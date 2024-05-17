Wellness getaways for mind, body and soul

For those who’ve come back from vacation and need a “vacation from their vacation,” the idea of a wellness getaway may sound appealing.
From alternative treatments, such as salt caves, float tanks and mud bathing, to spas that embrace hydrotherapy and water circuits, health and wellness getaways look a lot different than getting a mani-pedi and a massage.
The growing popularity of salt caves, for example, reflects a broader trend of wellness tourism, where travellers seek rejuvenation, renewal and holistic healing. Salt caves offer a tranquil environment where guests can reconnect with their senses – and disconnect from the constant pinging of their smartphones.
Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, goes back to ancient times, when salt was revered for its therapeutic properties, providing relief for asthma, allergies and sinusitis. Modern-day salt cave spas continue this tradition, with a microclimate characterized by high concentrations of salt particles in the air believed to alleviate respiratory symptoms.
Not only that, but salt therapy can promote relaxation and reduce stress.
“Wellness has always been popular but we [find] natural and holistic wellness is definitely becoming more popular amongst the public,” says Danielle Johnson, co-owner of Santé Healing Spa in Vaughan.
“We are quite different than your traditional spa in the sense that we have quite a few unique treatments, one of which would be our salt cave,” Johnson says.
This 450-square-foot room is lined with 15,000 pounds of pink Himalayan salt on the walls and floor. Pink Himalayan salt, mined from ancient seabeds deep in the Himalayan mountains, is known for its high mineral content, including calcium, magnesium and potassium.
“Salt caves help with respiratory ailments like asthma, COPD, congestion and allergy symptoms,” Johnson says.
Santé Healing Spa offers a number of holistic treatments, most of which incorporate the healing properties of pink Himalayan salt. Aside from salt cave sessions, treatments include flotation therapy, infrared salt sauna sessions, crystal sauna sessions, hand and foot detox treatments, and oxygen therapy.
“Our crystal sauna is also very stunning, as the walls are made from Brazilian green agate and the heater contains 50 kilograms of jade stones,” Johnson said.
“Most of us know about the great detoxification benefits one receives when using a sauna, but ours offers a few more. Green Agate can be very grounding and provide protection from negative energies.”
According to Holistic Salt Therapy & Cave in Uxbridge, Himalayan salt has at least 84 trace minerals, and it’s known to be anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. In a 45-minute private salt cave session, guests can chill out in a zero-gravity chair and breathe it all in.
The Salt Therapy Wellness Centre in London uses salt from blocks cut and imported from a mine in Ukraine. Sessions are one-hour long, and there’s even a family room with toys and books so children can come along.
Another wellness therapy gaining traction is float therapy, also known as flotation therapy or sensory deprivation therapy, which some studies have found helps with anxiety and depression, as well as muscle and joint pain. A float tank or pod is filled with warm water and salt (typically Epsom salt), so floaters experience a weightless sensation.
While this can alleviate pressure on joints and muscles, it also creates a tranquil escape free from the distractions and stresses of daily life, helping floaters enter a state of deep relaxation.
“When most people think of flotation therapy, they think of the pods. We stand out not only because we are not using Epsom salt in our float, but rather pink Himalayan,” Johnson said.
“We also have an open concept tank – great for people who are claustrophobic – that fits not one, but two people so you can enjoy this relaxing treatment with a friend or loved one.”
Float Valley in Markham also offers float therapy using 800 pounds of Epsom salt per session, allowing floaters to relax body and mind.
It has other unique treatments, such as fire and ice therapy that incorporates ice baths and sauna sessions, which its website says, “harnesses the contrasting effects of cold and heat to promote healing and provide relief.”
By alternating between the two, the treatment is designed to stimulate circulation, reduce inflammation and enhance the body’s healing process.
It also offers a Lucia Light treatment, a patented hypnagogic (which refers to a state immediately before falling asleep), strobe-light system that uses flickering white light and soft incandescent light with the aim of producing altered states of consciousness and relaxation.
Aside from salt and water, spa treatments are incorporating other elements from the Earth for holistic well-being.
Ste. Anne’s Spa in Grafton, which spans 600 acres of countryside and rolling hills, offers a Golden Moor Mud Bath, a detoxifying treatment that uses mineral-rich mud from Casselman, Ont., and clay from Saskatchewan.
Aside from walking trails through wild-crafted gardens, farmland and winding woodlands, guests have access to more than 35 spa treatments. The spa has also expanded its fieldstone grotto into a new outdoor hydrotherapy facility, which includes a cold plunge pool with a waterfall, a warm current pool with multiple loungers and two additional hot tubs with waterfalls.
JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa also has a water circuit, based on the ancient practice of hot and cold water therapy, which features a therapeutic pool, hot tub, outdoor barrel saunas and cold shower. Its spa, HydroSap Muskoka, focuses on wellness by water and helps guests connect to Muskoka’s natural beauty alongside Lake Rosseau.
Thermëa Spa in Whitby is entirely dedicated to hydrotherapy, a thermal cycle that’s rooted in a 2,000-year-old Nordic tradition. The spa offers “carefully crafted wellness experiences gathered from all over the globe, starting in our very own Canadian boreal forest, passing through faraway lands and making many stops along the way.”
The Aufguss ritual, based on an ancient Germanic practice, uses snowballs infused with essential oils that melt onto hot sauna stones. The spa’s ‘rituals artisans’ then use choreographed towel-waving movements to “create a gentle breeze and fill every inch of the sauna with benefits.”
Vettä Nordic Spa in Horseshoe Valley, just north of Barrie, offers a Finnish-inspired hydrotherapy circuit in a peaceful forest setting – plus, there are areas to socialize (the social zone) or enjoy some solitude (the quiet zone). While there, guests can also treat their taste buds at the Finnish-inspired restaurant or in-spa bistro.
At Living Shore Spa in Collingwood, in Ontario’s Georgian Triangle playground, the 5,000-square-foot space offers an Aquapath experience, which uses water pressure and temperature to stimulate circulation and assist the body in its natural healing process. A 45-minute immersive wellness journey guides guests among eight aqua-stations, including mineral pools, waterfall benches, river pathways and sea-salt baths. This signature treatment is ideal for singles, couples or small groups.
For others, wellness is simply about being surrounded by nature. At Long Point Eco-Adventures in Norfolk County, guests can soak up nature along Lake Erie in glamping yurts and suites. Its wilderness suite, for example, comes complete with an attached private outdoor shower and private fire pit, and there’s a brewery and winery within easy reach.
But it’s possible to experience wellness with a simple walk in the woods. The provincial government operates 330 provincial parks that span 10 million hectares of land and water, where visitors can enjoy the Japanese practice of forest bathing, or “Shinrin-yoku.”
Ontario Parks has even designated its first forest therapy trail at MacGregor Provincial Park, in collaboration with the Global Institute of Forest Therapy and Nature Connection (GIFT). This self-guided walk includes a series of mindfulness prompts to help walkers “explore a deeper connection within nature.”
So whether it’s water, salt or mud – or a walk in the woods – Ontario has something on offer for vacationers seeking rest, rejuvenation and wellness on their next vacation.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.