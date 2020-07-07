 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Life

Lives Lived

A double-lung transplant renewed Roger Murray’s zest for life

Katie Novak
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Roger Murray.

Courtesy of family

Roger Murray: Optimist. Paddler. Artist. Lung recipient. Born July 18, 1954, in Toronto; died Dec. 17, 2019, in Toronto, of respiratory failure, aged 65.

In 1964, Roger Murray was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – a fatal genetic disease that affects primarily the lungs and digestive system. At 10 years old, he had been told that he wasn’t likely to live to see 13. Upon returning to school, his teacher said, “Class, Roger is dying. He’s rotting from the inside out, and probably won’t live to see his next birthday.”

While some children might be broken by words like that spoken in front of their peers, they had the opposite effect on Roger.

“That man, those words, they made me who I am,” he told his daughter just a few days before he died at 65. Though his motivation was kept private for most of his life, it was never a secret that Rog’s will to live, to be “normal,” was significant.

A couple years later, Rog’s younger brother, Shawn, would also be diagnosed with CF at birth.

Rog moved to Toronto in the early 1970s to study graphic arts management at Ryerson. Earning the degree set him up with a life-long career in the printing industry, and with life-long friendships.

While at Ryerson, Rog met the woman he would marry, Pam Bartle. Ironically, they met in the hospital room of a mutual friend – and for more than 40 years their lives were shaped by medical challenges related to CF. Since Rog had learned early on that people treat you differently when they know you have an illness, he kept his CF quiet. When asked when he finally told Pam, he looked off into the distance for a minute and replied “too late.” But, she stuck around and they made an amazing team. They were married in 1979, and in 1985 welcomed their only child, Kate.

Rog loved being a dad and it showed. He was always teaching, whether explicitly by showing Kate how to drive standard or stop on skates, or implicitly with his patient, curious approach to the world. He was slow to anger – only showing true disappointment when she made dangerous choices, such as the time she ditched her friends for a boy at a concert and missed the last GO train home.

At 37, Rog needed a double lung transplant. This was when he finally opened up to friends about his condition and its seriousness. He was given 18 months to live. After 23 months, Rog finally received the call.

In October, 1993, another family had lost a loved one and made the courageous choice to donate organs. After six hours of surgery, Rog received a double lung transplant successfully. Two weeks later, Shawn also received new lungs, but lived less than two years and died at 28.

Rog made the most of his gift. He restarted annual canoe and kayak trips with his university buddies. He painted. He travelled, taking road trips across Canada, including three days moving Kate from Toronto to Calgary – a journey filled with stories, conversation and random attractions, such as the giant goose in Wawa, Ont. He took great care of himself and lived 26 years after the transplant – the second longest surviving double lung transplant recipient in the world.

Last October, after years of daily immunosuppression drugs, his lungs and kidneys were fragile and worn out. He suffered respiratory failure and was rushed to the hospital. He fought hard, but died just before Christmas, his favourite holiday.

Rog was deeply thankful for everything he had been given. He taught those around him to act now – to paint the picture, to write the book and say the words in your heart. Tomorrow is a gift, not a guarantee.

Katie Novak is Roger’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go to tgam.ca/livesguide.

