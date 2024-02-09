Parents who are planning to send their children to private school tend to be well-informed before visiting the campus of their choice, having done a lot of research beforehand. But it is important to actually visit the school, see the students and teachers, and get many questions answered.
“It is important to find a school that is the right fit for the student and family,” says Judy Maxwell, director of admissions at Bayview Glen Independent School, a Toronto-based school for preschool to Grade 12. “Take the time to visit schools because fit is a feeling, and when you step into the school that is right for you, you will just know. From Bayview Glen’s perspective, the opportunity to start at a young age, age 2, and carry through to Grade 12 is unique.
“As a co-ed co-educational independent day school in Toronto, we offer students and families the opportunity to be a part of a large school environment with a community that fosters a strong sense of belonging.”
The private school environment in Canada is a competitive one that gives parents plenty of options by offering “something for everyone,” says Daphne Perugini, head of school at Walden International School in Oakville, Ont. Walden is a co-ed school for junior kindergarten to Grade 8 with more than 200 students, which offers an International Baccalaureate (IB) program that starts at the elementary school level and runs through Grade 8.
“They love the fact that we offer the IB program, but they also love our motto, ‘making good people.’ The initial meetings go well, because it’s more of a conversation,” she says. “We often will invite the kids to come to that initial meeting as well and to tour because part of our philosophy is [that] it’s all great if the parents love us, and many of them do, but if it doesn’t resonate with the kids, it’s pointless, because the kids are the ones that need to buy into the experience.”
Walden has a two-day immersive class visit as part of its admissions program, in which the child becomes a Walden student for that orientation, and the school always asks the children for their feedback afterward.
“That’s where you always get the most honest feedback,” she says. “They will tell you why they like something or didn’t like something. The main question I always ask parents and kids after that visit is, ‘Did you enjoy your experience?’ The most important question for parents, especially coming out of the pandemic, is: Is your kid enjoying the learning and why?”
For parents, such visits can help them understand what will engage their child. Walden’s philosophy is education that’s active and mindful and gets students beyond the four walls of a classroom by taking advantage of the bounty of green space on the campus and the proximity to nature trails.
“So, if that doesn’t work for your child, you need to know that,” Perugini says.
The kinds of questions that parents will ask private school administrators when looking at prospective schools typically include what the student-teacher ratio is, what the class sizes are, what a typical day looks like, how the application process works, and what the tuition structure and any additional fees involve – but Maxwell advises parents to dig deeper and take advantage of visits to schools to ask further questions.
She says parents should ask about the school’s educational philosophy and mission statement, and what programs it specializes in. It’s also important to ask how the curriculum is structured and what enrichment opportunities are available, as well as what co-curriculars and extra-curriculars are offered. Further questions should help parents learn how the school helps new students adjust, what the qualifications of the teaching staff are, how the school prepares each student for the next grade level and then for university, how the school encourages parental involvement, what technology is used in classrooms, what the school’s approach is to discipline and behaviour management, and what safety and security measures are in place on the campus.
Making the decision to send a child to private school is a big one – and ensuring the school of choice is the right fit is crucial. Personal visits and asking a lot of questions will help determine what school is best.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.