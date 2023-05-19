With so many vacation destinations around the province, Resorts of Ontario has launched its latest Great Escapes Experience Gift Guide to help make it easier for people who are looking for unique travel experiences.
Resorts of Ontario represents more than 100 Ontario resort vacation properties, such as resorts, lodges, boutique hotels and country inns that are scattered throughout the province.
“The guide is a perfect planning tool for resort holidays, weekend and mid-week escapes and getaways, and gift giving ideas, due to its depth of information on top experiences,” says Grace Sammut, executive director of Resorts of Ontario.
“It has insights on resort packages, geographical locations and sifting through accommodation preferences for families, romantic escapes and adventurous pursuits.”
While spring and summer are prime times to get out and explore, Resorts of Ontario has plenty of options for fun stays in quality accommodations during all four seasons, Sammut says.
Doing a bit of research can make those holiday plans all the more memorable.
“It’s so important to utilize the guide and discover hidden gems and places that you didn’t know existed right here in our own backyard,” says Shane Bage, marketing and communications manager of Resorts of Ontario. “We have so much in Ontario that people don’t know about.”
Just some of the offerings Bage cites include nature and wildlife up close and floating saunas at properties in Algonquin Park, unique indoor and outdoor spa experiences, all-inclusive family resorts with award-winning recreation programs, farm-to-table meals produced from freshly grown produce on-site and cookery school classes, stunning golf courses and much more.
“The guide has been and continues to be a very popular tool for people planning trips at resorts within Ontario and looking for their perfect getaway. The Great Escapes Experience Gift Guide showcases a rich diversity of resorting experiences and resort styles that are one of a kind in unique destinations throughout our province. The Experience Gift Guide also serves to provide inspiration as gifting ideas that will enrich the lives of the people in your life,” Bage says
The guide is 36 pages long and includes information on resorts and their experiences, and a locator map and grid that identify which region they are located in and highlight available recreational features.
“This will also be online to be downloaded and includes information on how to access our gift certificate program,” Sammut says.
Resorts of Ontario gift certificates make great gifts for birthdays, anniversaries or other special occasions and can be redeemed for accommodation packages and experiences such as dining, golf or skiing.
“Our gift certificate program is easy, flexible, safe and provides opportunity for the recipient to choose their perfect getaway, escape or holiday,” Sammut says.
Gift certificates come in denominations of $50, $100, $250 and $500, are accepted at all their member resorts and never expire.
The guide is available at the Resorts of Ontario office and all the Ontario Travel Information Centres located in the province. Consumers can also call Resorts of Ontario at 1-800-363-7227 to have one mailed. A copy can also be requested at resortsofontario.com.
Gift certificates can be purchased online, in person, or over the phone as well.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.