Explore the 400-metre-long boardwalk along the edge of the Niagara River.
Your weekend travel guide to the hidden gems of Niagara Parks
The majestic Horseshoe Falls are the perfect starting point – but there’s so much more to see in Niagara. This weekend itinerary includes not only the classic stops but some exciting new Niagara Parks experiences, too.
Friday
When you arrive in Niagara, head to Table Rock Centre to scout souvenirs and take in the views over the iconic Falls. While here, grab an Adventure Pass Plus, one ticket that will grant you access to all of Niagara Parks’ top attractions, as well as four heritage sites, two-day transportation on the WEGO bus service and special discounts for dining and shopping during your visit. You can start using it right then and there, because located in the main area of Table Rock Centre is Niagara’s Fury, a 4D simulation from the last Ice Age to today. Expect to feel the floor shake beneath you and cool mist on your face.
Then, head to Journey Behind the Falls, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close to the Falls. Covered in a poncho – yes, you will be in the splash zone! – you’ll descend down behind the Falls via elevator. Then you’ll walk through 130-year-old tunnels, where you’ll learn about the geology of the Gorge and Falls, as well as Indigenous connections and the origins of tourism in the area. Your walk will end at a viewing platform just beside the thundering water.
Take a short stroll to Queen Victoria Place Restaurant. If the weather is right, opt for a table on the expansive patio, which overlooks both the American and Horseshoe Falls. Niagara-born and -trained chef Matt Hemmingsen has created a menu that puts local ingredients front and centre. The Three Sisters Smoked Trout Cakes, for instance, features local vegetables grown using traditional Indigenous companion planting, and you can enjoy a tasting flight of local craft brews, including the Table Rock 1885 ale from the Niagara College Teaching Brewery.
Saturday
Today, dig into the history and spectacular geography of the region – and leave the driving to someone else by hopping on WEGO, the dedicated bus service that travels throughout Niagara Parks. (It’s included in your Adventure Pass!)
Start out at the Landscape of Nations Memorial in Queenston Heights Park, which commemorates the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and Indigenous peoples who participated in the War of 1812, as well as the role of First Nations in this country then and now. Queenston Heights Park is also right next to two of Niagara Parks’ heritage sites – Laura Secord Homestead and Mackenzie Printer – both located in the charming village of Queenston.
To get an aerial view of the territory, next take a ride on the Whirlpool Aero Car, which has been operating for more than 100 years. In an antique cable car that’s been newly refurbished, you’ll criss-cross the Niagara River – actually passing over the Canada-U.S. border four times (but don’t worry, you won’t need a passport) – and see where the Falls were positioned 1,000 years ago.
Next, head to the White Water Walk, a self-guided exploration along a 400-metre boardwalk on the Niagara River’s edge. The pathway gives you multiple viewpoints of the river’s powerful Class 6 whitewater rapids – some of the most intense in North America. You’ll also learn about the geology of the river and Niagara Gorge.
Grab a relaxed lunch at Table Rock Patio and enjoy views of the floral Niagara Parkway and Horseshoe Falls as you dine.
After lunch, visit the Niagara Parks Power Station for an inside look at how the long-functioning power plant ran – the century-old machinery is incredibly well preserved – and then head underground to The Tunnel, the newest attraction in town. In this 600-metre tunnel you’ll follow the journey the water took when the Power Station was operating. It’s an incredible feat of engineering and when you emerge at the end, you’ll have a never-before-seen view of the Falls.
Then, take a short walk to the Table Rock House Restaurant for dinner. Along your way, keep an eye out for interpretive panels that provide more information about your surroundings. After working at restaurants around the world, chef Matt Krupa has returned to his home base in Niagara to oversee the kitchen here. His menu showcases local farms and producers and the drinks list features an incredible selection of Niagara reds and whites, along with local craft beers.
If time allows, end your night back at the Niagara Parks Power Station for the immersive light and sound show Currents – watch the generator floor come alive with 3D projections accompanied by an enthralling musical score. It’s a ticketed show, so be sure to reserve your spot before arrival.
Sunday
End your Niagara weekend by immersing yourself in nature. First head to the Botanical Gardens, which features 99 acres of award-winning landscapes, including one of North America’s most acclaimed Victorian rose gardens. There are over 2,400 flowers that bloom here each year.
Stop for a quick bite at the new Garden Café. Indulge in fresh and healthy delights, using farm-to-table herbs from the Botanical Gardens’ on-site Herb Garden.
Then walk to the Butterfly Conservatory. More than 2,000 colourful butterflies float around this tropical enclosure – and might even land on you so they can rest their wings for a moment. It’s a magical way to end your stay in Niagara.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Niagara Parks Commission. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.