With its iconic towers, castles and cathedrals, Europe is too often treated like a series of landmarks to check off your list as fast as possible. But to really connect with this incredible continent – and the people who call it home – you’re better off slowing things right down. AmaWaterways has come up with the perfect formula for travelling more sustainably and experiencing local Euro life at the mindful pace you dream of.
A luxurious and immersive approach to European travel defines the experiences AmaWaterways crafts for guests on its river cruises, as it takes them right into the heart of each destination.
“One of our core beliefs is that travel is about more than just passing through destinations,” says Kristin Karst, the company’s co-founder and executive vice-president. “It should be an opportunity for our guests to fully dive into the local cultures and authentic experiences.”
Travellers are warmly welcomed aboard AmaWaterways’ river cruise ships, which offer the luxury of space and breathtaking views for an average of 156 guests. With the need to unpack just once, guests wake up in a fascinating new destination each day. Exquisite locally sourced food and wine are featured at every meal. Excursions such as guided hikes, bike tours and tastings, and exclusive experiences highlighting regional cultural traditions, such as Oktoberfest, are all included in the up-front fare. Nightly onboard entertainment features special performances by local folkloric groups and musicians.
To connect guests more deeply with the locations they’re visiting, AmaWaterways offers unique ways to extend your river journey with pre- or post-cruise land packages. You’ll explore UNESCO-designated sights, make your way around neighbourhoods via winding streets or canals, or savour gastronomic heritage – think shiny ganache-glazed Sacher Torte in a Vienna coffeehouse, bubbles on the Route des Champagnes, or perníčky (soft gingerbread cookies) at a Christmas market in Prague.
You can reserve an AmaWaterways-escorted land package for before or after your cruise – after travelling all this way, there’s no need to rush home. Some guests even reserve a travel sandwich of sorts: two river cruises with a land package in the middle. With logistics taken care of, you can focus on your new surroundings: A friendly and knowledgeable AmaWaterways Cruise Manager will be your guide for the entire journey, a familiar face on and off the ship to offer insider tips and take care of you along the way.
Each land package starts with time to relax at your luxurious hotel property. Daily breakfasts and luggage transfers between hotels and the cruise ship are included for a stress-free journey. Just like on the river cruises, you’ll explore in small groups, travel off the beaten path, and spend time with guides expert in what gives each location its distinctive character.
“Our walking tours are conducted in small groups, around 20 guests to each knowledgeable guide,” Karst explains. “It allows for personal attention and more time to make genuine connections, meaningful experiences and unforgettable memories with loved ones or newfound friends.”
On AmaWaterways’ 14-night Grand Danube Cruise, for instance, you’ll wind through Germany, Austria, Hungary, northern Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. Adding land packages before and after the cruise lets you get to know this part of the world more intimately. In Prague, you’ll hike to Prague Castle and indulge in a local beer tasting – Czechs invented pilsner-style beer, and brewing is an art form here. In Romania, you’ll tour the cobblestone streets of Brasov, a colourful medieval city surrounded by the Carpathian Mountains. And in Bucharest, you’ll explore the old town, an open-air museum of European history.
Craving alpine air? Add a pre-cruise package to the Enchanting Rhine itinerary; you’ll spend time in Zurich and at Lake Lucerne before boarding the ship in Basel and sailing north to Amsterdam, with wine tastings, hikes and bike tours on stops along the way. During the four days prior to embarkation, you’ll take in Zurich, including its waterfront promenades, and learn how the city has evolved, before heading to Lake Lucerne. Revel in the mountain scenery and crystal-clear water as you cruise, then tour the 13th-century town at your leisure on foot.
In France, the Impressions of the Seine & Paris journey will take you from Paris to La Havre to learn about the region’s art and artisanal food and drink traditions (chocolate, cheese and cider count among the local specialties). Add the land package, and you’ll dive deep into Montmartre and its history as a hub for artists, such as Manet, Van Gogh and Picasso. Post-river cruise, you can spend a couple of days in and around St. Malo, a town with a dramatic history that includes piracy. You’ll visit the fairytale-like island of Mont St. Michel, home to a stunning monastery and the setting that inspired Disney’s version of Rapunzel.
Karst also recommends the post-cruise package you can add to the Essence of Burgundy & Provence river cruise. “You’ll have three days to discover the scenery and history of Nice and Monaco, on the Côte d’Azur, and take in destinations locals love, such as the hilltop town of Eze, sleepy medieval village of Monaco-Ville, and flashy Monte Carlo. Truly a magical experience,” she says.
River cruising is a way to get to know European destinations more intimately, especially when you add time on land to explore. Whether you’re a gourmand excited to dive deep into a new culinary region or an avid walker keen to explore at a meandering pace, the priority on an AmaWaterways vacation is forging authentic connections with people and places – both on and off the ship.
“In a world that can sometimes feel rushed, we thrive on creating an environment where guests can slow down and have everything taken care of, so they can truly relax and savour the moments,” Karst says.
Until March 31, 2024, AmaWaterways is offering complimentary land packages to more than 20 destinations on select European river cruises in 2024 and 2025. Visit AmaWaterways.ca/freeland for details.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with AmaWaterways. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.