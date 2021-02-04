A hockey historian and a gentlemen, Bill Fitsell was known for getting things right

Open this photo in gallery John Walter (Bill) Fitsell. Courtesy of family

John Walter (Bill) Fitsell: Journalist. Hockey historian. Author. Veteran. Born July 25, 1923, in Barrie, Ont.; died Dec. 3, 2020, in Kingston, of heart failure; aged 97.

A snowstorm raged one frigid night in December, 2017, when a small crowd gathered in a Kingston bookshop for the launch of a local author’s latest work. The door opened and out of the darkness emerged an elderly man pushing an ice-encrusted walker. His hat and coat were thatched with snow. His cheeks were rosy red, his glasses opaque with condensation. This frail nonagenarian had trudged six snowy blocks to be there. When the author beetled over to thank him for doing so, the old gent doffed his hat and gloves, wiped his glasses, and said calmly, “Oh, I didn’t want to disappoint you by missing your book launch.”

That, in a nutshell, was Bill Fitsell: a gentleman of the old school whose word was his bond. Soft-spoken, generous, kind and caring, Bill was a beloved figure in his community.

The eldest son among the four children of British-born parents, Bill grew up and attended school in Lindsay, Ont. When he turned 19 in 1942, he joined the navy. In addition to regular and battle-station duties, he drafted letters for his captains and did their paperwork. While he saw active duty in the English Channel on D-Day and received the Arctic Star – awarded to those who had chased German U-boats along the torturous “Murmansk run” – Bill made light of his wartime experiences. His only “war wound,” he’d say, was a scald he suffered when hot chocolate splashed onto his leg in heavy seas.

During a shore leave in Sydney, N.S., Bill met Barbara Robson at a dance. Barb wanted to jitterbug, but he only knew the foxtrot. “Don’t tell me I’m stuck with you all night!” Bill recalled her saying, “So I learned to jitterbug.” His footwork evidently was up to scratch; the couple wed in October, 1945, and celebrated their 75th anniversary last year.

Bill began a 42-year journalism career at The Lindsay Post in 1946 before moving on to the Gananoque Reporter and then The Kingston Whig-Standard, where he spent three decades as an editor and writing a popular column about local people doing noteworthy things. “He had a knack for telling a story with warmth and with just enough detail that you always wanted to know more,” Gillian Sadinsky, a newsroom colleague, recalls.

Barbara and Bill had five daughters: Carol Anne, Diane, Jo-Ann, Gaylan and Jan. Bill doted on “his girls,” but he also wanted them to think for themselves. Whenever one of the brood asked Bill a question, he’d suggest she go look up the answer in the reference books he kept in his library. He wanted his daughters to be independent, and it worked. All five went on to higher education.

Bill was an avid reader with an insatiable curiosity and a passion for “getting it right,” whatever he was doing. He put his writing skills and encyclopedic knowledge of hockey to excellent use, authoring definitive books about the sport’s early history. He served as president of the Kingston Historical Society and, later, as president of the Original Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston. He was a founder and president of the Society of International Hockey Research, and an avid minor hockey organizer and coach. Bill played the sport in his youth and skated until he was into his 90s. Although he loved hockey, Bill liked to joke that he was still a lifelong Maple Leafs fan.

Try though he did, Bill never could sway his daughters to embrace hockey. They preferred figure skating; however, the Fitsells’ 11 grandchildren were a different story. “Three of the granddaughters excelled at ringette when they were young, and when they grew older, they came to really enjoy playing hockey,” his daughter Diane Fitsell says. “That made Dad smile.”

Ken Cuthbertson was Bill’s colleague and friend.

