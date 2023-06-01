It’s shorts-and-T-shirt weather when I visit downtown St. Catharines on an unusually warm spring day. It’s this season that brings about some of the best culinary delights in Niagara. I’m here to revisit the flavours at Dispatch, a highly lauded restaurant that has become a hub of community energy in the grassroots arts district of St. Catharines.
When marketing executive and visual artist Tamara Jensen and her partner, Australian chef Adam Hynam-Smith, opened Dispatch in the old Lincoln theatre in 2019, they had dreams of transitioning the popularity of their food truck, El Gastronomo Vagabundo (where I first fell in love with Hynam-Smith’s cooking), into a globally inspired restaurant where guests gather to enjoy dishes highlighting seasonal and local ingredients without the fuss of fine dining.
Now, the Dispatch team is part of a growing number of culinary businesses in the area committed to highlighting local producers and the bounty of produce they grow. You can see this collaborative ethos in its menus, and on menus of restaurants all over the region – where ingredients are sourced from nearby farms and drinks menus double as tours of local wineries. The result is a proud tight-knit community that showcases the best of Niagara to visitors while supporting each other locally.
The dining room is bright and spacious, with abstract murals in strokes of bold colours painted by Jensen. The large, garage-style windows are rolled open with expansive views of the passersby by on St. Paul Street, making the dining today semi al fresco. This is the kind of room where you share plates with friends or enjoy a glass of local wine like the Amaranth, a sparkling red made for Dispatch by Malivoire winery, which is just 20 kilometres away in nearby Beamsville. With fruity hints of cranberry, sour cherry and raspberry, it’s a refreshing warm weather sipper.
The menu is influenced by co-chef Gizem Afsar’s Turkish roots and cooking background. A bright carrot hummus is her grandmother’s recipe made extra savoury with the addition of slow-cooked confit onion and sweet confit garlic. Afsar is inspired to “create dishes that are simple but have unforgettable flavours that can’t be found anywhere else in the area,” she says.
With her husband, Afsar has also been serving Turkish food at pop-ups called Couple Things featuring traditional Turkish pastries such as acma (a fluffy Turkish-style soft croissant), borek that consist of thin handmade dough filled with ground beef and onion, breakfast dips and Turkish-style egg dishes. Thanks to her work, St. Catharines could soon become a hot spot for homey Turkish food.
A key focus for the team of four, which includes manager and sommelier Michael Kapusky, is not just to connect the community through food and drink, but to maximize everything they use from the region. “Using ingredients responsibly has been a part of our approach since opening the restaurant,” says Hynam-Smith. He and Afsar regularly ferment, dehydrate and repurpose food scraps to fulfil their goal of low or no-waste recipes.
Kapusky’s creative cocktails are equally inspired by what he finds in the kitchen, using things like lip-puckering onion and caper brines along with vodka, green pea juice, lime, house-fermented hot sauce and a dill-mint shrub to create his Green Pea Ceasar: a summer twist on the Canadian cocktail. Whey from yogurt and cheese finds new life as a milk punch base; apple skins destined for the compost bin in most homes get transformed into a fermented stock used for hot toddies. In this kitchen, everything has potential.
As more and more chefs in the Niagara Region focus on sustainability, the trend of mindfully using ingredients will only grow. These efforts draw in crowds of visitors who are more sustainably minded than ever, seeking out restaurants and regions that are vocal about their dedication to minimizing waste and leaving a gentle footprint on the environment.
The chefs’ eyes light up when talking about Grumpy’s Greens, for instance, a small, organic urban farm whose produce steals the spotlight in many of their dishes. Evan Hadley is the farmer behind Grumpy’s Greens. He grows 40 crops on less than a quarter-acre of land on two plots, one in St. Catharines, the other in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The farm is fully human-powered using regenerative agriculture techniques.
“The whole appeal of farming, to me, is to build a connection with nature, not to fight with it,” Hadley says. “You’d be amazed by how much food two feet and a heartbeat can provide for the community.”
Despite the tiny farm footprint, Hadley also provides produce to many small independently owned Niagara businesses, including Pique-Nique Cafe, The Secret Chef and Fat Rabbit. Local chefs and business owners often visit the farm to pick up their goods directly from Hadley, nurturing not just the relationship they have with farmers growing food close to home, but to like-minded chefs as well.
Luckily, for those of us not in a professional kitchen, Hadley offers a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program for locals who wish to support his business. Through the CSA, they receive a weekly box of farm-fresh veggies and greens during peak growing season. And for those who might just want a few herbs or the fixings for a salad, Grumpy’s Greens sets up at the Saturday St. Catharines farmers’ market from May to November. A gathering place for growers and producers, the farmers’ markets in Niagara are a great way for visitors to meet locals and savour the flavours grown in the area.
At Dispatch, Hadley’s eggplant is the star of the Melanzane alla Parmigiana: a baked Italian dish made with thinly sliced, fried eggplant layered with stretchy fresh mozzarella and basil tomato sauce. Expect to taste bright greens, fragrant herbs and juicy heirloom tomatoes as the days get longer.
The dish is a perfect introduction to the incredible food community in the Niagara area, and just one easy way to indulge in all the delicious things grown and made here.
Pay Chen is a food writer and television personality.
