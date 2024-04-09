Wildlife and wild tales greet guests on

Rocky Mountaineer journeys

Whether it’s from a comfortable seat inside a glass-dome coach or on the spacious outdoor viewing platforms, guests travelling with Rocky Mountaineer are treated to unparalleled views of the Canadian Rockies. This is a journey unlike any other. It’s slow travel that still gets your heart racing thanks to incomparable access to the sights, stories and shared experiences available onboard each Rocky Mountaineer train. Here, guests share the memories made on board the luxury train that will stay with them for a lifetime.

One-of-a-kind wildlife sightings From black bears to mountain goats to cougars, animals make their home along each route Rocky Mountaineer traverses. Train guests often see and are seen by the wide variety of wildlife that calls the west their own. “We travelled the Rainforest to Gold Rush route from Vancouver to Whistler, Quesnel, and then onto Jasper,” recalls digital creator Sebastian Breuninger. “My favourite part was coming out of Vancouver. It's a really unique drive along the ocean and the mountains. While we were having lunch, we were looking out of the window and a moose was swimming in the lake. I’ve never seen that before … there we were, just sitting at our lunch table, looking out the window at a moose, swimming.” Will Edmond, a travel host and Instagram chef, rode the same Rainforest to Gold Rush route in early spring and was on the lookout for wild animals from his seat inside a two-tier GoldLeaf Service coach.

“What I loved about Rocky Mountaineer was seeing the abundance of wildlife. Being from Texas, I’ve never seen an elk before, so seeing huge elk very close to the rails was magnificent. We also saw bears that had just come out of hibernation that were eating some of the foliage as we made our way towards Jasper. It’s one of the most beautiful train rides in North America.”

A team with a talent for storytelling While the surrounding landscape wows, the experience is made richer thanks to Rocky Mountaineer’s onboard hosts who are expert guides and storytellers along the route. The onboard team love to share their knowledge of the unique histories that lie at the heart of each journey. “One particularly memorable moment was the experience of passing through Hell's Gate in the Fraser Canyon,” says travel and lifestyle blogger Helene Sula, who said it was the landscape along the First Passage to the West route running between Vancouver to Lake Louise or Banff with a stop in Kamloops that shaped the lasting memories she has from her trip. “The hosts told us stories of Simon Fraser's harrowing journey and his stunned reaction upon reaching this treacherous but beautiful part of the canyon, declaring that ‘It must be the gates of hell!’” It’s just one example of the experiences a traveller can find exclusively on Rocky Mountaineer, the only passenger train travelling this historic section of the Canadian Pacific line. “That moment,” Sula says, “coupled with the luxury of enjoying gourmet meals prepared by onboard chefs, highlighted the unique blend of comfort and adventure that Rocky Mountaineer offers.”