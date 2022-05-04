Michael Brecher.Courtesy of family

Michael Brecher: Father. Political-Scientist. Academic. Storyteller. Born March 14, 1925, in Montreal; died Jan. 16, 2022, in Montreal; of natural causes; aged 96.

Michael Brecher was like many Jews growing up in Montreal in the 1920s and 30s. His father owned a men’s clothing factory and it was expected that he’d take over the business one day along with one or both of his brothers. However, Michael’s fascination with world events and his determination to succeed was more than just a casual hobby.

As a 12 year old, with the Spanish Civil War raging, he cut out newspaper clippings and read and wrote about a variety of conflict zones in Europe. Eventually, Michael would earn his BA at McGill and his MA and PhD at Yale University and then taught at McGill for 69 years where he would become one of the most prolific political science academics of all time. He also founded the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute, which works to build and strengthen cultural and research exchanges between Canada and India.

In his youth, he was fortunate enough to travel by train to Mexico with a group of students, including Pierre Trudeau. Pierre and Michael argued about everything from Canada’s role on the world stage and socialism to religion and secular humanism. Despite their differences, there was mutual respect between the two. Later in life, Michael attended an event at Mr. Trudeau’s home. As he crossed the threshold and shook Mr. Trudeau’s hand, Pierre said, “Michael, remember Mexico?”

Michael often travelled for his academic research. On one of his early trips to Israel, he was invited to Shabbat dinner and was immediately smitten by a fellow guest. Eva Danon, a ninth-generation Israeli, was also interested in Michael, they were both taken by the other’s curiosity and progressive attitudes on social issues. Michael’s work meant their courtship was delayed but they eventually married in 1950 and honeymooned on a houseboat in Kashmir (where Michael was engaged in more research for his next book). In time, they welcomed three daughters, Leora, Diana and Seegla.

The family sometimes followed Michael on his research trips around the globe but his demanding academic schedule sometimes left little opportunity for him to be with his children. When he was working at home, he would often request complete silence and this could be a challenge. However, it did instill a sense of independence and adventure in his daughters, who actively pursued their own friendships and academic/artistic interests.

Throughout his long career, Michael’s interests shifted from India to the Middle East and then to international crisis behaviour. He was sought out by undergraduate and graduate students for his intellect and his willingness to listen to other points of view. Michael continued writing throughout his career, publishing more than 30 textbooks and hundreds of articles. In fact, he wrote four books in his 90s!

Michael could harness his curiosity and focus his mind to learn just about anything from bridge and chess (which he played with his daughters and grandchildren) to tennis. During a Federer/Nadal Grand Slam final in Montreal, Michael’s passion was on full display: he was mesmerized by the play of both men and continually commented on how Federer was the gazelle and Nadal was the bull!

He could also mesmerize anyone listening to his engrossing stories. Once, his son-in-law was driving the family to a restaurant but needed directions. Michael promised to direct him. However, everyone in the car became so caught up in his story about living on a houseboat in Kashmir that Eric got lost. He pulled over and parked the car on a side street – at which point, Michael asked, “Why are we here?!” Everyone burst out laughing at both the situation and Michael’s literal and philosophical question.

He leaves a powerful legacy to his family, friends and colleagues. Michael’s warmth and generosity are matched by his intellect and passion for political science.

Eric Robbins is Michael’s son-in-law.

