Nestled in northern Baja California, Mexico, just a 15-minute drive from the U.S.-Mexico border and only 70 kilometres from downtown San Diego and its international airport, sits Rancho La Puerta, a first-class wellness destination that is credited as one of the world’s first eco resorts. Founded in 1940 by married couple Edmond and Deborah Szekely, it began as an informal summer health retreat, where early visitors would pitch tents and camp under the oak trees.
Today, the family-owned resort has since blossomed into a 4,000-acre haven for the health-minded. Tents are no longer, as peppered throughout the property’s landscaped gardens are 87 character-filled casitas (think: large, airy rooms with wood-beamed ceilings, lofty archways, terracotta tiles and brightly coloured textiles). It’s what visitors call home for the week as they spend their days taking part in guided hikes, fitness classes, spa treatments, cooking lessons and pickleball matches.
The award-winning resort, voted as one of the top five international destination spas in the world by Travel + Leisure this year, is a sun-soaked destination ideal for any Canadian seeking a reprieve from the cold. Here’s why Rancho La Puerta, with its 80-year legacy, has stood the test of time – and why it belongs on your must-visit list for 2024.
Vacation-like weather year-round
The Ranch is located in sunny, mountainous terrain with Mount Kuchumaa (a 3,885-foot peak held sacred by locals) as its backdrop. Summers are warm, with average temperatures sitting between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, tempered by cooling breezes that enter from the coast. The resort also benefits from mild winters and little rain. It means guests can take advantage of its amenities year-round, whether lounging poolside or hiking along a scenic trail.
Focus on farm-to-table food
Three kilometres up from the main property is a six-acre organic farm that is the resort’s main food source. Rancho La Puerta defines its menu as “lacto-ovo pescatarian” meaning mainly vegetarian with seafood options (try the homemade pasta with porcini mushrooms or fresh Tecate-style halibut). There’s even an on-site chicken coop that supplies fresh eggs. Calgary-based Shep Secter has visited The Ranch several times with his wife over the past 35 years. “We love the vegetarian food because it’s very fresh and mostly grown on the premises,” he says. Guests can join a guided farm tour or attend a cooking class, which are often hosted by big-name chefs. Chef Carlos Gaytán, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star, will lead classes in January.
Innovative and holistic spa services
After a morning hike or fitness class, head to one of The Ranch’s three full-service spas for a restorative body treatment or massage. The detox massage is a guest favourite, where small silicone cups are placed onto the skin to release toxins and improve circulation. Other therapies include facials, body wraps, acupuncture and nail and hair services. Another standout feature? Many of the medicinal herbs from the property’s organic gardens are incorporated into the treatments. The spas all have saunas, steam rooms and outdoor hot tubs surrounded by nature, too.
Truly unique fitness classes
It’s not every day you stumble upon a wellness resort with more than 200 exercise classes led by experienced instructors, from HIIT and kickboxing to yoga and meditation. “Truly with all the options available, it’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ situation,” says Andrew Short, a Rancho La Puerta fitness instructor. For those looking to try something new, Short says guests rave about the Cardio Drum Dance. “It’s a visceral and engaging 45 minutes of movement, rhythm and laughter,” he says, adding that “our aerial silks, sound healing and aquaboard classes are all unique offerings that draw a crowd as well.” Short also considers The Ranch one of the best places to learn pickleball, with multiple classes each day, as well as open play times.
Countless scenic hiking trails
The 4,000-acre property features a network of trails, with guided hikes offered daily, from a 1.6-kilometre-long meditative stroll to a nearly 13-kilometre trek up Mount Kuchumaa. “Our morning hikes are certainly unique to our specific region,” says Short, describing the large granite boulders scattered along the landscape and wild horses often encountered along the way. The trails are a highlight for Secter and his wife as well, who start each day with a long hike in the mountains. “It’s so relaxing,” he says. “By the end of the day you’re tired, you get a massage, you have a wonderful dinner and you’re in bed by 8:30 ready to go again at six in the morning.”
