eyesight changing?
Eyesight can change for a lot of reasons, whether due to the natural aging process, eye disease or certain medications. One of the most common causes associated with aging is presbyopia, where it becomes more difficult to see objects and details up close.
Another condition associated with aging is cataracts (a cloudiness of the lens in the eye). Cataracts can cause sensitivity with glare and light which leads to poor night vision and ‘halos’ appearing around lights.
You may also be familiar with glaucoma – this condition is a result of increased pressure build-up in the eyes and can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated.
Any of these conditions, and others such as fatigue or medication side-effects, can cause changes in vision, whether sudden or gradual.
If you notice your vision has changed quite suddenly, it’s always best to see an optometrist immediately.
I have AMD. What can I do to protect my eyesight?
Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, is a common cause of central vision problems. If you have dry AMD (where certain cells in the macula at the back of the eye start to degenerate and get thinner) there are steps you can take to slow the progression. These include eating a diet rich in green leafy vegetables or taking a lutein supplement. These contain antioxidants called carotenoids that support eye health. You should also take care to protect your eyes as much as you can when in sunlight, by using sunglasses and a hat to shade your eyes from harmful UV rays.
