Your perfect mindful vacation awaits in Newfoundland and Labrador

A Work of Art Inspiration is in the air as wispy white clouds streak the sky like long, slow brushstrokes. You step back to admire the city, a canvas strewn with colour, while pondering the similarities between art and life.

At just before 5 a.m., Emily Lewis sits on the stone wall at the top of Signal Hill National Historic Site. Behind and below her stretches St. John’s, still at rest. In front is the Atlantic Ocean, grey in the pre-dawn light, tendrils of fog clinging to the cliffs. Bird song and an intermittent foghorn fill the air.

This is the starting point for “Rise,” one of Lewis’ mindfulness hikes. For the next 90 minutes, she leads participants on a relaxed walk down the incline and along the edge of the sea – with plenty of time for stillness and exploration – offering invitations and cues along the way.

A foggy day in Chance Cove Provincial Park.

“The goal is to not just have a checkbox to-do list of travel, but to really transform these walking tours of Signal Hill and Cape Spear,” Lewis says. “To bring mindfulness into how we approach the sightseeing experience. I guide people through four or five mindfulness techniques and we experiment with them on the walk. The intention is that we connect more deeply with sightseeing, but also with the culture and the place.”

Lewis holds a Master of Science in mindfulness-based interventions and offers a range of workshops, walking tours and retreats through her business, Mindfulness with Emily.

Mindfulness has become a buzzword of sorts and along with that comes misconceptions.

“It’s so much more than just ‘paying attention,’” says Lewis. “It’s about curiosity and heartfulness and playfulness. We can change the shape of our brains by how we pay attention to the world around us – we can find joy and connection.”

Dr. Brian Dower, a retired chiropractor and mindfulness teacher and trainer based in Toronto, agrees. “Mindfulness is a sensory event, it’s developing the skills to notice what’s happening, what are your senses telling you – what are you seeing, what are you hearing, what are you thinking.”

Dr. Dower works with corporate clients in Toronto and online, people looking to find a sense of calm and clarity. “I’ve always wanted to bring this to my home province; to get people to come discover Newfoundland and Labrador – which is phenomenal from a nature and culture point of view – to work with them on mindfulness skills they can use on their trip but also bring back to everyday life,” he says.

“How great would it be to bring people to the trails, to the barrens, to the ocean and to yoga classes or dining experiences, and get them to learn and practice being really in the zone?”

Dr. Dower partnered with Jill Curran of Maxxim Vacations to develop a six-day travel package this September that does exactly that. In addition to instructional sessions, the Newfoundland Through a Mindful Lens package includes “mindful movement, hikes, sunrises,” says Curran. “We’ll bring people to places they might not have found on their own, and introduce them to writers, foragers, chefs, a range of people that are ambassadors.”

Ocean views along the Eastern Point Trail.

Throughout the trip, guests are invited to “unwind and really experience this community and what this place has to offer,” Curran adds. “To focus on themselves – and we’ll take care of the logistics.”

In the wake of COVID-19, says Dr. Dower, people are looking after themselves in ways they didn’t before. “This is a way to look after yourself while having fun, having some incredible meals, taking in incredible scenery,” he says. “It’s not a therapy tour, but it is about finding yourself, in Newfoundland and Labrador, in the moment. The world is captivated by this idea of self-care and Newfoundland and Labrador is the perfect venue for it.”

As Lewis notes, the province practically insists on providing new perspectives.

A glorious sunrise over St. John’s.

“Naturally this is such a mindful place,” she says. “Newfoundland and Labrador, especially the rural areas but even the cities – it invites you in, the land welcomes you. It can be quite potent to be out in that environment.”

Between the salty ocean air, the awe-inspiring coastal vistas, the clusters of salt box buildings and the friendly locals quick with a story and a laugh, it’s a place that speaks to people’s hearts, says Lewis.

“There’s something magical how visitors talk about this place. There’s an indisputable kind of awe, it’s difficult to put into words,” she says.

“And that’s what I mean. [Mindfulness] is not just paying attention. It’s about appreciating the vastness around us, the communities around us. It’s opening your heart.”