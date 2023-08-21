Study by Blue Cross finds most Canadians are eager to take a trip this year, but worry about budget, flight delays and safety
With summer coming to an end, many Canadians may already be planning their winter escape, but according to a study by Blue Cross, travellers are prioritizing making it as stress-free as possible.
The 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study found 91 per cent of Canadians surveyed want to take a vacation this year. With many snowbirds flying south for the winter, it is no surprise that most baby boomers (74 per cent) are seeking good weather, compared to only 47 per cent of millennials.
However, travel-related stresses are also foremost on people’s minds. Most Canadians have experienced travel-related stress (89 per cent) and 40 per cent say travel stressors are preventing them from taking a trip, the study found.
The list of worries is considerable, with top stressors including: cost or budget pressures (42 per cent); flights cancelled or changed (33 per cent); lost or stolen baggage (32 per cent); and safety and security while away (30 per cent).
The boomer generation is most likely to worry about their health while travelling. In fact, they were much more likely than millennials to cite concerns about catching COVID-19 or other illnesses while travelling (49 per cent vs. 29 per cent) and the costs of medical treatment while away from home (33 per cent vs. 19 per cent).
To help allay those concerns and manage risk during a vacation, 90 per cent of the Canadians surveyed are planning ahead by bringing extra cash, getting someone to look after their home and purchasing travel insurance.
“Travel insurance is really important because it provides the support you need if something goes wrong on a trip,” says Tim Bishop, managing director at Blue Cross of Canada. “People want to focus on having a great getaway. Travel insurance can alleviate some of the stress associated with travel.”
The 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study was conducted by a third-party research firm with a nationally representative sampling of 2,186 adult Canadians. The study looked at emerging travel trends and habits, as well as sources of travel-related stress.
Prospective travellers see insurance as key to preventing a dream vacation from turning into a nightmare, with 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed saying they are now more likely to buy travel insurance. Fifty-eight per cent agree that they would never leave their province without it.
Reasons for purchasing travel insurance varies by generation, with a higher percentage of baby boomers citing the need to protect themselves financially if they require medical treatment while travelling (65 per cent vs. 38 per cent of millennials).
“What they’re looking for in insurance, first and foremost, is avoiding the high cost associated with a medical emergency. If you need to tap into medical services, having Blue Cross travel insurance will allow you to get the treatment and help you need without the financial burden,” Bishop says.
Baby boomers prioritize being able to travel without worry (47 per cent vs. 35 per cent) and protecting themselves in case they must cancel a trip (42 per cent vs. 30 per cent). Travel insurance can also help you if flights get cancelled or changed, or luggage gets lost or stolen.
“With the medical network Blue Cross has internationally and within the U.S., we’re able to help mitigate some of those concerns. Travel should be about enjoying yourself, and so the faster we can help get you back to enjoying your trip, the better.”
Events that disrupt or ruin a holiday are unfortunately quite common. Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians surveyed say they have experienced a travel-related incident before, such as a cancelled or changed flight, lost or damaged baggage, hotel reservation issues, a medical issue or having to cancel a trip. The risk was particularly significant for baby boomers who were more likely than younger travellers to report experiencing travel-related incidents. This may be prompting them to exercise extra caution too: baby boomers were more than twice as likely as millennials to report always purchasing insurance when travelling (42 per cent vs. 21 per cent).
Bishop adds that, while 9 per cent of people surveyed say they think travel insurance is covered by their credit card and 14 per cent think they have workplace coverage, there often are exclusions or restrictions baked in that a traveller may not be aware of. For instance, most credit card coverage is for a limited duration, your spouse might not be covered under your credit card plan or some plans might not compensate you for flight delays or cancellations.
“Travel insurance, like any insurance, is a personal decision,” Bishop says. “And there are types of coverage, so it’s important to choose the right level of coverage for you, your trip and your situation. In all cases, it’s important to read your insurance contracts before you travel. If you are going on a longer-term trip, let’s say you’re a snowbird and you’re heading south for the winter, it’s really important that you disclose any health conditions or any changes to your health before you leave and notify your provider of any medical changes while away.”
Another thing Canadians need to be aware of, Bishop says, is that when you cross a provincial boundary you’re actually going into a different provincial health care system.
“When it comes to your provincial health coverage, crossing a provincial boundary is very similar to crossing an international boundary to a different country,” he says.
Talking to a travel insurance specialist is key, he says, as they can go over coverage you might have, top it up if necessary and customize a travel insurance plan. It’s possible to ensure it stays within your budget yet delivers what you need, based on where you are going and what you want to do.
“It’s nice that Canadians are able to get out and travel again after a three-year pause,” Bishop says. “We want to make sure Canadians are covered so they can enjoy their hard-earned trip.”
To read the 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study, visit bluecross.ca/travelstudy and go to bluecross.ca to learn more about travel insurance options for your next vacation.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio and Blue Cross. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.