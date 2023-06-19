Skyscanner is on the search for the “Ultimate Travel Hacker” with the launch of its latest competition, seeking one lucky Canadian to put viral travel hacks to the test in the name of helping travellers around the world. The lucky winner of the “Ultimate Travel Hacker” competition will also get $20,000 to cover expenses.
Calling all travel hackers in Canada! 📣 Want to get paid to travel for six months? We’re looking for an Ultimate Travel Hacker to create awesome content and test hacks around the world. If that sounds like you, then follow the steps in this video for a chance to win. CA excl. Que only, 18+ only. 00:01 CDT 7th June 2023 - 23:59 CDT 27th June 2023. Prize: 1 x 6-month paid brand advocate engagement to create content for Skyscanner. Max 1 entry p/person. Link in bio for full T&Cs & Prize details.♬ Ultimate Travel Hacker - Skyscanner
Testing packing tricks, booking tips and destination detective work will all be part of the prize awarded to the winner of the Ultimate Travel Hacker competition, who will be given funds to explore the world and report their experiences in 2023.
“Most of us have that one friend who is always one step ahead on how to travel best, whether it’s a new flight route or how to get the most out of luggage space,” says Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destinations expert.
“Travel hacks are fast becoming conversation pieces across the internet, but we want to put them to test in the real world.”
“For nearly two decades, Skyscanner’s mission has been to give our travellers the most comprehensive, accurate information so they can make the best choices for their trip – from flight fares to car hire,” Lindsay says.
“Skyscanner is one of the OG travel hacks, so we’re looking to ensure the ‘travel hacks’ that we are seeing online are tried and tested, and that’s where the Ultimate Travel Hacker comes in.”
Kicking off their trips in summer 2023, the Ultimate Travel Hacker will undertake challenges to test travel hack theories, documenting the process to help travellers know if they’re legitimate.
The fun starts with the competition application process:
How to apply:
- Simply Duet Skyscanner’s video on TikTok or Remix it on Instagram with your best travel-hacker answers.
- Use #SkyscannerUltimateTravelHacker in the caption for the video to be considered for application.
What Skyscanner is looking for:
- A love for travel: You hardly even unpack your suitcase at this point.
- Trip readiness: You’ll be going on a series of trips, so we need someone with a flexible schedule and their passport in hand.
- Passion for content creation: You love sharing ideas and inspiration with your community.
If you would like to learn more about this competition before applying, head to the Skyscanner website for more information, as well as the full terms and conditions.
Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travellers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month.
Search “Everywhere” on Skyscanner for the latest deals for global travel. www.skyscanner.ca
Information: https://ultimatetravelhacker.skyscanner.net
T&Cs: https://www.skyscanner.ca/media/ultimate-travel-hacker-terms-conditions
FAQs: https://www.skyscanner.ca/media/ultimate-travel-hacker-faqs
