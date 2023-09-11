With the haze of summer fading, it’s time to find ways to make the most of fall. A road trip to see the changing leaves or indulge in the harvest bounty found at farmer’s markets is just the start. It’s also the perfect time of year for a cottage country studio tour and you can still fit in an afternoon paddle.
Fortunately, you can check all your autumnal must-dos off the list with just a 90-minute drive from the Greater Toronto Area to the Kawarthas Northumberland region, land of over 250 lakes and rivers – and miles of open road.
Pack your bag, fill up the tank and take your pick from these exciting routes.
A gourmand getaway
Kawarthas Northumberland has a buzzing agriculture scene, which means there’s plenty to eat and drink in the area.
Start your trip with some one-on-one time – with an alpaca. At Haute Goat, you can go on a nature hike with the fuzzy animals and learn about how they’re raised. A word of warning: Their cute factor is off the charts. If you’re ready for a bite, linger over lunch at the onsite Screaming Goat Cafe, home to a fan favourite sourdough grilled cheese made with a three goat cheese mix.
Kick off your afternoon with a drive to the family-run farmhouse brewery 100 Acre Brewing Co. Their table beer and saison both have orchard fruit notes that are odes to the area’s agricultural strengths. Then, take in a tour at Harley Farms, where, on the hour-long farm tour, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how the farm operates, visiting with pigs, sheep and cattle.
When you’re ready to call it a day, check in to Elmhirst’s Resort. On the shore of Rice Lake, spend the afternoon taking advantage of walking trails on the property and go kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding. Indulge in a farm-to-table dinner at Hearthside, and end the evening on a sweet note with some s’mores made on the portable outdoor fire pit in front of your cottage. (The resort has some pet-friendly cottages.)
Day two starts sweet with a DIY itinerary to taste test the region’s bountiful offerings of butter tarts. With over 50 spots in the area, you can choose between bakeries, cafes, restaurants and inns. On this route, we recommend popping in at Bridgewater Coffee & Pizza when you pass through Hastings for their signature medium roast coffee and a butter tart before heading on to Dooher’s, “the sweetest bakery in Canada,” it claims, where you can bite into a classic or a chocolate butter tart.
By now you’re probably ready for a little light movement, so get some fresh air and some stunning views of the fall foliage at the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge, which connects to Ferris Provincial Park on the east side of the bridge.
Before you head home, have a leisurely lunch at the Dockside Bistro in Campbellford, where you’ll enjoy made-from-scratch bites with a waterfront view of the bucolic Trent-Severn Waterway.
An epic adventure
Hiking, paddling, activities for the thrill-seeker – they have it all in Kawarthas Northumberland.
Get an adrenaline boost after your drive to the region with some treetop trekking (and a bird’s eye view of the fall foliage) in Ganaraska Forest. Suitable for adults and kids aged nine and older, you’ll navigate through the lush tree canopy on suspension bridges, swings, balance logs and ziplines.
You’re sure to have worked up an appetite after a fun morning spent sky high, so head to The Social Bar + Table in Port Hope, a bijou spot that’s always packed with locals enjoying their farm-to-table homemade fare like brisket poutine, brie burger and rhubarb crumble.
Next, drive to Ken Reid Conservation Area on Sturgeon Lake. There are over 10 kilometres of hiking trails; it’s a haven for birders and there’s also an off-leash dog park. Don’t miss the Talking Forest, an interactive trail with 15 stops that will have you learning about the landscape directly from the trees – download the Talking Forest app to hear these special stories.
There’s so much more to explore, so spend the night at Days Inn in Lindsay – a pet-friendly hotel if you want to bring your furry friend on your getaway. Dinner at Pie Eyed Monk, a brewery restaurant that offers wood-fired oven pizzas and local craft brews, will nourish you after an active day.
Surrounded by so much fresh water, paddling is a great way to spend a morning. Head to Bobcaygeon, on the other end of Sturgeon Lake, with a canoe or kayak and hit the water to explore just one of the many paddling routes through the area’s over 250 lakes and winding rivers.
Before making your way back home, enjoy lunch on the water’s edge at The Bobcaygeon Inn and Royal Moose Grill. If you’re a fan of chicken wings, there are a dozen flavours – and a whole spectrum of heat – to choose from.
An artistic itinerary
Whether you’re a fan of film, theatre or fine art, there are all sorts of cultural experiences to be discovered in Kawarthas Northumberland.
Plan your trip around the region’s studio tours, which run each weekend in September (ending Oct. 1). Dozens of artists – woodworkers, ceramicists, painters and more – open the doors to their studios to show off their work and discuss their creative processes. The tours are self-guided so you can choose your stops according to what inspires you.
Enjoy dinner at The Beamish House in Port Hope, then a show at the nearby Capitol Theatre, a national historic site. On any given night you’ll find film screenings, theatre, comedy or concerts. Or, take in a show by musician Victoria Yeh, an electric violinist. She does shows throughout the region, offering an exciting twist on classical music.
Then, check into Hotel Carlyle for a night’s stay, a charming restored historical building that’s now a boutique hotel.
You can’t come to Kawarthas Northumberland without spending some time appreciating the outdoors, so on day two head north towards Lakefield. The Paddle Art Tour is a colourful way to explore the Trent-Severn Waterway – you’re not actually in the water, but instead exploring businesses, galleries and museums in several small towns in the region that display these hand-painted oars created by local artists to honour the waterway.
And before you head home, stop by the Whetung Ojibwa Centre, a large gift shop and gallery small shop in Curve Lake First Nation that stocks a diverse collection of Indigenous craft and art – everything from sculptures to moccasins. You may also have the chance to meet and chat with a local artist like Fred Taylor, who can often be found working on a painting in the gallery. It’s a great place to pick up a souvenir of your time in the region.
Explore more and plan your trip at fallroutes.ca.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Kawarthas Northumberland. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.