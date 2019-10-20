A love of reading inspired Terry Hargreaves throughout his life and career as a journalist

Open this photo in gallery Terry Hargreaves. Courtesy of the Family

Terry Hargreaves: Father. Journalist. Traveller. Book lover. Born July 14, 1936, in Glastonbury, England; died April 5, 2019, in Victoria, B.C., of cancer; aged 82.

Terry was the youngest of seven, born in England to working-class Catholics who had already tried and failed to move to Canada. They succeeded in 1948, moving to a home in Windsor, Ont., that was so small 12-year-old Terry slept in a tent with his brother in the backyard.

As a child, his mother told him, “If you have a book, you’ll never be lonely," and it prompted Terry to cultivate a lifelong love of the printed word. This passion fed his endless curiosity about history, gave him the quiet moments he loved and played a big role in his professional career.

Story continues below advertisement

After high school, he discovered he loved acting and made lifelong friendships in summer-stock theatre. Eventually, he chose a new outlet for his performance skills: radio. He made himself indispensable at the small station in Leamington, Ont., and within a few years he was anchoring TV news in Barrie, Ont. He then became a reporter for CBC-TV in Toronto, leading to some of his proudest moments: covering new City Hall and producing a documentary on the new Bloor subway line.

In the early seventies, Terry was the first to fill his proposed post of Parliamentary Bureau Chief for CBC Radio. He covered six federal elections and prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s groundbreaking trips to China, Cuba and elsewhere.

When his union went on strike, Terry met reporter Jodi White on the picket line. He was smitten and left love letters under the windshield wiper of her car. They married in 1976. When Jodi went to work for Conservative leader Joe Clark, the newlyweds became pioneers in breaking the taboo of a Parliamentary journalist and a backroom political operative living under one roof. Each spent their days hearing information that they could not share with the other in the evenings. Because of their shared passion for politics and democracy (and throwing terrific brunches and cocktail parties), Terry and Jodi’s home became a gathering place for public servants, journalists and partisans across the spectrum. They had two sons, Tyler and Blake.

Open this photo in gallery Terry Hargreaves on assignment in 1979, covering Prime Minister Joe Clark's Cabinet retreat at Jasper Park Lodge. Courtesy of the Family

Terry used his radio skills to regale his sons with accents, stories and jokes. He brought them to the symphony at the National Arts Centre and taught them debating technique at Sunday dinner. His inclination to monopolize the conversation or repeat anecdotes was mitigated by the humour of his tales. The boys’ favourite Christmas gift (received at the age of 10) was a cardboard tube with “To help you decide where you want to go!" written on it in his unmistakable, high-velocity scribble; inside was a map of the world.

Terry would become executive director of Radio Canada International and retired from the CBC in 1997.

He and Jodi had divorced in 1993, and, in 1997, he married diplomat Anna Biolik. With their mutual love of travel and the music of Chopin, they explored the world together as she was posted in St. Petersburg, then Almaty, Kazakhstan and finally Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. They took their grand piano everywhere they went.

Terry and Anna made their last home in Saanich, B.C. – a place he considered paradise. In his golden years, Terry enjoyed a view of the Juan de Fuca Strait, reading the books of diplomat Harold Nicolson, whose life he admired and successfully emulated despite huge odds. He died surrounded by his family. Recalling his mother’s words, a copy of Robert St. John’s Foreign Correspondent was slipped into his coffin – to keep him company on his next adventure.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A scholarship has been established at Carleton University’s School of Journalism in his honour.

Tyler and Blake Hargreaves are Terry’s sons.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide