William Edgar Taft.Courtesy of family

William Edgar Taft: Husband. Father. Tennis player. Bon vivant. Born Sept. 19, 1921, in Winnipeg; died April 3, 2022, in Etobicoke, Ont.; of progressive frailty; aged 100.

When Bill was 3 his mother died unexpectedly and Walter, his father, moved them to a boarding house on Winnipeg’s Lenore Street. (His younger brother, John, was sent to live with relatives in Biggar, Sask.) Matron Mrs. Minerva Creighton and the other residents doted on young Billy. In 1927, his dad was transferred to Moose Jaw for work but Billy stayed on and started a shoeshine business for the male lodgers. He was six years old but his pricing was shrewd: 5 cents a shine or unlimited shines for 15 cents a week. The boarding house occupants made regular trips to the U.S. for illegal cigarettes, allowing Billy to spend his earnings on large chocolate bars – chocolate was a lifelong passion.

When Walter remarried in 1930, he brought Billy and John to Moose Jaw, and then, with new little sister Evelyn, the family moved to Calgary. Bill continued to play baseball and get good grades, and developed his passion for chemistry. He concocted a sensitive explosive that even a housefly could spark – little explosions went off all night, irking Walter but delighting teenaged Bill.

After studying chemistry at the University of Alberta and McGill (BSc, 1944), he was recruited by an oil company in the Persian Gulf. Aged 23, he spent a month in New York going to jazz clubs and having a suit made while waiting for passage.

In Bahrain, leisure time saw him pitching for the company baseball team, learning Arabic, making cocktails and travelling to Tehran, Azerbaijan and Cairo. He and co-workers visited Mena House not long after Roosevelt and Churchill conferenced there with Chiang Kai-shek.

Bill left Bahrain to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., for a PhD in organic chemistry. He funded his tuition by driving a cab in Chicago each summer – and enjoyed live shows by jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden. At Purdue he was recruited by someone in the sugar industry to create a small explosive, which he carried in the pocket of his blazer on the day of his PhD defence. He had to turn over his notes as well as the little bomb, which were kept secret for decades.

A move to Stamford, Conn., for work led him to Margie Sutton. She caught his eye at the ski club fashion show of 1955, where she was playing the piano and modelling sweaters. Bill made a beeline for her and the two discovered their shared passions for tennis, skiing, music, literature and socializing. She gave him a lift home in her convertible. Less than six months later Bill and Marge were Mr. and Mrs. Taft.

They settled in West Nyack, N.Y., close to Bill’s job. Their first daughter, Karen, was born in 1957. Bill and Marge threw dinner and dance parties in their basement, sometimes costumed or with a French theme or a hired dance instructor.

Bill Taft upon his graduation from McGill in 1944.Courtesy of family

In 1967, when Marge was pregnant with their second daughter, Beverly, the family moved to Toronto where Bill started his own company, Acadian Instruments. Importing medical equipment for hospitals and universities was a great fit for the sociable Bill, who would visit labs throughout Ontario and Eastern Canada.

He loved to take the family on road trips, often crooning old standards with endearing and off-key enthusiasm. He’d always engage strangers on any topic and when he retired at age 79, Bill continued the three-day drive to and from Florida for winter and spring holidays.

At 89 he played tennis at the National and Provincial Seniors Tournaments, placing third nationally. A hip fracture then slowed him down, but he kept active, driving for the Red Cross and also volunteering at his church.

Bill celebrated his 100th birthday outside with neighbours, friends and family around a big cake. Marge sat next to him playing the glockenspiel. He revelled in the soirée and sang Margie with gusto for her that day as always.

Beverly Taft is Bill’s daughter.

To submit a Lives Lived: lives@globeandmail.com

Lives Lived celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed. To learn how to share the story of a family member or friend, go online to tgam.ca/livesguide