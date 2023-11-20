Wining and dining for a healthy cause

Todd Halpern, president of Halpern Enterprises – one of the biggest wine importers in Canada – and wife Ellen generously opened their home to UHN supporters, as well as to leading doctors and scientists. “I got involved with UHN 25 years ago,” says Todd, “My father took ill and I realized with health care, you need to be involved. I was fortunate to be able to do so.” This year’s Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival, which he founded in 2005, raised a whopping $5-million.Thomas Bollmann