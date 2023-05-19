Kyle McFarlane, the chief executive officer of Golf Ontario, has played a lot of golf at some of the world’s top golf destinations, but his sights always come back to Ontario.
There are more than 700 golf facilities in the province that connect approximately 1.4 million golfers to some of the best golf experiences anywhere.
“Ontario is fortunate to have so many fantastic golf courses – some that can challenge the skills of experienced golfers in the province, others that provide a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for new golfers to learn the game and many offering unique golfing experiences not found in other parts of North America,” McFarlane says.
“With such a diverse range of opportunities to learn, play and compete, players of all skill levels and interests can find a course that suits their needs, which aligns with our vision of Golf for All.”
Some of the top golf course architects, such as Doug Carrick, Stanley Thompson, Thomas McBroom and Tom Fazio, have left their marks here. Many courses have celebrity names attached to them, either as their designers or places where they cut their teeth and learned the game that made them well-known: Golf titans Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo have designed courses in Ontario and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) superstar Brooke Henderson is a native of Smiths Falls, in Eastern Ontario, and grew up playing at Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club.
One of the top graduates of Canada’s golf development program, Corey Conners plays on the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) Tour and is currently ranked 30th, according to the Official World Golf Ranking site. With a win at the Valero Texas Open in April and a tie for 12th at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, the native of Listowel, in Perth County, seems to always be in the conversation at the biggest tournaments. His home club of Listowel Golf Club is a challenge for golfers of all skill levels, with 27 holes of championship golf with multiple tee decks, long fairways, water hazards and rolling hills.
Also in Perth County is Mitchell Golf & Country Club, which has been called Southwestern Ontario’s hidden gem. Carved into a river valley there, it is a challenging 18-hole course on the banks of the Upper Thames River and one of many quality courses in Perth.
The region of York Durham Headwaters is a hub for golf in Ontario as well. Royal Ashburn Golf Club in North Whitby is a crown jewel there and its 18-hole course features beautifully manicured fairways and bent grass greens, incorporating creeks, trees and ponds.
Players arrive early to take advantage of its 350-yard driving range and 25,000-square-foot short game area for putting and chipping. The 19th-hole experience likely will include a cold beverage on the Tartan Terrace overlooking the golf course or a meal at Butler’s Pub & Grill. The golf club offers a stay-and-play experience now, with newly built cabins and packages that include accommodation, meals and access to the championship golf course. And in 2009, Royal Ashburn unveiled that it’s a wetlands conservation area, the first of its kind undertaken by a golf course.
Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham is another big brand course. Its South Course has hosted the Canadian Open in 2002 and The Pan Am Games in 2015, while the North Course hosted the Canadian Open in 2007. Designed by Doug Carrick, the North Course is a true test of golf that features natural wetlands, streams and woodlands. Both courses offer picturesque views, immaculately manicured fairways and challenging greens.
Ontario’s stunning natural landscapes are ideal for resort golf experiences. Grace Sammut, executive director of Resorts of Ontario, says golfing has been making a big comeback in the province over the past five years, with numerous resorts offering clinics with championship golf courses. Examples include Rocky Crest Golf Resort southeast of Parry Sound, Bigwin Island Golf Club north of the Kawarthas, Cobble Beach Resort just north of Owen Sound on Georgian Bay, Nottawasaga Inn Resort in Alliston, Hockley Valley Resort near Orangeville and Blue Mountain Resort near Collingwood. Many of them land on SCOREGolf’s annual list of top golf courses in Canada.
“Due to our landscape, the golf courses are not only challenging but sculpted into our wilderness and lake country,” Sammut says. “Our services are superior and golfing is in demand from spring to late fall. Whether for the avid golfer or recreational golfer, it is ideal for families, groups of guys, groups of girls, golf tournaments and couples. Golf is often packaged with other amazing experiences, whether it’s spa, culinary and other recreational elements. We are reasonably close to major centres, and ideal for a getaway and, for some, a day trip. The appeal at resort country is the total experience.”
