Your perfect mindful vacation awaits in Newfoundland and Labrador
Amid the stresses and distractions of daily life, a growing number of travellers are looking for a vacation where they can slow down, switch off and be present in the moment. With its friendly people, slower pace of life and awe-inspiring natural beauty, Newfoundland and Labrador is the ultimate destination for mindfulness, meditation and self-care. It’s a place where visitors are invited to breathe deep and rejuvenate as they experience nature at its most spectacular.
At just before 5 a.m., Emily Lewis sits on the stone wall at the top of Signal Hill National Historic Site. Behind and below her stretches St. John’s, still at rest. In front is the Atlantic Ocean, grey in the pre-dawn light, tendrils of fog clinging to the cliffs. Bird song and an intermittent foghorn fill the air.
This is the starting point for “Rise,” one of Lewis’ mindfulness hikes. For the next 90 minutes, she leads participants on a relaxed walk down the incline and along the edge of the sea – with plenty of time for stillness and exploration – offering invitations and cues along the way.
“The goal is to not just have a checkbox to-do list of travel, but to really transform these walking tours of Signal Hill and Cape Spear,” Lewis says. “To bring mindfulness into how we approach the sightseeing experience. I guide people through four or five mindfulness techniques and we experiment with them on the walk. The intention is that we connect more deeply with sightseeing, but also with the culture and the place.”
Lewis holds a Master of Science in mindfulness-based interventions and offers a range of workshops, walking tours and retreats through her business, Mindfulness with Emily.
Mindfulness has become a buzzword of sorts and along with that comes misconceptions.
“It’s so much more than just ‘paying attention,’” says Lewis. “It’s about curiosity and heartfulness and playfulness. We can change the shape of our brains by how we pay attention to the world around us – we can find joy and connection.”
Dr. Brian Dower, a retired chiropractor and mindfulness teacher and trainer based in Toronto, agrees. “Mindfulness is a sensory event, it’s developing the skills to notice what’s happening, what are your senses telling you – what are you seeing, what are you hearing, what are you thinking.”
Dr. Dower works with corporate clients in Toronto and online, people looking to find a sense of calm and clarity. “I’ve always wanted to bring this to my home province; to get people to come discover Newfoundland and Labrador – which is phenomenal from a nature and culture point of view – to work with them on mindfulness skills they can use on their trip but also bring back to everyday life,” he says.
“How great would it be to bring people to the trails, to the barrens, to the ocean and to yoga classes or dining experiences, and get them to learn and practice being really in the zone?”
Dr. Dower partnered with Jill Curran of Maxxim Vacations to develop a six-day travel package this September that does exactly that. In addition to instructional sessions, the Newfoundland Through a Mindful Lens package includes “mindful movement, hikes, sunrises,” says Curran. “We’ll bring people to places they might not have found on their own, and introduce them to writers, foragers, chefs, a range of people that are ambassadors.”
Throughout the trip, guests are invited to “unwind and really experience this community and what this place has to offer,” Curran adds. “To focus on themselves – and we’ll take care of the logistics.”
In the wake of COVID-19, says Dr. Dower, people are looking after themselves in ways they didn’t before. “This is a way to look after yourself while having fun, having some incredible meals, taking in incredible scenery,” he says. “It’s not a therapy tour, but it is about finding yourself, in Newfoundland and Labrador, in the moment. The world is captivated by this idea of self-care and Newfoundland and Labrador is the perfect venue for it.”
As Lewis notes, the province practically insists on providing new perspectives.
“Naturally this is such a mindful place,” she says. “Newfoundland and Labrador, especially the rural areas but even the cities – it invites you in, the land welcomes you. It can be quite potent to be out in that environment.”
Between the salty ocean air, the awe-inspiring coastal vistas, the clusters of salt box buildings and the friendly locals quick with a story and a laugh, it’s a place that speaks to people’s hearts, says Lewis.
“There’s something magical how visitors talk about this place. There’s an indisputable kind of awe, it’s difficult to put into words,” she says.
“And that’s what I mean. [Mindfulness] is not just paying attention. It’s about appreciating the vastness around us, the communities around us. It’s opening your heart.”
From the roar of waves in the distance to the symphony of bird songs overhead, a visit to Newfoundland and Labrador is something akin to stepping inside a white noise machine. The fresh, cool air and ocean spray of the North Atlantic brushing against your cheek is more rejuvenating than any spa treatment.
The instant you set foot on the rocky soil of the province’s more remote getaways, the stresses of modern life are sure to bob far away with the waves.
In Battle Harbour National Historic District, it’s not just the inlets, bays and wind-battered coastline that will take you to another place. Situated on Battle Island, a part of a larger group of islands stretching into the Labrador Sea, this area is a 19th-century outport community. Back then, Battle Harbour was regarded as the unofficial capital of Labrador and the salt fish capital of the world.
One of the only places on earth where distance from the modern world can be measured in both miles and years, Battle Harbour’s nature and history will sweep you several generations away from your daily life.
Peter Bull of Battle Harbour Historic Trust excitedly discusses the Battle Harbour Voices app, which features stories read and acted out from journals and letters written long ago. It’s a great way to get a sense of what Battle Harbour is like from elsewhere in the world, and visitors to Battle Harbour can take a leisurely walk while listening to the past.
“[You’ll hear] Cluney Macpherson talking about a soccer match he planned on New Year’s Day 1902 – that happened on the wharf, and you can stand on the wharf while you’re hearing the story. There are accounts from nurses at Grenfell Cottage, about students interning from Harvard and Yale. Listening to these stories makes you realize, and feel, what life was like,” he says.
There are no cars and no cell service in Battle Harbour. Visitors can roam the same paths where fishermen and merchants would have wandered centuries ago and maybe even spot an Arctic fox. At night, with no streetlights, the dark sky bursts with the same stars that shone on the inhabitants hundreds of years before. It’s as if time stops.
“As soon as you arrive, little pieces just melt away from you,” says Bull.
While Battle Harbour invites mindful contemplation, there are also plenty of activities if you’re so inclined. There’s a geology tour, berry picking (for peach-coloured cloudberries, also known as bakeapples), kite flying, even a lesson on pumping a 170-year-old organ in St. James Church. There are sunrises, sunsets, picnics and strolls through fields of purple and yellow wildflowers.
After their adventures, visitors are nourished with elevated comfort food. Dishes include traditional seafood such as cod, halibut and salmon, moose pot pie and pork tenderloin with molasses glaze, inspired by The Pork Shop in Battle Harbour, circa 1780 – one of the province’s oldest buildings.
Battle Harbour is far from the only place in Newfoundland and Labrador where visitors can experience remote island life. For an even more secluded getaway, consider a private island retreat with Gypsy Sea Adventures.
Guests are dropped off on Three Tickle Island, their own private island oasis, featuring turquoise waters, rocky shores and a sunny patio outside of a cozy, glamping-style tiny house. For two nights, visitors can experience true tranquility away from the rest of the world and return feeling rejuvenated.
Brian and Vera Avery, co-owners of Gypsy Sea Adventures (and husband and wife), have created a rustic retreat for up to two guests near their home of Deer Harbour, a resettled community near Clarenville, about two hours from St. John’s.
“I’ve dropped people off and come back two days later to pick them up, and it’s been rain and thunder the entire time,” says Brian. “But every time I go back, I get comments like, ‘I didn’t want to leave; I’ve never slept better; I never realized how much I needed this.’”
Visitors are whisked off to the island via 40-foot charter boat or speedy zodiac. Once on shore, guests can explore their environs on foot or paddle around in a traditional dory, or fishing boat. In the tiny house, there’s a double loft bed with linens and blankets. For cooking, there’s a wood-fired BBQ pit, camp stove and toaster, plus a coffee maker, cookware, dishes and utensils. (Meal plans are also available.) There’s a hammock, lounge chairs, playing cards and board games. It all adds up to a one-of-a-kind experience, says Brian.
Without the interruptions of light and noise pollution, left with only the stars, the wind and the waves for company, participants are able to return to their everyday lives brimming with a newfound sense of peace and calm.
“It’s a little island just for you,” Brian says. “It’s all your playground. The calm creeps up on you and takes over your soul.”
Stimulate your senses with art, history and food from the land
Contemplate the ocean while working with stained glass. Breathe the salty sea breeze and paint en plein air. Step off the trail for a forest therapy session. Comb beaches, barrens and woods for a meal of wild, foraged food.
The opportunities to stimulate the senses, soothe the soul and learn from the land are seemingly endless in Newfoundland and Labrador – and there are plenty of friendly guides who are ready and willing to lead the way.
Lauralee Ledrew, for example, operates Upper Humber Settlement, a farm stay in western Newfoundland with her husband Mark. She says that many of the people who stay at this oasis of calm in the farming community of Cormack are looking for a place to get back to nature.
“My guests are so involved, so disconnected that they literally don’t take a photo,” she laughs. “They’re harvesting foods, they’re looking at moose poop and moose tracks in the woods, they’re listening to me tell a story or explain the way that we grow food … they don’t even think about their phones.”
Upper Humber Settlement officially opened in January 2020. It’s a sustainably managed permaculture farm and welcoming homestead. Guests can expect a bed and (farm-fresh) breakfast, but there’s a whole a lot more on offer. Ledrew’s focus on good food and storytelling are steeped in every immersive experience she offers, such as a four-course, fine dining, farm-to-table dinner, accompanied by a flight of locally crafted beer or garden-infused virgin cocktails and punctuated by lively tales about local history.
Other activities include a berry-picking and jam-making session and a foraging tour where visitors can taste the wildflowers, berries, mushrooms and even wild game of the area. An Indigenous medicine wheel and fire circle experience gives Ledrew the opportunity to share Mi’kmaw teachings and practices through meditation, conversation and traditional fire-roasted bannock.
“Sharing that Indigenous experience is reconciliation and that is what Indigenous tourism is all about. I am so proud to be part of that movement and that conversation,” Ledrew says.
“The most rewarding thing is telling a story and having the guest connect so deeply to their own history, relationships or culture that they share a piece of themselves with me.”
On the other side of the island, Tina White of Nature Minded also offers foraging tours and wild food tasting in Tors Cove, just south of St. John’s. Her appreciation for the bounty of Newfoundland’s natural environment started with a love of the East Coast Trail.
“About eight years ago, I started getting really curious why I felt so good while I was hiking,” White says. “I had struggled with depression and anxiety, but being on a trail made me feel wonderful.”
White’s research into the link between nature and well-being led her to become the first certified forest therapy guide in Newfoundland and Labrador. Today, White offers forest therapy (also known as forest bathing) walks.
“Forest therapy is not meditating, it’s not hiking,” she explains. “We may walk for two or two-and-a-half hours, but we don’t go very far. It’s sensory mediation – we open up our senses and slow down to notice what’s in motion around us.”
Although the sessions are usually in small groups, the experience is individual, allowing participants to focus on their senses and communicate with the land. “The forest provides participants with what they need. I only set the stage,” says White. The walk ends with a tea ceremony steeped from locally foraged plants.
White also offers fairy-door tours, a whimsical activity where parents and kids can employ clues to search for fairy, elf and gnome homes scattered along a woodland trail. It’s fun for families, says White, but it’s also about building a sense of connection and wonderment in nature.
“We’re wired for being in nature,” she says. “That’s why it feels so good to be outside.”
Being outdoors can also cultivate the spark of creativity. That’s why Karen and Michael LaDuke purchased and renovated a former general store in New Perlican, population 200. Perched on the harbour’s peaceful shoreline, SeaGlass B&B and Studio has several private decks that are perfect for reading or quiet contemplation.
It’s also a wonderful place to flex creative muscles in a new way. Michael, a stained-glass artist with over 40 years’ experience, offers beginner stained glass courses at SeaGlass Studio and guests can also take part in plein air (outdoor) painting workshops with local artists.
“It’s relaxed all the way around here,” Karen says. “It’s a sleepy town, with no hustle and bustle. We encourage people to come and reset.”
The B&B’s proximity to scenic trails makes it a splendid base for exploration. Karen and Michael even provide a tasty picnic lunch to eat while taking in Newfoundland and Labrador’s spectacular natural beauty.
“Walk one of the inland or coastal trails, end up on a little beach where you can collect sea glass,” says Karen.
“It’s true coastal bliss, and a perfect place to tap into your creativity.”
Breathe in awe-inspiring landscapes
The Long Range Traverse is a bucket-list level hike, bringing adventurous souls deep into the magical wilderness of Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The sights, smells and sounds are dazzling: soaring glacier-carved fjords, verdant green valleys, Arctic alpine barrens, pristine ponds, spectacular waterfalls and gnarled evergreen formations molded by wind (called tuckamore).
It’s a route that typically takes four days to complete, during which hikers are more likely to encounter woodland caribou and Arctic hare than another group of people. It's also four days of rugged terrain with no cell phone service, steep ascents, potentially deep-water crossings and the chance for just about any kind of weather.
“A lot of the people we host have really busy lives; they’re looking to unplug, and they don’t want a cookie-cutter experience,” says Robbie Hickey, co-owner of Gros Morne Adventures. Hickey and his colleagues lead dozens of guided hikes throughout the park, including the multi-day Long Range Traverse. “They’re looking to slow down and connect a little more – to their surroundings, and to the others in the group.”
During the Traverse backpacking trip, guides take care of food planning and preparation and carry some communal gear, but each hiker carries their own pack. It's not an easy trek, but the rewards are worth it, says Hickey.
The Traverse starts with a gentle hike to catch the Western Brook Pond tour boat, itself a must-do trip taking passengers through the stunning inland fjord. At the far end of the pond, hikers disembark and wave farewell to the vessel.
“It feels like you’re getting off in the middle of nowhere,” says Hickey. “I love that moment – the rush of making sure you can jump off the bow of the boat onto the dock safely. Then you know it’s time to go.”
In other words, it’s time to climb. The first five kilometres of trail bring hikers from sea level to 630 metres elevation. “That’s where people find their footing and adjust to the terrain,” says Hickey. “It’s the waterfall ascent; you’re using your hands to pull yourself up, grabbing limbs of trees.”
At the top, hikers are rewarded with a breathtaking view of the fjord. But that’s just the start.
“Then you turn south, and you see grassy green hills and the alpine trees and ponds that to me are the iconic Long Range Traverse,” he says. “People love that.”
The next day brings a variety of landscapes, panoramas and possibilities for wildlife sightings. The path is unmarked, sometimes following a maze of caribou or moose trails and other times bushwhacking through dense growth. But each day’s destination is well established.
“Each campsite is magical,” says Hickey. “We have one that overlooks Ten Mile Pond, and just to be sitting there, at the end of a hard day, with a big bowl of spaghetti, sipping your drink, overlooking the fjord at sunset – most people say that’s their favourite part of the trip.”
Hickey says that some visitors underestimate the hike because its length is relatively short – it’s an average of just 10 kilometres a day. “But with the terrain and the weather and the bugs, it can test people’s limits,” he says.
“It can also be one of the most rewarding hikes you’ve ever done.”
For those who prefer to end each day with a hot shower and a bed – or those travelling after mid-September, when the ideal window for the Long Range Traverse closes – Gros Morne Adventures offers a long list of day hikes in Gros Morne National Park. These can be self-guided, or Hickey and his colleagues also offer “greatest hits” itineraries in their seven-day Gros Morne Explorer and Fall Colours packages.
Whichever trek you choose, Hickey suggests visitors allot enough time in the park to soak in all of its gifts.
“The main thing to know about Gros Morne National Park is its diversity,” says Hickey. “You can hike Gros Morne Mountain and it’s an ancient beach. You can hike Green Gardens, which is bright green grassy fields and volcanic pillow lava. You hike the Tablelands, which is the Earth’s mantle.” (This surreal and barren orange landscape was created when the Earth’s mantle, normally found far beneath the earth’s crust, was thrust up to the surface more than 400 million years ago.)
If you’re looking for a destination that truly takes you away from the worries of daily life, Gros Morne is a world apart, Hickey adds.
“If you stay here for a week, you will see something different every day.”
Stargaze under endless night skies
Imagine yourself sitting in the peace and tranquility of a campsite in Terra Nova National Park, located on the east coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. A pristine expanse of boreal forest, coastline and wide-open skies, it’s worlds away from city life.
Terra Nova National Park is the province’s only Dark Sky Preserve, as designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. But this night sky is anything but dark. It explodes with millions of twinkling stars overhead, punctuated by the dazzling slash of the Milky Way in glittering shades of white, yellow and pink. As you take in the vastness of space in silence, your shoulders come down, you relax into your chair and your mind is clear for the first time in weeks.
Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the best places in the world to stargaze, and gorgeous Terra Nova tops the list of the province’s celestial hotspots. Karen Wolfrey, who has been working as a visitor experience manager with the park for 30 years, says the top four places in the park to see stars are Sandy Pond, Ochre Hill (which has a 360-degree view of the sky), Blue Hill and the Visitor Centre.
“Roads and trails provide easy access to these excellent star gazing sites, and in the night, they’re the darkest locations in Terra Nova National Park,” says Wolfrey. “There have been phenomenal photos of the night sky taken at these locations, because of the absence of the night glow of large urban centres.”
To have the best sky viewing experience, Wolfrey suggests that visitors research the phases of the moon and pick a date to visit when there is little to no light from the moon (such as when there is a new moon).
“Check the forecast – you want to make sure it’s a clear night,” she says. “If you have [camping] equipment, set it up before dark. And, pay attention to when it gets dark. In the summertime, it doesn’t get dark until eleven o’clock.”
Autumn is the best time to visit the stars, she adds, because the sun sets earlier and there tends to be more clear nights.
Education is a key component of Terra Nova National Park; there are numerous programs for visitors both day and night. For example, you can check out Night Sky Kits at the Visitor Centre – binoculars and resources to better understand the nocturnal canopy – and there is a Night Watch tour where guides teach participants about the fascinating animals that come out at night, such as bats.
Beyond Terra Nova National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador boasts a wealth of scenic locations that are phenomenal for stargazing.
Trout River Campground in Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is another prime spot to pitch a tent, lie outside and let the star-studded sky lull you into slumber. (Parks Canada has hosted stargazing events at this location.) You might choose to meander over to the otherworldly terrain of the Tablelands, created 400 million years ago as the Earth’s mantle thrust to the surface when continents collided. Walking along the barren, moon-like landscape under a canopy of stars feels akin to an extra-terrestrial experience.
Brimstone Head on Fogo Island – considered to be one of the four corners of the Earth by the Flat Earth Society – has a wide night sky with low light pollution. A haven for artists, Fogo Island offers stunning accommodation in the sleek, Nordic Fogo Island Inn and a landscape of grassy hills and caribou herds.
Another top stargazing destination is L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located at the tip of Newfoundland’s northern peninsula. Here, the Vikings lead by Leif Erickson founded the first European settlement in North America. A visit to this captivating area in the daytime – complete with a recreated base camp, artifacts and costumed interpreters – is a step 1,000 years back in time. At night, you can experience the same view of the stars that those Norse settlers would have gazed upon so many years ago.
At the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, the Codroy Valley is a haven for birders, hikers and stargazers alike, with its dramatic cliffs, rolling hills and vast sandy beaches. At night, free from light pollution and urban sprawl, you’ll experience a whole galaxy of open skies.
Torngat Mountains National Park in northern Labrador is one of the best places to see the northern lights. Local Inuit guides offer overnight excursions where their ancestors camped and walked for centuries, telling the stories and legends of the area as you sip tea around an open fire.
In southern Labrador, Battle Harbour National Historic District is about as removed from the everyday as you can get. Without cell service or roads, noise or light pollution, all you need is a clear night and your sense of wonder to see the stars in a way you’ll never forget.
