To get an aerial view of the territory, next take a ride on the Whirlpool Aero Car , which has been operating for more than 100 years. In an antique cable car that’s been newly refurbished, you’ll criss-cross the Niagara River – actually passing over the Canada-U.S. border four times (but don’t worry, you won’t need a passport) – and see where the Falls were positioned 1,000 years ago.

Start out at the Landscape of Nations Memorial in Queenston Heights Park, which commemorates the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and Indigenous peoples who participated in the War of 1812, as well as the role of First Nations in this country then and now. Queenston Heights Park is also right next to two of Niagara Parks’ heritage sites – Laura Secord Homestead and Mackenzie Printer – both located in the charming village of Queenston.

Today, dig into the history and spectacular geography of the region – and leave the driving to someone else by hopping on WEGO, the dedicated bus service that travels throughout Niagara Parks. (It’s included in your Adventure Pass!)

Next, head to the White Water Walk, a self-guided exploration along a 400-metre boardwalk on the Niagara River’s edge. The pathway gives you multiple viewpoints of the river’s powerful Class 6 whitewater rapids – some of the most intense in North America. You’ll also learn about the geology of the river and Niagara Gorge.

Grab a relaxed lunch at Table Rock Patio and enjoy views of the floral Niagara Parkway and Horseshoe Falls as you dine.

After lunch, visit the Niagara Parks Power Station for an inside look at how the long-functioning power plant ran – the century-old machinery is incredibly well preserved – and then head underground to The Tunnel, the newest attraction in town. In this 600-metre tunnel you’ll follow the journey the water took when the Power Station was operating. It’s an incredible feat of engineering and when you emerge at the end, you’ll have a never-before-seen view of the Falls.

Then, take a short walk to the Table Rock House Restaurant for dinner. Along your way, keep an eye out for interpretive panels that provide more information about your surroundings. After working at restaurants around the world, chef Matt Krupa has returned to his home base in Niagara to oversee the kitchen here. His menu showcases local farms and producers and the drinks list features an incredible selection of Niagara reds and whites, along with local craft beers.

If time allows, end your night back at the Niagara Parks Power Station for the immersive light and sound show Currents – watch the generator floor come alive with 3D projections accompanied by an enthralling musical score. It’s a ticketed show, so be sure to reserve your spot before arrival.