Calling all travel hackers in Canada! 📣 Want to get paid to travel for six months? ​ We’re looking for an Ultimate Travel Hacker to create awesome content and test hacks around the world. ​ If that sounds like you, then follow the steps in this video for a chance to win. CA excl. Que only, 18+ only. 00:01 CDT 7th June 2023 - 23:59 CDT 27th June 2023. Prize: 1 x 6-month paid brand advocate engagement to create content for Skyscanner. Max 1 entry p/person. Link in bio for full T&Cs & Prize details.