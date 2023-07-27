Whales and dolphins in the Ligurian Sea ‘means the ecosystem is working’
The Pelagos Sanctuary is a marine-protected area covering almost 90,000 square kilometres of the Ligurian Sea, a picturesque corner of the Mediterranean spanning the coasts of Italy, France and Monaco.
A densely populated area with abundant sea traffic, the Ligurian Sea is also home to giant devil rays, loggerhead turtles, and eight species of whales and dolphins, including the fin whale, the second-largest mammal on Earth. Growing up to 24 metres in length and weighing up to 72 tonnes, these endangered giants travel to the Pelagos Sanctuary each year to breed.
People who live or holiday along the shores of the Pelagos Sanctuary may not be aware of these majestic cetacean neighbours, but the whales and dolphins are under constant pressure from human-made threats such as seaborne plastics, ship propellers and abandoned fishing nets.
With the help of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative, the marine conservation group Menkab is dedicated to studying these majestic mammals and working to create a better future for them in the region. “We are trying to understand the presence and the absence of each species,” says Biagio Violi, Menkab’s scientific co-ordinator.
Violi and Menkab’s small team spend much of the spring and summer months at sea in the group’s small, rigid inflatable boat, scanning the waves for signs of life. “It’s better when we see dolphins and whales, but when there are no sightings that is also really important data.”
Using binoculars, digital cameras, hydrophones and a remote-operated submersible, Violi and other members of the Menkab team traverse the Pelagos Sanctuary in search of sperm whales, striped dolphins and other important cetacean species. When an animal is sighted, they use the distinctive markings found on their fins and bodies – many of which are the results of collisions with ships – to identify individuals and to track their movements over time.
Not only does the data Menkab collects help to create a more complete picture of ocean life in the Ligurian Sea, it also helps scientists around the world understand more about the movements of these mysterious creatures.
“It is really important to share this data with other scientists to understand if these animals are moving from the Ligurian Sea to other parts of the Mediterranean,” Violi says. “Last year we discovered a sperm whale that had moved from the Ligurian Sea to Israel. We have also seen killer whales from Iceland, humpback whales from the Caribbean Sea, and grey whales from the Pacific Ocean. These animals don’t know any boundaries.”
Menkab is also dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of cetaceans through outreach programs with local schools. Many of the students, Violi says, have no idea that some of the biggest animals on the planet are swimming around in their backyards, just off the coast of the city of Genoa.
“The young generation has the key to the future,” he says. “It’s really important to show them what we do, because when they learn about nature, they can get really interested, and if they get interested they can protect these animals.”
Support from the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative has been important for Menkab, not only by providing funding but also in giving the group a means to talk about important work that might not otherwise earn global attention.
“The partnership with Rolex has been very helpful,” Biagio says. “Lots of people are interested in protecting African rhinos and tropical rainforests, and these are also really important causes, but sometimes you can find something just as important in your own backyard. So, as a small local organization, we really appreciate Rolex’s support.”
Each season Menkab’s team travels an average of 1,000 nautical miles (nearly 2,000 km), conducts dozens of surveys and reaches up to 2,000 students with its educational outreach programs. It is a significant contribution to science, but with many whale and dolphin species vulnerable, threatened or endangered by human activity, there is much more work to be done.
“These animals represent key points for our biodiversity,” Violi says. “If they are present in our sea, it means the ecosystem is working. If they are not present, it means something is going wrong.”
