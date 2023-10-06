The price tag is a big concern when considering private school. Tuition and fees can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, so many parents might see these schools as only for the very wealthy and out of reach for them.
But private schools can be more accessible than you think. Here are some tips to help determine if private school can be affordable for you.
- Ask about flexible payment plans to spread out payments.
- Talk to a financial advisor and find out if you’re eligible for tax breaks.
- Inquire about financial aid or assistance. Many schools offer need-based scholarships and bursaries so it’s worth asking about them and it won’t affect your admission status. Merit-based scholarships might be available as well.
- Look for discounts. Some schools will let you save money if more than one child in the family is attending their school.
- Investigate what your community might offer. Sports, community or religious groups and even corporations might help with tuition costs for students from lower-income families, for instance.
- Tap into government supports. Programs that might be worth investigating include the Ontario Child Benefit, the Canada Child Tax Benefit and the Child Care Expenses Deduction.
- Start saving early. Making education a priority can mean reducing expenses so that more income can be put toward tuition. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a good tool to accumulate savings on a tax-free basis. And a Registered Education Savings Plan is effective for growing an education fund.
- Consider what you might save money on. Many private schools offer services and benefits in their tuition fees, such as extracurriculars and meals. Sports such as hockey, for instance, can cost families whose children go to public schools thousands of dollars a year.
