For some Canadians heading to Europe, relaxing on a beach is pure bliss. For others, a deep dive into one of the continent’s great cities sparks joy. Fortunately, every traveller can discover Europe as they wish, thanks to an impressive array of tour packages that simplifies holiday planning.
Which offering will tick all the boxes? It depends on your vacation personality. When you imagine your dream getaway, what does it look like? Whether you’re frolicking in the warm waters of the Venetian Riviera or enjoying a tasting menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Madrid, Air Canada Vacations has pre-planned, self-guided itineraries that include flight, hotel, activities, excursions and more. The extensive portfolio has more than 145 tours grouped under specific themes to suit all travellers’ styles. The only difficult task you’ll have is deciding which ones to book since the planning has already been done for you.
For seekers of sand, sea, surf and sunshine
Many movies have been filmed on the islands of Greece because of their stunning beauty – Shirley Valentine, Mamma Mia! and Bond flick For Your Eyes Only, to name a few. Put yourself in the spotlight with a sun-drenched stay in Corfu where historic sites, romantic seaside dinners and medieval neighbourhoods await. Consider extending the Seaside Escape at Dreams Corfu Resort & Spa. Or find a new hot spot like Ischia, the tranquil Italian island known for its thermal hot springs, stunning sunsets and warm hospitality, ready for discovery with the Hidden Gem of Ischia tour.
These destinations and others are within reach, courtesy of new European Beach Holidays tours from Air Canada Vacations, which include round-trip flight with Air Canada, airport transfers, hotel and daily breakfast or an all-inclusive meal plan. Plus, you’ll earn Aeroplan points you can use for future trips with Air Canada.
For those happiest behind the wheel
Set your own pace and enjoy the freedom that comes when you’re in the driver’s seat on the open road. Air Canada Vacation’s Fly & Drive tours bundle together air, hotel and car rental for an unforgettable vacation. Ireland is calling intrepid travellers with a taste for beautiful scenery, lively culture and locals that treat you like family as you sip a pint at the neighbourhood pub. The 14-day Grand Tour of Ireland presents the beauty of the Emerald Isle a kilometre at a time, from quaint towns to dynamic cities like Belfast and Dublin – the starting point of this epic journey.
If the preference is for somewhere warmer, Tastes of Northern Portugal takes you to the country’s most dynamic towns and regions, such as Lisbon, Porto and the Douro Valley. Spend your vacation in beloved wine regions, where sampling local dishes and taking in views of vineyards becomes a way of life over the 12 days and 10 nights. Imagine enjoying a local wine varietal and a pastel de nata pastry (a sweet Portuguese egg tart) in a different town every day as you head to your next pre-booked accommodation.
For train enthusiasts with a sense of wanderlust
Seeing Europe by train is an enchanting way to explore. Its extensive rail system makes it easy to get around. Where to start? Check out Fly & Rail tours from Air Canada Vacations. Will it be the Best of the Amalfi Coast tour with 11 days encompassing Rome, Sorrento, Pompei and Capri? Or perhaps 10 days of Cosmopolitan Magic spent in Madrid and Barcelona, the prized jewels of Spain? Maybe the Scotland by Train itinerary with iconic sites like Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle and Oban, home to acclaimed whisky distilleries? They all include round-trip flight, hotel accommodations and train transportation. Spend your days as you wish, walking cobblestone streets, visiting museums and tasting local specialties.
For island hoppers who love a change of scenery
With so many enticing European destinations to explore, deciding on just one spot can be challenging. For those who want to roam and see more, the new European island hopping tours fom Air Canada Vacations are winners for stress-free trips with air, hotel, daily breakfast, ferry or hydrofoil transportation, airport and port transfers included. Select itineraries offer expertly curated excursions and activities, such as a private half-day morning tour of the Acropolis and its new museum, in Athens.
Island Delights showcases places rooted in the ancient civilizations of Greece with stops in Athens, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete. Wander the streets and delve deeper into the rich history and culture, with flights, accommodations, land and ferry transfers included. That leaves you to focus on what you love best – enjoying every minute of your vacation time.
For those who crave the energy of cities
New Urban tours from Air Canada Vacations allow travellers to spend more time in Europe’s most remarkable cities for the ultimate in independence and flexibility. Set your own schedule, settle in longer and take in the sights at your leisure. The La Dolce Vita tour gives visitors nine days to enjoy the many wonders of Rome, experience an authentic Italian cooking lesson and roam through the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel while skipping the lines.
Another popular option is the Lisbon Capital of Cool urban tour package with possible inclusions like air, seven nights of accommodation and breakfast. It also includes activities and excursions, like a half-day tour of the picturesque resort town of Sintra, full- or half-day tours of Lisbon, gastronomy experience, or a full-day excursion to Evora, famous for its white-washed houses.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Air Canada Vacations. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.