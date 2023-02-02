Simon Akam (bottom left) is pictured with his face bandaged after the rockfall incident on Elbrus, 2017. At bottom right, 11-year old Akam is pictured skiing in Chandolin, Christmas 1996.Illustration by Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail. Sources: Photos courtesy of Simon Akam

After a brush with death on Mt. Elbrus in 2017, writer Simon Akam came up with a plan: He would return to the mountains to properly master the art of ski mountaineering and compete in the the Patrouille des Glaciers, a ski-mountaineering race that takes place every two years across the backbone of the Swiss Alps. The full course entails an alarming 57.5 horizontal kilometres, and over 4,000 metres of vertical climb.

To prepare for the race, Akam is training in a tiny village in Switzerland, and he’s documenting his progress every week for The Globe. Here, we track his journey.

The image seared into my memory is a salvo of falling rocks. None of us were wearing helmets, but they would have made little difference. These were killer rocks

Week 1: Introducing Chandolin

In the few weeks Akam has spent in Switzerland, he has sensed an unresolved tension that goes back a century: There is snow but surely not enough white gold

In the 1990s, that elevation – which supposedly made Chandolin the highest village in French-speaking Switzerland – was considered enough to ensure reliable snow-cover from before Christmas to at least Easter. By contrast, when I drove in from France on Jan. 7 of this year to deliver my skis, there was little snow here, just sad browning banks by the roadside.

Week 2: Back to Basics

In preparing for an epic ski mountaineering race, Akam’s first task is overhauling his downhill technique. He breaks it down and rebuilds on the groomed runs before finally venturing off the beaten track.

There is something profound in the link between body and mind, in particular an unquiet mind, as mine has sometimes been. There is connective tissue between muscle and brain, a line between fear and anxiety. Maybe that was why this process felt so right.

