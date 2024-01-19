The vision? Optimal eye health at every age

In the early years, spotting vision issues early is crucial to reducing the chances of a negative impact on a child’s school years and development.

Here, optometrists Dr. Merchant and Dr. Maegan Folk address some of the most common childhood eyecare concerns.

At what age should children first visit the optometrist?

We recommend starting eye exams very early. There are tests that can be used on infants and preschool children, using images of shapes for kids who can’t read yet.

We recommend visiting around six months old, again at about 18 months old, and then annually after that. If you have any concerns about your child’s vision you should find a local optometrist who will test their vision as soon as possible. When children reach school age it’s worth taking them for an eye exam to ensure that there aren’t any issues with their vision that are likely to affect their early school years.

Treatment for common eye conditions in children can begin early and in some cases, correct vision.

What are the signs of eye problems in children? How can they learn good eye health habits?

Poor vision can lead to learning and behavioural problems, which might be blamed on other things. This is especially true for young children, who might not be aware of any difficulties they’re having or find it hard to explain.

It’s often difficult to tell if your child has vision problems, because either they may not notice it themselves, or they may not be able to verbalize the problem. This is why regular eye exams are so important. Here are some things to look out for: straining their eyes or tilting their head to see better; frequent eye rubbing; complaining of headaches or tired eyes; consistently sitting too close to the TV, holding a book too close, or closing one eye to see better.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Your child should look away from their screen every 20 minutes, and look at something 20 feet away, for at least 20 seconds. You should encourage your child to follow this rule as it will relax their eye muscles and help to reduce the risk of many symptoms of digital eye strain.

We say below the age of two years old there shouldn’t be any screen time, but we recognize that’s not realistic. Try to limit exposure to screens and encourage activities that get them outside or looking in the distance more often.